I recently increased my position in the business and believe that it still represents considerable long-term value.

The business has increased more than 4x since the beginning of 2020 and has been a major beneficiary of the pandemic.

I recently increased my position in Sea Limited (SE), the large gaming, e-commerce and digital payments leader in South East Asia. While the position has more than doubled since it was first suggested for members of the Sustainable Growth service, I have chosen to increase my holding in the business and “average up” rather than take profits. There are 4 key reasons why I have chosen to do this.

Positive Pandemic Impacts Will be Enduring

Sea, like most of the other global digital commerce platforms, was a massive beneficiary of improved revenue growth and monetization resulting from the pandemic.

In its most recent quarter, Sea saw revenue increase by 93%. Both Sea's gaming and digital entertainment, Garena and Sea's e-commerce business Shopee saw significant acceleration. Revenue in the digital entertainment business increased 62% year-over-year, as the effects of an enforced lockdown across the Southeast Asian region saw strong user acquisition, and hastened trends that were already taking place across the region.

Source: Sea Q2 '20 report

In the Garena gaming business, quarterly active users increased some 60% year-over-year while premium paying users increased 90%. Not only did Sea manage to pull in an increasing number of users into its gaming ecosystem, but it also managed to convince significantly more of those users to pay up for premium content.

Source: Sea Q2 '20 report

Additionally, the Shopee business also showed massive growth across the region, with e-commerce revenues increasing almost 188% year-over-year. While Shopee is engaged in a fairly tight tussle with Alibaba (BABA) backed Lazada for e-commerce leadership across many markets in Southeast Asia, there was some evidence in Q2 that Sea not only dramatically increased user numbers and merchandise volume on the platform, but also further expanded its lead versus Lazada in the region. Sea reported an increase in merchandise volume which was up more than 100% year-over-year, with order volume increasing over 150%.

Source: Sea Q2, '20 report

Data reported by Sea, sourced from AppAnnie, suggests that Sea has put some distance between itself and Lazada during Q2, with the highest average monthly active users and time in app on Android in the shopping category in Southeast Asia, as well as being the most frequently downloaded application in the shopping category in the region.

Source: Sea Q2 '20 report

While much of this upswing in growth was clearly attributable to the pandemic, there are strong reasons to believe that pandemic-related growth will continue not only through the next several months but well into the next few years. Online gaming is a highly engaged activity and a good proportion of pandemic-acquired users will almost certainly continue on even once the pandemic has abated and some normalcy has resumed.

However e-commerce tailwinds are far more likely to be enduring provided shopping interactions on Shopee have been satisfactory during this period. The convenience and comfort of the e-commerce experience will almost certainly result in elevated growth rates in this business once the pandemic has fully resolved, not only with acquired users staying with the Shopee platform but also increasing spend across categories.

End markets which still have massive potential

The size of Sea’s overall opportunity is particularly clear when the relative infancy of the markets in which it operates are considered. While Sea’s growth during the current quarter is clearly impressive, the magnitude of the opportunity that still remains in e-commerce in SE Asia is fairly large.

Many of Sea’s core markets including Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines still only have single-digit penetration of e-commerce as a percentage of overall retail consumption. Gross merchandise volume that will be transacted on e-commerce platforms throughout the region is expected to greatly accelerate over the next five years, placing Sea in a unique position as the market leader in virtually all of these markets across the region.

Source: Reuters.com

Due to the nature of transaction search costs and the friction of discovery on these e-commerce marketplaces, market share leaders typically get the majority of volume growth and economics on these platforms. Users are less likely to want to search multiple platforms to discover and conclude a transaction.

Merchants also want to be on the platform that have the greatest number of users. They have a tendency to centralize on the platforms that do the greatest amount of gross merchandise volume. As a result, market places with majority market share benefit from winner take most or even winner take all economics. In this context, I believe that Sea’s prospects here are very good.

Further monetization opportunities of a captive base

The spoils from having a seat at the table as the dominant digital commerce provider in a fast-growing region such as Southeast Asia are significant. In fact, the moves that Sea has recently been making remind me a lot of a similar playbook that one of my other long-term investments, MercadoLibre (MELI) has executed so successfully in Latin America.

When I first invested in the MercadoLibre business 5 years ago, MELI was a fledgling e-commerce provider with a fledgling payments business. 5 years later, MercadoLibre is not only the dominant e-commerce business in the region, having twice the number of monthly visits as Alibaba and Amazon (AMZN) but it also has a payments business that is almost as large an opportunity for the company as the e-commerce business itself. MercadoLibre has also expanded more recently into consumer and enterprise lending having significant data on the purchased history of platform users and merchants sellers.

Sea also has multiple opportunities to monetize its user base over time. The business today has only 15M quarterly paying users for mobile wallet services and transacted just $1.6B in mobile wallet payment volume in Q2. The payments business contributes less than 10% of total revenue today, however, this could be a real moneymaker in future years.

The key will be continued captive user growth and acquisition across Sea’s e-commerce businesses. If this continues, on-platform and off-platform payment monetization will contribute organically to payment business growth. Based on certain moves that Sea has made as far as banking license approvals, I foresee a future where mobile payments and digital lending services become a fairly large part of overall business revenues.

Strategic influence of Tencent as a shareholder

Another quite meaningful aspect of the investment case for Sea is its 20% ownership by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). This is significant for several reasons. Tencent’s ownership stake in Sea provides it with a potential source of funding in its ongoing battle with Alibaba-controlled Lazada. In the long-term battle for market share, Sea will have to continue funding currently loss-making Shopee to ultimately acquire decisive share.

While Garena, is highly profitable and a source of funding, Tencent also provides potential options if need be. Tencent’s role in bolstering Sea’s gaming business in Southeast Asia is also an important one. As the licensee of Tencent’s titles in Southeast Asia, Sea gets a potential stream of hitmakers without the necessary R&D investment that such an effort would otherwise require.

In addition to the contribution to Sea's gaming business, Tencent’s strategic direction to Sea will also be invaluable in a number of aspects. Tencent provides Sea with meaningful guidance to ultimately create a strong payments business within Southeast Asia and significant expertise and direction given the influence of WeChat Pay in China.

Additionally, management expertise to steer and grow several large businesses and successfully manage disparate efforts is another area where Tencent can provide suitable counsel around governance and best practices. In this role, Tencent can play a similar role for Sea as PayPal (PYPL) does for MercadoLibre.

Potential Risks

While the investment case for Sea looks quite positive, there are several risks to monitor. Funding Shopee's e-commerce ambitions could be a potentially drawn-out process, with Alibaba unlikely to give up regional leadership so willingly. This could lead to an ongoing cycle of user subsidies and discounting.

Management attention will be spread across its gaming, e-commerce and payments business. Discipline will need to be good to ensure that any distractions for e-commerce dominance don't spill over into the gaming business, Sea's cash cow.

Concluding thoughts

Sea has had a very strong run in these past few months and has more than tripled since the start of the year. However, rather than looking to take profits, I am keen to accumulate a larger stake in this business which is why I’ve "averaged up" rather than looked to take profits at this point.

My own experience with a long-term investment in MercadoLibre suggests that these types of businesses are quite rare but also have a very long-term growth runway that an investor can take advantage of. While investment growth will be reliant on continued market dominance, I believe that even at this point, Sea provides good prospects for long-term growth over the next 3 to 5 years.

If you are interested in uncovering other sustainable high growth prospects please consider a Free Trial of Sustainable Growth. Prices will increase to $349 yearly at the end of August. Lock in your discounted rate! Methodology based on the publicly tracked Project $1M, which has doubled S&P500 returns over the last 4 years, delivering 23% annualized

Access to Large Cap, Emerging Leader, Venture, and High Conviction Model Portfolio which outperformed the S&P 500 in 2019 & 2020 YTD

in & Dynamic, engaged chat room with other like-minded investors

Exclusive ideas on potential 'Wealth Creators of tomorrow'

Disclosure: I am/we are long SE, BABA, MELI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.