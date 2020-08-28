Investment thesis

Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) (OTCPK:PDRDY) is a bullet-proof investment that enjoys particularly favorable profit margins. Furthermore, sales have been slowly increasing in recent years, with further increases expected as a result of a series of acquisitions that took place in 2019, expanding the company's presence in the United States and Italy. A recent ~$4b reduction in debt suggests new acquisitions are going to take place sooner than later. The current dividend yield of ~2%, which is slightly higher than the average dividend yield the company has been offering during the last decade, suggests it may be a good moment to add this wonderful company for any dividend growth investor.

Thus, starting a small position today is a good option for investors whose strategy is based on buying stocks and holding them in the long run, while it would be great to add more shares if the market falls from here as a result of lower than expected revenues as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, or even if new lockdowns take place worldwide in a second wave.

A brief overview of the company

Pernod Ricard is a French multinational company that produces alcoholic beverages worldwide and distributes them in over 160 countries. The company was born in 1975 as a result of the merger between Pernod and Ricard, although the history of Pernod dates back to the year 1797 when Henri-Louis Pernod opened his first absinthe distillery in Switzerland, while Ricard was created in Marseille in 1932. Today, Pernod Ricard employs 19,140 workers worldwide in 89 facilities spread over 23 different countries, reaching a market capitalization of ~$40 billion.

Its portfolio of brands is composed of multiple moats within each type of alcoholic beverage. Some of its most powerful and long-lasting brands are Ballantine's Scotch Whisky (1827), Absolut Vodka (1879), Beefeater Gin (1820), Jameson Scotch Whisky (1780), Martell Cognac (1715) Ramazzotti Amaro (1815), Havana Club (1934), Seagram's Gin (1857), and Malibu (1980). Pernod Ricard also produces local alcoholic beverages. For example, they produce the Ruavieja pomace brand, one of the best known in Spain, where asking for a Ruavieja shot after having lunch or dinner in a restaurant is a very common habit.

Source: Pernod Ricard's website

The company trades at a ~16% discount from all-time highs in September 2019, which makes it interesting to investigate whether it is a company that deserves a space in the portfolio of a dividend growth investor with a very long-term horizon. Recently, the company has been under an acquisition spree in 2019 to increase its presence in the United States and Italy. Next, I will review recent acquisitions to get an idea of the strategy that the company is carrying out in order to maintain its leading position in the alcoholic beverages market.

Reviewing the recent acquisition spree

On June 14, 2019, it acquired a majority stake in Bourbon Rabbit Hole, a super-premium whiskey manufacturer based in Kentucky that produces rye whiskey, bourbon whiskey finished in px sherry casks and two different blends of straight bourbon whiskey. In that same month, the company also acquired Malfy, an Italy-based gin manufacturer that produces gin, pink gin, lemon gin, and orange gin. This last acquisition responds to the need to adapt to new generation trends and tastes while capturing a younger audience.

In September 2019, Pernod Ricard acquired Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co., a Texan whiskey distilling company that produces blended whiskey, straight bourbon whiskey, and barrel proof bourbon whiskey. This deal gives Pernod Ricard the opportunity to increase its U.S presence even further.

Source: Firestone & Robertson website

A month later, in October 2019, the company acquired Castle Brands Inc. (NYSE:ROX). This acquisition represented a major movement aimed at keeping expanding the company's presence in the United States, the world's largest spirits market. The deal was closed at $1.27 per share, with 150,335,952 common shares outstanding at the moment of the purchase.

Source: Castle Brands website

On March 12, 2020, the company announced the acquisition of Italicus Rosolio Bergamot to De Kuyper Royal Distiller, as part of its strategic plan to keep a leading position in Europe, particularly Italy. Italicus is an Italian botanical distilled liquor that represents a modernized alternative to different products for vermouth and appetizers. In the same month this year, Pernod Ricard announced it would acquire the remaining stake in the famous ultra-premium Monkey 47 Gin brand, following a stake acquisition in 2016. Thus, the company has become the sole owner of the brand since this year.

Slowly increasing sales are ready for a boost

As of 2019, the company's sales remained well-diversified by regions, with 29.10% of net sales coming from Europe, 27.72% from America and 43.18% from Asia and the rest of the world.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net sales €7,945M €8,558M €8,682M €9,010M €8,987M €9,182M Change -7.34% +7.72% +1.45% +3.75% -0.26% +2.17%

Source: FY results

As the company has been focusing on debt reduction since 2013, sales have been growing moderately. Considering the strength of the company's brands, a slow but steady increase in sales is a good deal since we are in front of a very mature company whose strategy is to maintain its leading position in the market by acquiring its competition. While maintaining the company's market share is a must for the company, I would like to see sales increasing from here. I believe the company's recent commitment to expanding further via acquisitions should open the door to a new era of growth.

Considering Pernod Ricard's 2019 net sales stood at €9,182M while Castle Brands net sales for the twelve months ended on March 31, 2019, were $95.84M, the purchase of Castle Brands should add almost a 1% increase in net sales to Pernod Ricard, while the rest of the acquisitions should boost that increase even further. As a result of ~$4b in debt reduction during the last 7 years, it looks like the company is ready to return to the growth path as it now has room to make acquisitions.

Source: FY results

As we can see in the chart above, the company has burned about €2.4 billion of debt since 2015 while maintaining (and even slowly increasing) sales, which gives the company room to accelerate its rate of growth. To do this, it is not necessary to depend solely on acquiring debt, since the company has approximately $1b (~€850M) of money left over each year to invest in itself after paying for dividends.

Revenue growth should follow from here

Data by YCharts

Since 2002, revenues have shown a very nice growth from ~$4b to over $10b (in a dollar basis), although they have remained stagnant for the last 10 years. The past revenue growth has been accompanied by a huge increase in debt the company has been addressing since 2013. As I noted before, the company is now ready for a new expansion phase that should boost sales again, and the new series of purchases is a sign the company is waking up from its rest. Ultimately, the increase in sales should reflect an increase in revenues over time.

Margins are just amazing

Sales are the cornerstone for making profits, but it is very important to assess the capacity of a company when it comes to converting sales into real money, and compare it with close peers before deciding where we will deploy our resources.

Data by YCharts

With a 61.54% gross profit margin, the company enjoys a formidably good margin, slightly higher than its direct competitor Diageo (DEO) with 60.45%, although we could virtually say that they share similar margins as they operate in the same market with very similar products. Comparing with Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), which is the largest beer producer by market cap, very well known for its astounding profit margins currently at 59.19%, the profit margin gap is even a bit higher than when comparing with Diageo.

When comparing Pernod Ricard's gross profit margin with a 60.04% margin of The Coca-Cola Company (KO), we can see that Pernod Ricard also outperforms this nonalcoholic beverage giant. On the other hand, Pernod Ricard's margins are surpassed by French-based Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (OTCPK:LVMHF), since the premiumization level of this one is even higher than the one of Pernod Ricard as it's more related to the luxury market, enabling the company to get a very rare ~64-65% gross profit margin. By the way, I invite readers to further research LVMH someday.

Finally, I thought it would be interesting to compare the profit margins of the company with those of a company that was not exclusively dedicated to the production of alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages, but had in common with Pernod Ricard the fact that its operations produced repeat sales and were part of the consumer goods market. For this, I have chosen Procter & Gamble (PG) as this is a very valid reference in the stock market.

Considering Procter & Gamble's gross profit margin stands at 50.32%, we can see Pernod Ricard widely outperforms it. Therefore, the fact that Pernod Ricard's portfolio of brands is composed of moats, its gross profit margins are higher than its closer peers (only surpassed by LVMH) and sales have been slightly growing, should be all green flags to buy the stock. But as a dividend growth investor, the next step before jumping in would be to check the dividend yield, dividend history, its safety, and buyback yield.

Dividend

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Full year dividend €1.58 €1.64 €1.64 €1.80 €1.88 €2.02 €2.36 €3.12 Change +9.72% +3.80% 0% +9.76% +4.44% +7.45% +16.83 +32.20%

The company's dividend growth has been steadily increasing. From 2012 to 2019, the company's dividend has grown by 97.47%, a wonderful growth rate considering the company is very mature, recession-proof, a market leader, and composed of bullet-proof moats. Owning a stock of which I do not have to worry beyond reviewing it once a year, and whose dividend increases 97.47% in a 7-year period is a great deal.

The half-year dividend paid in July 2020 was the same as in 2019. This is not the first time the company froze the dividend. In 2014, the company froze the interim dividend, although it increased the final dividend paid in November that year. In November 2013, they also made a cut of €0.01, and another €0.03 cut in November 2014. Thus, dividend cuts and freezes are not a reason to worry as the management does not fret to put the company's future ahead of short-term dividends. This will certainly assure the dividend safety and growth over time while maintaining a healthy balance sheet.

Data by YCharts

While it is true that investors have traditionally paid a premium for such accelerated growth in such a safe environment, leaving the yield at ~1.80%, currently the company offers a dividend yield of ~2%, which is slightly above the usual average.

Data by YCharts

With a free cash flow to equity of $1,803M and an annual dividend expense of $735.95M (equivalence in dollars), the company is only using about 40% of the money that is left for shareholders to pay dividends, leaving the company with over $1,000M (about €850M) to reduce debt and invest in growth. With an interest expense of ~$359M, the company's leverage does not represent a considerable risk. Rather, the company is prepared to go into debt again to expand its product portfolio even further.

On the other hand, the company's outstanding shares have remained flat in recent years, so a buyback yield should be out of the equation when calculating the potential return from Pernod Ricard. Certainly, the management has a tradition to expand the company via acquisitions and increasing dividends as sales and revenues increase, rather than rewarding shareholders via buybacks.

Two risks worth considering before investing

The closure of bars and restaurants throughout the coronavirus crisis represents a threat to Pernod Ricard's sales, which has depressed the share price recently. Since the stock found a bottom in March 2020 caused by the lockdown measures, the share price has recovered by ~21%. This means the stock could see a ~17% or a further decline in the share price if a second wave causes a market crash again.

The risk of bankruptcy from prolonged closings, even so, I think is very small, so this is more a potential lost opportunity rather than a risk itself. Therefore, it would be a good idea not to make a big purchase at once, but to set aside some money for a quite probable new fall in the price. In this way, a new market crash would become a good opportunity to expand our position at a cheaper price.

As a company selling Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) products, Pernod Ricard is constantly fighting the eternal battle between national/premium brands and private labels. Fortunately, premium alcoholic beverages brands (and especially spirits) has traditionally had won the battle, since the alcohol market is more related to luxury items than to consumer goods. Generally, each person identifies with a particular brand of their favorite alcoholic beverage. That is why it is very common for people to order a drink or a cocktail naming the brand from which they want to be served, and not the type of alcohol. Still, it is very important to review, from time to time, the trends in the market share of premium brands and private labels in the spirit industry.

Conclusions

Pernod Ricard is a very mature company whose history dates back to 1797. It has overcome all kinds of recessions and headwinds, making it a very defensive stock. Also, the company gathers all the benefits of a company that sells fast-moving consumer goods (repeated sales) and a luxury-related company (high margins and premiumization). This greatly reduces the risk of falling into a negative trend, making Pernod Ricard a company that can be held for years and years, without major mishaps.

The company has been successfully reducing debt in recent years, which gives them the opportunity to make new acquisitions, an opportunity that the management has been recently exploiting by purchasing some competitors. Even so, a high free cash flow to equity makes acquisitions and high CAPEX spending possible without relying too much on debt, which is another green flag.

From here, it is a good opportunity to add shares of the company to our portfolio, since the company is still at a ~16% discount from its all-time highs. Ahead of the 2020 results that will be presented shortly, it would be a good opportunity to buy the shares today and wait for the results to consider adding even more at a lower price in case the results do not meet the expectations of estimates, or in case of that in the medium term new confinements take place around the world in the face of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDRDF, PDRDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.