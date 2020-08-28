(Source: 123rf)

AT&T (T) is a well-known telecommunication and media company in America. It has more than $180 billion in annual revenue, making it the ninth-largest company in the Fortune 500 list. AT&T is also a beloved company among income investors because of its 6.92% dividend yield that is backed by a 57% payout ratio.

AT&T is also a cheap company if you look at the common metrics. It has a forward P/E ratio of ~9, which is lower than that of its peer companies. Verizon (VZ), Comcast (CMCSA), and T-Mobile (TMUS) have forward P/E ratios of ~12, ~16, and ~62, respectively.

This cheap valuation is mostly because of AT&T’s large debt burden of about $153 billion. This makes it the most indebted company in the United States. Still, with interest rates at historic lows and the Fed constantly buying corporate debt, I think this is not the primary reason.

AT&T’s long track record of underperformance is the key reason why the company’s shares have lagged behind those of its key peers. First, as shown below, the company’s total return in the past ten years has been ~92%. That pales in comparison to what its peer companies have performed. This trend is seen in most periods that you look at. For example, YTD, AT&T shares have dropped by more than 23%, while Verizon (VZ) and Comcast (CMCSA) have dropped by ~3.22% and ~3.47%. T-Mobile shares have gained by ~47%, mostly because of its merger with Sprint.

AT&T’s underperformance is seen in most meaningful metrics. It has a poor history of acquisitions and lower margins. For example, the company has a gross margin of ~56%, while Verizon, Comcast, and T-Mobile have margins of ~61%, ~71%, and ~61%, respectively. The same is true when you look at the profit margin. AT&T has a net profit margin of 30.50%, while Verizon and Comcast have margins of ~15% and ~12%, respectively. T-Mobile has a lower margin of ~0.62%.

Still, there are some positive aspects about AT&T. First, while the company has a high debt load, it is also an excellent cash flow generator. It had more than $29 billion in free cash flow in 2019. Its FCF in the first half of the year was ~11.5 billion. When you subtract its annual dividend payments, it leaves the company with about $14 billion. This is a good number considering that its non-operating interest expense comes at about $8 billion. Better still, interest rates are at historic lows, and the Fed is implementing an open-ended quantitative easing program. Most importantly, AT&T has assets it can sell to boost its cash reserves. For example, it is said to be considering selling DirecTV, a company it acquired in 2015. While AT&T has denied this, analysts believe that such a transaction is possible. The company is also said to be considering selling Crunchyroll for about $1.5 billion.

Second, as mentioned above, the firm has an attractive dividend that favours income investors. Its strong FCF supports this dividend. Third, AT&T is a strong brand with a strong moat in most places it operates in. For example, it has the largest market share in wireless communications, at 35%.

It also has a substantial market share in broadband networks. In the most recent quarter, the company added more than 220K Fiber subscribers, while the number of people seeking faster speeds increased by more than 750,000. In total, it has more than 4.3 million subscribers. Third, AT&T has managed to scale its 5G network in recent years. Its 5G network, which is national, will possibly help the company get more customers, especially as more workers transition to working from home.

My biggest concern about AT&T is its media business. I am particularly concerned about the company’s streaming business, which was recently revamped by the launch of HBO Max. The idea behind the entry into streaming was clear. With the success of Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon’s Prime Video (AMZN), the company believed that it could get a share. Furthermore, its HBO product had millions of loyal customers. Also, it had a large library of content after its Time Warner acquisition. For example, it owned Friends, which was the best-performing show on Netflix.

Like for Disney (DIS), most growth investors are investing in AT&T on the belief that the company can become a sizable player in streaming. I am a bit pessimistic about this. The company attracted about 4.1 million subscribers in the first month. In contrast, Disney+ had more than 10 million subscribers on the first day. The number has grown to more than 60 million, which is 12 million below the number of Netflix subscribers in the United States.

The company has also faced significant challenges having its content in Roku (ROKU) and Amazon’s Fire TV (AMZN) that have more than 70% market share in the US. Roku has more than 43 million customers in the US, while Amazon, too, has more than 40 million users. The main difference between AT&T and the two companies is that they also want to sell subscriptions to HBO Max in a similar way that they do for HBO.

I believe that AT&T will have to cave in to the demands of Roku and Amazon if it still wants to reach more than 50 million subscribers in the next four years. Another challenge for AT&T’s HBO Max service is from the international market, which the company intends to tackle in the next few years. Indeed, on paper, this seems to be like a good strategy considering that most of Netflix’s subscribers are international. The challenge, however, is that HBO is not widely known outside the US, which means that AT&T will need to spend a substantial amount of money to market the brand.

AT&T has other key challenges in its WarnerMedia business. For starters, this is a service that includes Cinemax, CNN, TNT, Otter Media, and Turner Classic Movies. Most of the brands in this division make their money from advertising, an industry that is going through a remarkable change. In the most recent quarter, the company blamed low advertising revenue for its sluggish performance. So, with more people streaming content, I expect that growth in this division will continue to fall. For AT&T, this is a major issue considering the firm spent a whopping $85 billion to acquire Time Warner.

In conclusion, there are two sides when recommending AT&T as an investment today. On the one hand, income investors will love its safe and stable dividend yield. As I mentioned, I expect that the firm will maintain and even raise its dividend in the foreseeable future because of its strong dividends. These investors will also appreciate the company’s low valuation multiples.

On the other hand, I would not recommend AT&T to investors seeking growth. For one, the company has a long and well-documented record of underperformance. Also, I have some serious questions about its media business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.