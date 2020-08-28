I expect capital gains of 15-20% over the next two years as FFO levels normalize and as new projects reach stabilized occupancy.

Introduction

It is well-known that central banks around the globe, including the Bank of Canada, have been running the printing presses more than usual these past few months, printing trillions of dollars to combat a recession. The consequence of this is that yields on all government securities have fallen drastically, with the 10-year government bond falling from 1.8% in January 2020 to 0.58% as of July 2020. Investing at meagre yields like this is not enough to even offset inflation expectations going forward, which could even be modest at best.

Many REITs should see some appreciation in their stock price over the coming years, especially residential and industrial REITs that have largely been able to maintain their occupancy and, therefore, revenue. These headwinds will result in part through lower interest expense, capitalization rate compression, but even more importantly because REITs have the ability to provide a stable distribution as a result of stable cash flows through implementation of long-term leases. There are many REITs at this time that have dividend yields at more than 5%, but their cash flows are steady enough that their yields are not much riskier than "risk-free" government bonds.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTC:CWSRF), or CSH.UN on the TSX, is one such REIT with a ~6% annual yield using the current monthly dividend of $0.051/share and is the topic of this article. Chartwell is a real estate trust which owns and operates senior housing communities in both independent and assisted living and is one of the largest operators in the space with almost 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Investment Thesis

While many companies over the past few months have cut their dividend, Chartwell Retirement Residences was a unicorn in that respect and raised its monthly dividend from $0.050/share to $0.051/share. It has also managed to raise its dividend through steady YoY increases in revenue and FFO through continual acquisition and redevelopment at optimal yields of 6-7.5%.

Chartwell has typically lagged its peers, largely as a result of poorer occupancy levels, especially in Ontario, which accounts for the largest share of its NOI. For example, Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) has been able to maintain occupancy levels of over 90% even through COVID-19, whereas Chartwell has managed 80-90% pre-COVID-19.

We note that occupancy has been restricted in Ontario as a result of reduced move-in activity by approximately 67% partially offset by reduced move-out activity by approximately 28% each as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. There has been reduced occupancy that has reduced revenue but has been offset by acquisitions and developments and by rental rate increases which have been warranted as a result of Chartwell's higher-quality portfolio as it has sold older assets and bought/built newer complexes. Since 2014, the average age of suites acquired/developed is 7.7 years and the average age of suites sold is 26.3 years.

The end result is that NOI has fallen by ~9% from Q2 2019 and FFO/share by 18% as a result of direct property operating expenses that increased $8.4 million, or 5.7%, in Q2 2020 due to COVID-19-related expenses. The dividend will still be well-covered by FFO on an annualized basis at 1.18x [$0.18*4/$0.051*12].

There is also ample room available on the revolving credit facility at $326 million. Although the company's leverage on a net debt-to-EBITDA basis appears fairly high at 8.7, almost $500 million of LTD is unsecured debt, which is why it has $957 million in unencumbered assets available to borrow against, which represents almost one-third of total BV of PP&E.

As of Q2 2020, Chartwell was also well-covered with its covenants stated as follows, which are tested quarterly.

Covenant Threshold Result Pass/Breach Debt Service Coverage Ratio for Credit Facilities 1.40 1.74 Pass Total Leverage Ratio for Credit Facilities 65% 54% Pass Adjusted Consolidated Unitholders’ Equity Ratio for Credit Facilities $1,194MM $1,949MM Pass

Given the current financial situation, I do not see a dividend cut as likely, and given the requirement that REITs pay out 90% of pre-tax income, Chartwell can only cut the dividend so much anyway.

The REIT has access to low-cost mortgage financing insured by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (“CMHC”). As of June 30, 2020, approximately 69% of total mortgage debt was CMHC-insured, which allows for relatively cheap mortgage financing anyway with a weighted average interest rate of 3.61%.

With $399 million in term debt due by 2021 YE (20% of total term debt), which is higher-interest rate debt at over 3.70%, I expect interest expenses to fall going forward, especially when you consider Chartwell's credit rating is BBB and effective yields on BBB corporate bonds are trading at 2.60%.

Valuation

As we can see below, Chartwell Retirement Residences has been nearly twice as cheap as its peer Extendicare Inc. However, Chartwell is one of the rare Canadian REITs that does not utilize the fair value method of accounting.

We are using a conservative capitalization rate of 5.5% here, which is at the higher end for residential properties across Canada, and a conservative run rate NOI of $268 million (Q2 2020 NOI annualized).

NOI $268.00 Cap rate 5.50% $4,872.73 Debt $2,582.00 Cash (equivalents) $112.00 Liquidation Value $2,402.73 Shares outstanding 216 NAV/share $11.12

***Figures in millions except cap rate and NAV/share

As we can see, Chartwell actually trades at a discount to liquidation value. This analysis does not account for the three projects that are expected to be completed before 2021 YE and have expected unlevered yields of at least 6.6% once they reach stabilized occupancy, which is well above their likely cost of debt going forward.

Conclusion

Although I do not think Chartwell Retirement Residences is a steal at 14x 6-month annualized FFO, I will certainly wait for a pullback. I still do see this REIT as a means to obtain a strong 6% yield without having to take on substantial risk, and trading at a slight discount to liquidation value provides a buffer as well. There is still potential for 15-20% upside in the next two years as well as FFO improves to pre-COVID-19 levels at $0.92/share as occupancy constraints are lifted and as new projects reach stabilized occupancy.

