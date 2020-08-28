The Long Leading Forecast For The Economy In The First Half Of 2021

This suggests that, if the pandemic is brought under control - and I am guardedly optimistic that it will be - by mid-year 2021, a significant expansion will be underway.

While the indicators are evenly split as to the next 6-9 months, by 12 months out, all but two are positive.

Long leading indicators generally turn down at least one year before the economy as a whole.

Introduction: What Are The Long Leading Indicators?

I have several systems for forecasting the economy. One is the high-frequency "weekly indicators," which, as the name implies, is updated weekly and is thus very timely. A second relies on monthly and quarterly data, which has been extensively vetted in the past as having a sustained record of turning one year more before the economy as a whole.

For the short term, up to about 6 months out, the Index of Leading Indicators is a perfectly adequate tool with the inconvenient habit of being right more often than most highly paid Wall Street forecasters. To forecast the period over 6 months out, I turn to long leading indicators.

A "long leading indicator" is an economic metric that reliably turns a year or more before the onset of a recession.

Geoffrey Moore, who for decades published the Index of Leading Indicators, and in 1993 wrote "Leading Economic Indicators: New Approaches and Forecasting Records," identified 4:

Housing permits

Corporate bond yields

Real money supply

Corporate profits adjusted by unit labor costs

A variation of the above is Paul Kasriel's "foolproof recession indicator," which combines real money supply with the yield curve, i.e., the difference in the interest rate between short- and long-term treasury bonds. This turns negative a year or more before the next recession about half of the time.

Another long leading indicator has been described by UCLA Prof. Edward E. Leamer, who wrote "Housing IS the Business Cycle." In that article, he identified real residential investments as a share of GDP as an indicator that typically turns at least 5 quarters before the onset of a recession.

Several other series appear to have merit as long leading indicators as well. Real retail sales in several forms also have value as a long leading indicator and, in particular, real retail sales per capita. Additionally, the tightening of credit conditions also appears to have merit as a long leading indicator.

That gives us a total of 8 long leading indicators. All of these economic series have a long-term history of turning a year or more before a recession.

Previous forecast

I last did a comprehensive update of these seven months ago, concluding that the long leading indicators:

suggest[ed] a weak positive bias to the second half of 2020. In sum, it remains the case that, *left to its own devices,* if the economy has not entered a recession in the next few months, it is not likely to, and conditions should improve

Needless to say, the COVID-19 pandemic did not leave the economy to its own devices!

But now appears to be a good time to look forward to the potential end, or at least controlling, of the pandemic, and what the long leading indicators suggest is coming into view through midyear 2021 - if, of course, the economy is by then once again “left to its own devices.”

I am optimistic on that score for two reasons:

1.) I suspect that Joe Biden is going to be elected President and will successfully follow the science as every other industrialized country - except, for the moment, France and Spain - has done, and will successfully bring the pandemic down to a controllable level by next spring sometime:

That smudge at the bottom represents cases per capita in Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy and the UK. If the US is there by next spring sometime, the normal economic indicators will kick in.

2.) I suspect that there will be a serviceable vaccine available by that time that will be available to critical medical providers and to the more vulnerable segments of the population, chiefly senior citizens.

Current Trends In The Long Leading Indicators

Corporate Bond Yields

On a monthly basis, corporate bond yields data goes back over 100 years to 1919. With the exception of the 1981 "double-dip," the fiscal contractions underlying the 1938 and 1945 recessions, and 1926, corporate bond yields have always made their most recent low over 1 year before the onset of the next recession. The below graph shows both AAA and BAA corporate bonds for the last 7 years, together with 30-year mortgage rates (red):

Both AAA and BAA corporate bonds have made many new all-time lows repeatedly over the past 12 months, as have mortgage rates, the last such low being in the last 2 weeks. Investors have never been so willing to accept long-term commercial paper at such low nominal returns.

Interest rates, therefore, remain decisively positive.

Housing

Housing, which typically follows interest rates with a few months' lag, has very much followed this pattern in 2020.

Housing permits, starts and sales all broke out to new 10 year+ highs in January and February of this year. As mortgage rates briefly spiked, and as most of the country went into some sort of lockdown in late March and April, all tanked. Since then, however, responding to the new lows in mortgage rates, all three metrics have rebounded decisively, with their July readings all being just slightly below their peaks of last winter:

Contrarily, in Q2 of this year - mainly reflecting the lockdown crash - measured both nominally and in real terms, housing as a share of GDP declined significantly:

The long leading methods of measuring housing are, therefore, giving a mixed message. But because the steep pandemic-related downturn was brief and has since been almost entirely made up for, I rate this as a positive for next year.

Corporate Profits

Corporate profits have just been reported for Q2 as of Thursday. As properly deflated by unit labor costs, they show a steep decline:

Further, FactSet, also shows that reported earnings of the S&P 500 in Q2 decreased dramatically:

This forecast indicator is negative.

Real Money Supply

No recession has ever started without at least real M1 turning negative or real M2 declining to under +2.5%. Real M2 crossed this threshold at the beginning of 2018, and during the autumn, real M1 did so as well briefly, before both turned up considerably in 2019. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Fed has flooded the market with money in an unprecedented fashion:

Money supply is extremely positive for the first half of 2021.

The Yield Curve

This has been an excellent long-range forecasting tool in times of inflation (although I do not think a positive yield curve is definitive in low interest rate deflationary environments). In the last 60 years, typically, a recession has begun after the Fed raises rates to combat inflation, and sufficiently so that the yield curve inverts.

Beginning in December 2018 and continuing through 2019, both of the most-watched metrics, as well as the 2-year minus Fed Funds rate that the NY Fed has identified as the most predictive, inverted. They did so again briefly early this year, before the Fed moved aggressively to move the Fed funds rate back to zero. Since then, all have turned positive, although the NY Fed metric is only slightly so (so I consider it neutral):

Given the time lag of this indicator, it is mixed-to-negative for the remainder of 2020 but positive by spring 2021.

Credit Conditions

The loosening or tightening of credit also appears to be an important component of changes in the economy over one year out. Although it only has a 30-year track record, the Senior Loan Officer Survey is promising. The Q2 report was released several weeks ago. Credit was trending to slightly tight in the six months before the pandemic hit, and then really froze up in Q2. (Note that a “positive” number actually means tightening. Don’t blame me!) Meanwhile, the more timely weekly Chicago Fed Adjuster Financial Conditions Index has turned back positive as of 6 weeks ago:

Another metric from the Senior Loan Officer Survey, demand for loans by all-sized firms, which was already negative, got more so in the Q2:

As a result, this indicator as well must be judged as negative through mid-year 2021, although the weekly Chicago Fed readings suggest it may be a positive thereafter.

Real Retail Sales Per Capita

These peaked more than a year before the onset of the last two recessions, but made troughs within six months of each recession bottom.

Before the pandemic hit, these had last made a new high one year ago, in August 2019. Like housing, they cratered during the lockdowns, but also like housing, have come roaring back since, making new highs in June and July:

This indicator is mixed, with the long pause and decline from summer 2019 through spring 2020 being negative for the rest of this year but a positive as we head into next spring.

Summary And Conclusion

Let me point out, first of all, that this is a more comprehensive set of indicators, and in some cases, indicators with longer and better track records than are found in my more timely “Weekly Indicators” columns.

There are 3 positives: corporate bond yields, money supply and the yield curve.

There are 2 negatives: corporate profits and credit conditions.

There are 3 mixed indicators that are negative for the six months but positive by next spring: housing, the yield curve and real retail sales per capita.

In conclusion, while the long leading indicators do not support a significant new economic expansion for the remainder of this year, by mid-year 2021 - if the pandemic is controlled or resolved - they suggest a renewed, even strong, expansion.

