Buffett Is A Genius Investor, But Here Is Why You Should Forget About His Indicator

Tax law changes, more offshore revenues, industry changes etc. mean that the Buffett Indicator reading may not be as telling as it once was.

It has lost its relevance over the last two decades, however, due to a range of factors.

Article Thesis

Warren Buffett has had tremendous success investing his own and others' money, and he has grown Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) into an industry behemoth that has made many people rich. Reading his letters can be quite eye-opening, but the so-called Buffett Indicator may not be very useful any longer. In this article, I'll explain the concept and why it may not be a good way to evaluate market undervaluation/overvaluation any longer.

Explaining The Buffett Indicator

Warren Buffett has developed a range of ideas and concepts that have become popular over the decades, such as the formula that gets him to what he calls owner earnings. Another metric he developed and popularized is the so-called Buffett Indicator.

The ratio can be calculated by dividing the total US market capitalization by the gross domestic product of the US. Converting the result to a percentage term gets us the current reading of the Buffett Indicator.

As an example, the total market capitalization of all US stocks, measured through the Wilshire 5000 index, was $35.5 trillion at the end of the second quarter. At the same time, US GDP totaled $21.4 trillion during 2019, which results in a Buffett Indicator reading of 166%.

Data by YCharts

YCharts reports the current US total market capitalization as 179% of GDP today, which is equal to the Buffett Indicator reading. The increase in this reading relative to the 166% calculated above can be explained by the further increase in market capitalizations of the broad market, and especially of major stocks such as Apple (AAPL), during Q3. YCharts also calculates the ratio using trailing twelve months GDP, which means that the drop in GDP during Q2 is factored in here.

The Buffett Indicator is sometimes used by investment bankers or analysts, and it is a recurring topic for investment-related media. This summer, for example, Business Insider and Yahoo Finance wrote on the topic.

Was The Metric Useful In The Past?

The ratio is supposed to show the undervaluation or overvaluation of the broad market, with higher percentage terms indicating potential overvaluation, whereas lower percentage terms indicate potential undervaluation.

Looking at the above YCharts chart, we clearly see that the Buffett Indicator hit a high in early 2000, at the peak of the dot.com bubble, while the ratio hit a low during the midst of the financial crisis. As we all know, it would have been a great idea to sell at the peak of the bubble and to buy during the depths of the Great Recession. The indicator has thus clearly had some value in the past. On top of that, the indicator would also have suggested that buying at any point during the 1980s was a good idea, and returns for anyone that bought during the 1980s were indeed very attractive through 2000:

Data by YCharts

At Cash Flow Kingdom, we are not very big fans of market timing in general, but it looks like the Buffett Indicator could have been of value in identifying times to increase or decrease exposure to equities in general. This does, however, not mean that the indicator has the same prognostic power as it once had. There are a couple of reasons why the Buffett Indicator may be less meaningful right now and in the future.

Why Is The Buffett Indicator Less Meaningful Now?

The first argument is that the current Buffett Indicator reading includes the very steep GDP drop that occurred during Q2. Almost all analysts forecast that this GDP drop will not be a lasting one and that the US economy will fully recover in the not-too-distant future. The current GDP reading is thus artificially low due to the pandemic impact during the most recent quarter.

On top of this issue, there are other, more structural and long-term reasons why the Buffett Indicator reading maybe isn't as meaningful as it used to be.

1. Tax rates

Stocks are oftentimes valued based on profits, and those profits depend on a range of factors, including tax rates. Corporate tax rates are at one of the lowest levels in US history right now:

Source: Fed

Even if Biden gets elected and is able to raise the corporate tax rate to 28%, this would still be way below the historic norm. A historically low tax rate means that a higher portion of total GDP ends up as net profits at the bottom line of US corporations, all else equal. Higher net profits warrant a higher market capitalization, thus the positive impact of low taxes on the profitability of US corporations justifies an expansion in the ratio of US market cap to US GDP.

2. More overseas revenues and profits

US GDP only accounts for profits and revenues that are generated in the US, not for profits that are generated by overseas subsidies. These profits that are generated by subsidies of US corporations in countries such as China and India, for example, do still warrant share price increases in the corresponding US stocks. If the ratio of revenues and profits that are generated overseas grows, this thus warrants a higher Buffett Indicator reading, all else equal. As a matter of fact, the ratio of US corporate profits that are generated overseas has been rising for decades, including during the last couple of years. This increases US corporations' profits relative to US GDP, and therefore, at a constant P/E multiple, results in a higher Buffett Indicator (without there being any overvaluation).

3. Changes in the industries that make up the US market capitalization

Decades ago, the biggest US companies were steel companies, automobile manufacturers, oil companies, etc. These companies required heavy capital expenditures and generated weak margins relative to their revenues. The net profits that showed up at the bottom lines of these companies were quite small relative to their contribution to US GDP.

This has changed over the years, and today's biggest companies all come from the tech industry. By market capitalization, these giants include Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), Facebook (FB), and Microsoft (MSFT). Apart from the fact that these companies are arguably more worthy of a higher P/E multiple compared to the oil and automobile giants from the past, due to more resilient business models and higher free cash generation, they also generate much higher margins:

Data by YCharts

Apart from Amazon, these behemoths generate net margins in the 20-30% range, something that the "old" industries never achieved. Relative to their US GDP contribution, Apple & co. thus generate much higher net profits, which warrants a higher market capitalization relative to their GDP contribution (at constant P/E multiples).

4. Interest rates and inflation are lower

Back in the 1990s, investors could get interest rates from US treasuries that are completely unthinkable today:

Data by YCharts

In 1990, US Treasuries yielded 8% and inflation stood at 4%. 30 years later, the Treasury yield has dropped to 0.6%, while inflation is at less than 2%. In a scenario where all other variables are held constant, P/E ratios are justifiably much higher now, when equities are competing with sub-1% yields, compared to 30 years ago, when investors were able to choose 8% yields from safe government bonds. This, combined with much lower inflation, has justified valuation expansion compared to the past. Paying 20 times annual net profits for an average stock was a bad idea 30 or 40 years ago but is much less of a bad idea in today's ultra-low interest rate environment, when bonds are trading at a 150 times earnings equivalent [1/0.6%]. P/E multiples are thus justified to be higher today, compared to the past, which results in a higher "fair" market capitalization.

Combined, these factors (lower taxes, more overseas profits, more profitable industries, lower interest rates) explain why it is reasonable that the US stock market is trading at a higher market capitalization relative to US GDP compared to the past. It is not so easy to quantify the extent to which a higher Buffett Indicator is justified today, however.

5. Buffett himself seems to have lost confidence in the indicator

One could argue that Buffett himself does not believe in the Indicator any longer, as he hasn’t made moves that would be concurrent with the very high reading. If he felt that the Indicator reading was accurate and that the market was extremely overvalued, he likely would have sold massive portions of Berkshire’s equity portfolio in the recent past. Instead, he has made new purchases in individual stocks such as Bank of America (BAC), while not getting rid of any large positions and letting his stocks run. If he himself is not putting too much weight on the indicator, maybe us other investors shouldn't, either.

What Does This Mean For US Equity Markets?

Does this mean that the market is fairly valued today because a higher Buffett Indicator would be justified? Not necessarily, as we don't know whether the "fair" Buffett Indicator should indeed be 180%. But we are very sure that a return to a Buffett Indicator in the 60-80% range from the 1980s through the 1990s would not be justified at all. This would require a stock market decline of more than 60% from today's level, and at that price, with the S&P 500 index at ~1300, US equities would be severely undervalued, not fairly valued.

We believe that the US stock market, in general, may indeed trade above fair value today, at least parts of it (some tech stocks, Tesla (TSLA)). But we do not believe that the stock market is as massively overvalued as the Buffett Indicator would suggest. According to the Buffett Indicator, the US stock market is more overvalued today than it was at the peak of the dot.com bubble, which we do not see as true. According to the Buffett Indicator, US stocks trade at more than twice their fair value, which is, once again, something we do not see as true.

We believe that investors should be mindful of valuations, and that there is considerable downside potential in some pockets of the market, but the extreme, market-wide overvaluation that the Buffett Indicator suggests is something we do not believe in. The Buffett Indicator of today's world cannot really be compared to the reading of the 1980s, due to too many changes in tax rates, industries making up the market, and so on.

We encourage readers to take a good look at the valuation of every stock they may want to invest in, as some sectors indeed look overvalued. Especially, the small numbers of tech stocks with a large weight in the S&P 500 index seem to be trading on the expensive side. Using the Buffett Indicator as a way to evaluate the broad market is not something we recommend, however, as the metric has lost its value due to too many macro changes. Not even Buffett himself seems to put too much weight on the indicator any longer.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.