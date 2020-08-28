Sprout Social Can Follow HubSpot

Currently, Sprout Social isn't cheap enough, whether one looks at the stock on a standalone basis or in comparison with HubSpot, which is commanding a richer multiple with a lower expected growth rate.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has started to find its footing after going public late last year, and the stock has followed suit, up more than 100% since the IPO. The key question is where to from here, and whether the company can do what HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has been able to do for the investors over the last few years. After all, investors had similar doubts about scalability, market opportunity, and competitive threats.

Why it even matters?

When a major adoption cycle in the digital marketing space begins, it lasts for a while. The stock was included in our weekly list of top stocks to watch.

HubSpot Inc. 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 CAGR Revenue Growth 57.0% 48.9% 38.6% 36.6% 31.6% 39% As % of revenue Gross profit 75% 78% 81% 81% 82% 42% Research and development 14% 14% 15% 18% 18% 48% Sales and marketing 58% 55% 52% 46% 45% 30% General and admin 16% 14% 12% 11% 11% 25% Operating margin -14% -4% 2% 5% 8%

Operating in the broader digital marketing and CRM space, HubSpot, over the last four years, has delivered phenomenal top-line growth with matching margin expansion, turning from negative double-digit operating profit as a percentage of revenue to high single-digit operating margins.

Of course, the stock followed this performance, increasing more than 6-fold over the same period, far outperforming the broader markets and, double the performance of major CRM players like Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Can Sprout Social deliver like that? It has to.

Next Yr. PE P/ Sales Market Cap (M) Gross margins Last FY Sales Growth Next Yr. Sprout Social Loss 14.4 $1,690 74% 28% HubSpot 370.0 16.3 $13,090 82% 21%

Currently, Sprout Social isn't cheap enough, whether one looks at the stock on a standalone basis or in comparison with HubSpot, which is commanding a richer multiple with a lower expected growth rate, but the same can be attributed to its much bigger scale, more than 6 times the revenue of Sprout Social. No doubt, the company has to deliver to prove itself worthy of this rich valuation, even adjusting for the current premium for subscription-based revenue models.

Looking at the fundamentals, the company seems up to the task. Handling workflows, data, and messaging for social media channels, the business is enjoying favorable macro tailwinds, including a renewed enthusiasm among corporate marketers to use organic ways to grow brands, while gaining an edge over competitors with innovative product offerings.

Favorable industry dynamics

For advertisers, the last few months have proven the usefulness of social communication to listen as well as its power to build brands, both effectively and at a much lower cost to the client.

No wonder, the elevated churn rate among SMB and agency clients that the company experienced churn during March and April was reversed by the end of the second quarter and increased visibility led the management to reinstate hiring and investments for the year.

The Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) boycott by advertisers was also instrumental in allowing advertisers to understand the importance of social to control the brand's messaging while providing alternatives to ad buying, which led to more organic activities, including an increased level of publishing content that will lead to more social engagement down the road.

Good performance

Total revenue grew 27% last quarter and 35% organic, excluding the legacy Simply Measured business. More importantly, all key metrics have been improving through the last few months. Listening and premium analytics grew ARR (annualized recurring revenue) more than 100%. In the SMB segments, both win rate and net new ARR won each jumped to an all-time high for Social Sprout. Win rate increased by more than 5% against the company's primary mid-market and enterprise competitors.

Trial and demo volumes were 24% and 14% higher, respectively, in May and have remained consistently higher ever since, highlighting the increased interest in the product offerings. Registered participation in the company's Digital Customer Event was 50% more than what was planned. Interestingly, the company's output, in terms of customer-facing product releases, also doubled after moving to a remote-work environment.

The promise is equally encouraging

Almost all forward-looking indicators are going great. Be it organic ARR growth of 35%, net new customer additions of 273, churns and cancellations at the lowest level in years, customers contributing more than $10,000 in ARR growing by 54%, or average revenue per customer growing at double digits consecutively.

The product offerings are expanding. Last quarter alone, the company added 28 major new features, completed several back-end projects, and expanded listening and analytics offerings. The company's brand awareness in mid-market and enterprise segments has increased by more than 30%.

The company's free trial, which includes sophisticated products like analytics and listening, has always been a big differentiator in winning new customers and with expanding product offerings, one can expect the momentum to sustain.

