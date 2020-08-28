SAM continues to demonstrate an uncanny marketing ability to not only be in the right place at the right time with product lines that dovetail with market momentum.

Boston Beer Company is up about 20% since its 2nd quarter earnings report on the 23rd of July. The stock has more than doubled YTD.

Boston Beer Company (SAM) is on a market tear of late, outpacing its 200-day trading average (blue line) by a substantial margin. The company’s CAGR since December 2010 clocks in at an impressive 10.42%. Gross profit annualizes out at a robust 9.17% while its operating income for the period comes to 8.8%. The added splash comes from the company’s market performance YTD which hovers in the neighborhood of 133% YTD, about 20 times that of the S&P benchmark and the otherwise staid SPDR Consumer Staples ETF (XLP) (purple line). The negative return of the Russell 2000 (IWM) (orange line) only solidifies a market surge that appears, at this juncture at least, to be far from long in the tooth (see Figure 1, below).

Some of this annualized growth is a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of December 2017 where the company saw its average tax rate fall from 37.16% from December 2010 through December 2016 to an average of 19.6% through the end of December 2019. In part, the tax savings enabled the company to re-enter the M&A market in 2019 with the strategic purchase of Delaware-based Dogfish Head, adding a portfolio of branded craft beers to its portfolio. Another causal refrain stems from the company’s uncanny ability to reap economic rent on the growth plays of high demand products brought to market at precisely the right time. Hard cider, craft beers and now hard seltzer are prime examples of such marketing feats.

Figure 1: Boston Beer Company against the S&P 500

SAM runs in an exclusive crowd of US-based craft brewers that at last count numbered over 8,200 through the end of June, according to the Brewers Association. The company’s portfolio includes hard ciders and seltzers, twisted teas and lemonade, its namesake craft beer, Sam Adams and the Dogfish Head portfolio of artisan beers. With the level of fragmentation in the craft brewing space and US regulatory restrictions that separate brewer from distributor, breadth and scale quickly become a decided and secular advantage that the company has effectively deployed with aplomb.

The company’s product portfolio offers up outsized market performers, such as Truly hard seltzer, with low alcoholic, caloric and sugar content that continues to command outsized attention from a health-conscious millennial clientele that conveniently splits almost evenly across genders. With category leader, closely-held, Chicago-based White Claw and Boston Beer’s Truly brand, the two market offerings garnered 80% of a $1.2 billion hard seltzer market in 2019, about 2.6% of the overall alcohol beverage market - up from 0.85% YoY. That market doubles to $2.5 billion in projections through the end of 2021.

The company’s Angry Orchard hard cider has dominated the category since 2013 with over 50% of the market, an earnings stream that accounts for about 20% of the company’s total revenue. And Sam Adams, first launched in 1984, continues to be one of the best-positioned craft beers in the country. Adding measurably to that mantle, recently acquired Dogfish Head portfolio has already added about 4% to the company’s total revenues through the end of the 2nd quarter. Importantly, the purchase further embeds the company in the craft beer space. Demand for full-bodied taste gained through experimentation with hops varieties, brewing techniques for its craft beer offerings, and exotic fruit flavors for its seltzer, tea, lemonade and cider brands provides the gist for forward company growth in the intermediate term.

The impact of Covid-19 on company revenues appears mixed. The direct impact of the pandemic on business operations drops to the bottom line from the company’s on-premise channel that plummeted across the country in the wake of state and local government stay-at-home mandates. The subsequent shuttering of bars, restaurants and leisure/hospitality facilities across the country not only knocked out 7.7 million jobs - three quarters of which were in food services and drinking establishments. The closures erased an estimated $5.8 million in revenue from the company’s on-premise channel through the end of the 2nd quarter.

Safety mandates and social distancing reduced production levels at a cost of roughly $5.6 million while axing about $2.7 million in operating expenses, forcing production lines to be outsourced to third-party assembly lines. Many of these expenses could be ongoing as the duration of the pandemic and its impact on both company revenue and labor mixes, short of a medical solution to Covid-19, remains unknown.

At the same time, 2nd quarter total revenue rose 42% to $452 million, up $133.7 million YoY. This breaks down to a 46% increase in the sales to retailers and a total shipment volume increase of 40% to 1.9 million barrels through the end of the quarter YoY. While the company refrains from breaking out each of its product lines, demand clearly skewed toward non-keg products like Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, augmented further by the addition of Dogfish Head revenue to the mix.

Operating and pre-tax income soared 107% and 106% YOY, respectively. Net income finished the quarter up 116% for the period YoY. Demand for some company products appeared to outpace supply in many markets due to Covid-19-induced distribution constraints, reducing both wholesale and retail inventories to a scant 2.5 weeks - an outsized climbdown from the more normal 6-week inventory levels of years past. Outsized demand further accentuated the accrual of economic rent revenues. Such supply chain disruptions are expected to continue for the remainder of the year, through 2021 and possibly beyond.

Arguably, 2nd quarter revenue results from Truly, Twisted Tea and Dogfish Head brands render the topic of forward Covid-19 headwinds largely moot - despite on-premise revenue hits. Market demand for Truly, Twisted Tea and Dogfish Head craft beers through the heat of the Covid-19 pandemic portend strong forward growth trends for the near and intermediate term as economic activity slowly increases in the months ahead.

To that end, food service and drinking establishments added 502,000 jobs last month and an estimated 2.9 jobs in May and June. Still, the employment in the two sectors falls short by 2.6 million from February’s pre-pandemic job total. Meanwhile, the company’s stock price continues its strong market trend to the upside, tipping the scales at $889.23 through today’s (27 Aug) market close. The surge slaps down another 25% since its 2nd quarter earnings call on the 23rd of July. Year-to-date, the stock has more than doubled. Current market trends, and copious liquidity infusions from the Federal Reserve through the end of the year, should propel the stock past $1,000/share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.