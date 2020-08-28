The company has the potential to generate strong shareholder returns throughout the 2020s.

The company's cash flow is supported through its transition years by higher prices, as it looks to emerge with a near double-digit FCF yield.

Freeport-McMoRan has an impressive portfolio of assets and now is a unique time to take advantage of rising copper prices.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) is one of the largest copper producers in the world with a market capitalization of more than $20 billion. Copper prices are now back above $3 per pound on the back of Chinese panic buying among a number of other things. As the company focuses on achieving its targets, it has the potential to generate immense shareholder cash flow.

Freeport-McMoRan - The Gila Herald

Copper Price Momentum

Copper is essential to our standard of living, and thanks to COVID-19, demand has recently expanded significantly.

Copper Price Momentum - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan is in a unique situation as a major copper producer. Copper prices grew with the overall economy going into 2018. Since then, it saw prices drop, although on the back of a significant decline in copper exchange inventories. COVID-19 decreased demand significantly in China, the largest copper consumer, pushing prices to $2/pound.

However, as China has begun to re-open, and supply has declined elsewhere in the world, due to shutdowns, causing prices to recover significantly. Current scrap scarcity has resulted in prices reaching $3/pound. High prices are still required to account for a major supply cap by 2030, which will help support overall long-term prices.

As the world moves towards renewables, copper is essential for that shift.

Freeport-McMoRan 2Q 2020 Results

Throughout 2Q 2020, Freeport-McMoRan continued to have incredibly impressive results.

Freeport-McMoRan 2Q 2020 Results - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan has continued to focus on health and safety while continuing to meet its operating targets. The company has had strong execution of its operating plans, supported by a recovery in prices, especially gold. That has resulted in the company's continued ability to outperform financially.

The company had copper sales of 759 million pounds and gold sales of 184 million ounces with unit net cash costs of $1.47/pound and capital expenditures at $527 million. That means that the company earned, at current prices, more than $1 billion in profit and only used half of that for capital expenditures.

With a $20 billion market capitalization that implies a P/E of 10 for a tough quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan Asset Overview

It's worth noting that 2020 is a transition year for Freeport-McMoRan's assets and its productions will increase dramatically going forward.

Freeport-McMoRan Cerro Verde - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan was forced to drastically decrease its Cerro Verde mill rate, but it's well on the path to its 4Q 2019 levels and expects to pass those levels eventually. The same is true in the company's massive Grasberg Mine in Indonesia, which the company has been focused on converting to an underground mine.

The company's 2Q 2020 production from underground was at less than 50% of its annualized 2021-2023E target. That shows significant growth ahead. Lastly is the company's Lone Star project, an $825 million project on schedule and under budget. The potential resource here is more than 50 billion pounds of copper as the company shoots for >200 million pounds/year in production.

More so, the Lone Star project is in Arizona, an incredibly solid jurisdiction for the company.

Freeport-McMoRan Sales - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

These projects together are expected to drastically increase the company's sales over the coming years. The company's copper sales will increase by 33% from 2020E to 2022E and the company's gold sales will double from 2020E to 2022E. Throughout this time, molybdenum sales will remain constant. All of this, with rising prices, means the potential for massive growth in income.

Freeport-McMoRan Overall Financial Positioning

At the same time, as the company continues to improve its portfolio, its financial positioning is improving dramatically.

Freeport-McMoRan Financials - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan chose to suspend its dividends in light of the uncertainty around COVID-19, something that was unnecessary, but supports its financial position. The company's net debt is at $8.4 billion and is expected to decline to $5.3 billion by YE 2021e, less than 1.0x EBITDA. The company has changed its debt, with an average duration of 10.8 years and 4.8%.

On top of all this, should it be required, the company has $5 billion worth of total liquidity. That means that if things change, the company has 25% of its market capitalization required to handle a potential future crisis.

Freeport-McMoRan Cash Flow Opportunity

Putting this all together, the company has the potential to generate massive long-term cash flow.

Freeport-McMoRan Operating Cash Flow - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan anticipates continued annualized capital expenditures of roughly $2 billion. With copper prices above $3 per pound, the company stands to earn 2021-2022 average EBITDA of $7 billion and operating cash flow of roughly $4 billion. It's worth noting that this is at $1800/ounce gold, which is below current prices.

In fact, with gold prices at near $2000/ounce, that means $160 million more in annualized cash flow. Nevertheless, post capital spending, the company stands to earn $2 billion in annual FCF, a 10% FCF yield. The company can use that with its low net debt position for a variety of shareholder rewards. That makes investing now a great opportunity.

Freeport-McMoRan Risk

Of course, the risk that Freeport-McMoRan carries is fairly evident. The company has done well with the recent rise in copper prices, as production is shutdown around the world. As history has shown, commodity prices can shift rapidly, and that's something that the company will always be subject to potentially happening.

However, it's also worth paying attention to the fact that the company has continued to perform. The company is coming in under budget and ahead of schedule on its major projects, and 2020-2021 were always supposed to be transition years. The company has reduced its debt dramatically and will see strong positive FCF in the coming years.

All of these things will support strong shareholder rewards

Conclusion

Freeport-McMoRan has significant potential to generate long-term shareholder returns. The company is focused on dramatically improving its financial position, and continuing to execute during the transition years. The company has been boosted recently by strong metal prices and is working to take advantage of that in terms of shareholder rewards.

Looking out at the long run, we feel that Freeport-McMoRan is a high potential company with the potential to generate continued shareholder returns. Long-term market fundamentals support higher copper prices, and the company is trading at a post-transition FCF yield near double digits. As a result, we recommend investing at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.