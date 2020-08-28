We made over a 40% return on our short position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in less than two months after we announced that we're shorting the stock at ~$110 per share in early February. Our DCF model back then showed that the company trades at a premium and its stock has all the chances to depreciate in the following months. The overall market selloff that happened in March pushed Beyond Meat's stock to its fair value levels and our price target, so we decided to close the position at a profit. Currently, we have no position in Beyond Meat, but we continue to have a bearish stance on the company, and our thesis remains the same. We continue to believe that after experiencing an immense growth in sales last year, Beyond Meat will not be able to sustain its current growth rate in the long run due to increased competition. The company already grows only at a low-double-digit rate on a quarterly basis, and by trading at a forward P/E of over 1,000x, Beyond Meat's stock is overvalued at the current price. Since its stock has already substantially depreciated from its technical resistance level of ~$160 per share, we decided not to open another short position in the company yet.

Increased Competition Will Limit the Upside

As one of the first major producers of plant-based meat, Beyond Meat was able to use the first-mover advantage and quickly expand its business around the globe. Right now, the company sells its products in over 100,000 distribution points and more than 80 countries in the world.

Source: Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat was able to benefit from the pandemic, as more people started to buy its products and the company was able to increase its Q2 revenues by 68.5% Y/Y to $113.34 million. At the same time, despite growing its top line, Beyond Meat's net loss widened from $9.4 million a year ago to $10.2 million in Q2 and the business generated a negative operating cash flow of $44 million. In addition, sequentially the revenues increased by only 17%, which shows that growth is not as impressive as it seems to be, and it's very unlikely that the company will be able to grow its top line at a triple-digit rate in the foreseeable future like it did in Q1.

There are several risks, which make us believe that the company will not be able to sustain its high growth rates. First of all, the conventional meat will still account for the majority of the meat market for years to come and plant-meat eaters will remain in the minority. For that reason, Beyond Meat's growth will be limited after its growth rate stabilizes. As a government-subsidized industry, the traditional meat business will also continue to improve its bottom line and will be able to sustain its margins despite the rise of new entrants. At the same time, there's no guarantee that the plant-based meat market will not be disrupted itself by lab-based meat, which has similar qualities but is cheaper to make. The first samples of lab-based meat will hit the shelves in the upcoming years and it will be economically beneficial for consumers, who don't want to buy traditional meat, to purchase meat that was made in a lab.

We should also not forget that major food conglomerates themselves could sell their own versions of plant-based meat at scale, once the market for such a product matures and will no longer be a niche play. In addition, companies such as Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) could easily afford to operate at a loss to quickly gain market share and outperform its weaker competitors. Nestle already released its own version of plant-based meat products under the Sweet Earth brand, while KFC (NYSE:YUM) was able to sell over a million vegan burgers earlier this year. In addition, the rise of companies such as Impossible Foods, Next Level Burger, Hungry Planet, and others, which produce plant-based meat, will lead to the oversaturated market. For those reasons, it's safe to say that Beyond Meat's first mover advantage slowly starts to evaporate and the company clearly understands it. Here's what Beyond Meat's CEO said in the latest conference call:

We have large incumbents coming in. We have upstarts as well that are making noise in the media and coming into the market.

Considering all of this, it's very unlikely that Beyond Meat will be able to grow at triple-digit rates like it did in Q1. In Q2, the company already was able to grow only at 68.5% Y/Y, and on a quarterly basis, the growth was only at a low-double-digit rate. As growth starts to slow down, Beyond Meat's stock has very little chances to reach its all-time high levels anytime soon. With a market cap of nearly $8 billion, the company generates less than half a billion in revenues every year, while its stock trades at an EV/Revenue ratio of nearly 20x. In addition, Beyond Meat continues to generate negative FCF even though its top line has been growing in recent years. At the same time, with a forward P/E ratio of over 1,000x, Beyond Meat's stock is greatly overvalued not only to its peers but also to the rest of the market.

Source: Capital IQ

The good news is that the company's balance sheet is not overleveraged since Beyond Meat has $222 million in cash reserves and only $50 million in debt, so liquidity crisis is not going to happen despite the fact that the business is losing money. However, the management will likely be forced to raise more debt or issue additional shares along the way to tackle the cash burn problem and continue to expand its business, which will either increase the debt burden or dilute shareholders. Considering that Beyond Meat is not going to be profitable anytime soon and its stock is overvalued, we believe that it's better to avoid buying the company for average investors at the current levels. Since our portfolio consists mostly of short positions, we plan to open another short position in Beyond Meat later on, if its stock appreciates to its technical resistance levels, which were reached at the beginning of June. At this stage, we have no position in the company.

