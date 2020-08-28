MPC is an excellent long-term candidate. However, trading short term a part of your position is crucial.

The real news this quarter was the Speedway sale to the Japanese retail group Seven & I Holdings for $21 billion in an all-cash deal.

Marathon Petroleum's revenues were $15.20 billion compared to $33.69 billion the same quarter a year ago. Net income for the second quarter was a profit of $9 million.

Source: Yahoo finance

Investment Thesis

The independent US refiner and marketer, Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum (MPC), released its second quarter 2020 results on August 3, 2020. The company was impacted positively by the Retail and Midstream segments this quarter.

The picture was not so great, as we will see later in this article. Demand for fuel has tumbled, and with it, profit margins just evaporated, forcing Marathon Petroleum to cut its 2020 CapEx forecast by $1.4 billion, or 30%, to $3 billion. At the same time, the company is also targeting a decrease in OpEx to $950 million.

However, the real news this quarter was the Speedway sale to the Japanese retail group Seven & I Holdings, which is the owner of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, on August 2, 2020.

The price tag was $21 billion all-cash. The estimated after-tax cash proceeds of $16.5 billion is "expected to be used to strengthen the balance sheet and return capital to shareholders."

Finally, Marathon Petroleum has announced plans to shutter crude oil processing at its Gallup and Martinez refineries.

The company will convert its 166K barrel-a-day refinery in Martinez, California, into a terminal facility and may add a 48K barrel-a-day renewable diesel plant there as soon as 2022. Also, it will close the 26K barrel-a-day Gallup refinery in New Mexico.

For investors interested in the refining sector, I recommend following the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK).

Data by YCharts

The investment thesis is quite simple as I continue to believe it is essential to hold at least one of those three large US refiners in your long-term portfolio. The sector is struggling now, but we all know that it is temporary. It is time to accumulate and wait for a recovery. A high dividend payout is a plus.

Marathon Petroleum declared a global R&M margin of $7.13 per bbl based on throughput per region. Details below:

Gulf Coast Mid Continent West Coast Total $5.22/per Bbl $9.49/per Bbl $5.93/per Bbl $7.13/per Bbl

Income comes from three segments indicated below.

Below are presented revenues versus net income, Marathon Petroleum is compared with Valero (VLO) or Phillips 66 (PSX).

The CEO Mike Hennigan said in the conference call:

Overall, as I stated previously we recognize that we're in a return to capital business and we need to have an asset base and cost structure that works across all cycles. We're focused on becoming a lower cost discipline company that can endure the volatility, inherent in the sector, creating value for shareholders that is structural and long-term in nature.

Marathon Petroleum MPC - Financials History: The Raw Numbers - Second Quarter 2020

Marathon Petroleum 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 33.55 31.04 31.09 25.22 15.02 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 33.69 31.20 31.38 24.08 15.20 Net Income available to common shareholders in $ Million 1,106 1,095 443 -9,234 9 EBITDA $ Million 2,921 2,869 1,825 -10,872 1,909 EPS diluted in $/share 1.66 1.66 0.68 -14.25 0.01 Operating cash flow in $ Million 2,622 2,787 2,409 -768 538 CapEx in $ Million 1,178 1,404 1,551 1,062 848 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,444 1,383 858 -1,830 -310 Total Cash $ Billion 1.25 1.53 1.53 1.69 1.09 Debt Consolidated in $ Billion 28.41 28.84 28.84 31.61 32.17 Dividend per share in $ 0.53 0.53 0.58 0.58 0.58 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 666 660 652 648 653 Operating Income per Segment in $ million 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Refining & Marketing 906 883 912 -622 -1,619 Speedway/retail 493 442 477 519 494 Midstream 878 919 889 905 869 Items not allocated in Segment -235 -220 -237 -227 -188

Source: Company News and Morningstar

Note: The adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 was $1,866 million.

Historical data from 2015 are only available to subscribers.

Analysis: Earnings Details

1 - Revenues and other income were $15.20 billion in 2Q'20

Marathon Petroleum's revenues were $15.20 billion compared to $33.69 billion the same quarter a year ago. Net income for the second quarter was a profit of $9 million, a decrease from the company's net profit of $1,109 million reported in the second quarter of 2019. The company indicated an adjusted loss of $1.33 per share and an adjusted EBITDA of $653 million for the quarter. CFO Don Templin said in the conference call:

Adjusted EBITDA was down approximately $1.2 billion quarter-over-quarter driven primarily by lower earnings and refining and marketing. Lower throughputs and crack spreads in the second quarter due to the substantial demand destruction from the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted R&M earnings.

Refining & Marketing: The company reported an operating loss of $1.6 million, compared to a profit of $906 million in the same quarter a year ago. Lower refining margins and throughputs were to blame. The refining margin was $7.13 per barrel, a lot lower than $15.24 a year ago. Total refined product sales volumes were 2,878K Bop/d, down from the 3,814K Bop/d last year. Also, throughput dropped from 3,135K Bop/d last year to 2,276K Bop/d with capacity utilization this quarter down to 71%.

Retail: Operating income totaled $494 million nearly unchanged from the same quarter a year ago. The company's retail fuel margin surged from $0.2666/lbs in 2Q'19 to $0.3960/lbs this quarter. Also, same-store merchandise sales fell by 4% from the same quarter a year ago. Same-store gasoline fuel volume dropped 36.6% from last year.

Midstream: It is Marathon Petroleum's general partner and majority limited partner MPLX. Segment profitability was $869 million, nearly the same results as the second quarter of 2019.

Guidance for the Third Quarter 2020:

Source: MPC Presentation

Marathon Petroleum announced a cut of $1.4 billion in CapEx, which represents about 30% or $3 billion in 2020. Operating expenses are also expected to go down to $950 million.

2 - Free Cash Flow is a loss of $310 billion in 2Q'20

Free cash flow yearly came at $101 million and a loss of $310 million for 2Q'20.

Dividend payout ($2.32 per share) on an annual basis is $1.51 billion. The actual free cash flow is not supporting the dividend payout.

3 - The total debt of MPC consolidated is $32.17 billion (Consolidated)

The graph above indicates the debt on a consolidated basis.

As shown below, the debt is $11.607 billion on a standalone basis, with a debt to capital ratio of 35%.

Source: MPC Presentation (montage)

Our credit facility availability increased to approximately $7.7 billion at the end of the quarter. (conference call)

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (Short Term)

Marathon Petroleum's second quarter results are not notably different than Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) that I have covered recently. In short, the refiners are struggling now with weak profit margins and low demand. But, as an investor, we must find out if it is temporary or severe enough to turn permanent.

One of the main catalysts this quarter was the sale of Speedway in a $21 billion all-cash transaction. The second one is that economic activities seem to expand slowly, and it will necessarily have a positive effect on demand down the road.

It is a slow process, but the machine has been set in motion, in my opinion. The only issue is that the demand will not reach a stellar level for a long time, and we should expect a U-shaped recovery at best.

Technical analysis

MPC is forming a descending triangle pattern with resistance at $37-$38 and support around $32-$33. A descending triangle can be bearish or bullish.

The strategy now is to accumulate below $33 and take about 30% profit off the table above $37. Assuming a reversal pattern, MPC could eventually cross the resistance and retest the 200MA at $41. However, if the economy starts to falter and demand is not showing progress, MPC may breakout support and trade below $28.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.