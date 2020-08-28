The sporting good retailer has transformed the business during the virus shutdown to offer more pickup and delivery service to combat Amazon.

As predicted after last quarter, DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) had a phenomenal FQ2, leading to higher stock prices. The sporting goods retailer survived the worst of the coronavirus without dire impacts setting up this surge in sales. My investment thesis remains bullish on the stock, though the rally above $50 reduces some of the attractive valuation.

Image Source: DICK'S Sporting Goods website

Incredible Quarter

In a matter of months, DICK'S Sporting Goods went from a retailer expected to struggle during the virus shutdown to one reporting a record quarter for the period ended August 1. The company managed to generate 20+% comps, while producing an EPS that doubled the last holiday period.

The athletic goods retailer saw sales jump to $2.7 billion during FQ2, with earnings crushing EPS targets by $1.92. The company earned $3.12 per share, while analysts were only forecasting a number close to $1.20 per share.

The big EPS beat occurred due to the leverage in the eCommerce channel and reduced employee costs with a lot of stores closed during the quarter. These numbers aren't sustainable, so investors will need to factor this into analysis of whether to pay $54 for the stock.

Through the first three weeks of FQ3, comp sales are only up 11%. This number is still very strong, but the comp sales growth rate has already been cut in half from the FQ2 rate.

DICK'S Sporting Goods saw gross margins surge over 450 basis points, while SG&A dipped over 300 basis points in the quarter. These numbers are truly impressive for a retailer that had FQ2'19 operating margins of only 6.7%.

The big picture has the retailer seeing sales declines for the 1H of the year. A question will come up on whether a lot of these sales weren't just catch-up sales from FQ1, when stores were closed and sales slipped nearly 30%. The end result is that sales were down slightly for 1H of the year.

New Era

Despite these impressive numbers, the stock only hit new 52-week highs today and is still some $10 off all-time highs from back in 2016. As discussed with some other retailers, DICK'S Sporting Goods has entered a new era, with the company now able to fend off Amazon (AMZN) with stores able to distribute via curbside pickup and BOPIS, along with other faster delivery initiatives.

The retailer saw eCommerce sales soar 200% in the quarter. More importantly, the company fulfilled 75% of online sales from its stores. The company has finally figured out how to effectively compete with Amazon by using retail stores as distribution centers providing a huge advantage over the online retailer offering next day delivery.

DICK'S Sporting Goods didn't provide any guidance due to a lack of visibility, but comp sales did slump from the peak June and July levels near 30%. Investors should expect something in the 5% max levels going forward.

A company with previous $3.50 EPS targets quickly becomes a retailer with possibly $4+ targets. The stock isn't exactly expensive here at $54 with a prediction that sales will shift from Amazon to DICK'S due to curbside pickup and faster delivery options.

Annual 5% comps boosts adds ~$500 million in annual sales at a gross profit of around $150 million. The retailer would easily be able to drop $45 million to the bottom line, providing the $0.50 EPS boost to a diluted share count of 89 million shares.

While Best Buy (BBY) has already thrived in the Amazon era, DICK'S Sporting Goods is only now regaining steam. Best Buy has gained nearly 250% in the last 5 years, while DICK'S Sporting Goods entered the day flat for the extended period.

Data by YCharts

The company now has $657 million in net cash, with the market cap at only $4.8 billion. The current cash balance provides able firepower to return to share buybacks that amounted to slightly above $400 million last fiscal year.

One can't accurately predict the post-virus retail world, but an environment where DICK'S Sporting Goods picks up market share appears logical. Additional share buybacks are another bonus for shareholders.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that DICK'S only trades at ~13.5x FY22 EPS estimates upped to nearly $4. The athletic retailer appears to have an easy path to higher earnings due to increased market share making the stock cheap here. Following the Best Buy example, DICK'S Sporting Goods has the potential for a long ramp from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.