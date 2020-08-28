The bank is, of course, exposed to New York and the Tri-State area, and these were and still have been areas largely impacted by lockdowns and could be again.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) is a name we have traded a few times recently. We think it is setting up for another entry. While there are very near-term headwinds, the stock is a bargain under $9 for a swing over $10.00. In short, it is setting up for another trading opportunity. Financials have been a topic of discussion over at BAD BEAT Investing again, and we think you are going to see a rotation into this sector. While COVID-19 has certainly weighed on financials, we still like NYCB. Scalping gains of 10-15% is what many of us do, and we think that longer term, you can hold this one into the teens if trading is not for you, but to be clear, you are missing the chance to pad your returns. Take the opportunity the market gives you. With the most recent dup, this is another opportunity to get into the stock based on valuation, the dividend, and the long-term prospects for financials.

The worst of COVID-19 seems behind us. There are fears regarding whether it resurges into the fall, and those are weighing, as are the current impacts of the virus and, more importantly, the response efforts. The bank is, of course, exposed to New York and the Tri-State area, and these were, and still have been, areas largely impacted by lockdowns. While we keep getting updates on vaccines and testing, some resurgence fear is weighing on banks. So are the unemployment rates, and business being closed or seeing reduced volumes. Low rates are an issue. But you see, this is the time to be buying before things do get a lot better - and they will. That is the long-term view. Short term, shares will continue to oscillate. Buying under $9 is a great price. The most recent quarter had seen the bulk of the impacts of shutdowns. And still, it was a decent quarter all things considered. We are definitely bullish on the name as we move forward, but if you can get a pullback, then great.

Overall, this is a well-run regional bank with an over 7.5% dividend yield, which we think is safe. It is likely Q3 will be tough like Q2, but it's not about what is "happening now", it is about where things are going in the medium term. That is why we like the financials and still like NYCB. It is going to work here short and long term. Keep in mind that unlike some of the major global banks, this regional bank is largely focused on traditional banking. Each year, we are seeing more assets under management, and despite the pain from COVID-19, the quarter was strong. Revenues were up 10.2% in Q2, and earnings per share was up a penny (5%). EPS came in at $0.21. We suspect Q3 will be tough, but we really like the share price relative to book value.

Below book value

Why are we bullish the stock again? Well, like before, we see a value opportunity. The bank is trading way below book value. And book value expanded year over year to $13.34. This was also up from $13.15 last quarter. That's a huge discount. We also like the name on this decline because it is not about where the company has been, it's about where it is going. We think book value will hold up. We actually thought it would decline a bit in Q2, but it rose. We think it remains stable. For those doing the math, at $9 you would be getting a $4.34 discount, or a 32.5% discount-to-book. That is attractive.

Traditional banking did well all things considered

Loan growth, deposit growth and a stabilization in the cost of funds have helped the company's standing, despite interest rates being so low. It bears repeating that loans and deposits, including their trajectory and quality, are so critical for regional banks such as New York Community Bancorp.

We like that New York Community Bancorp continues to grow both loans and deposits long term. In fact, the loan portfolio grew from a year ago. Total loans were up 3% from last year to $42.3 billion. The types of loans show us that the bank is lending heavily to multi-family investments. Multi-family originations were up 34% from a year ago. Those loans in total increased $438 million to $31.6 billion. Commercial real estate loans declined heavily however, partially offsetting some of this positivity. These loans totaled $6.9 billion compared to $7.0 billion to enter the quarter, down $152 million, or 6% annualized vs. Q1 2020.

We also think it is great that in tandem with loan growth, we saw total average deposits were up $72 million in the quarter versus a year ago to $31.7 billion. On a linked-quarter basis, total deposits declined $243 million, or 3% annualized. Continuing the trend from the previous quarter, certificates of deposits declined $2.1 billion to $12.0 billion, primarily due to the drop in market interest rates and the bank's strategy to significantly reduce the rates it pays on these instruments. Still, overall, we liked the activity in bread-and-butter banking metrics.

While the certificate of deposit decline was notable, much of this decline was offset by growth in other, lower-cost deposit categories. Savings accounts increased $669 million, or 14%, to $5.6 billion, At the same time, interest-bearing checking and money market accounts rose $960 million to $11.1 billion, while non-interest bearing accounts grew $228 million to $2.9 billion.

A word on asset quality

It is nice to see loan growth, but only if the loans are quality. So, we need to understand where the quality metrics are. This will also be something to watch for in Q3 and Q4 this year.

In Q2, there was an increase in the provision for loan losses versus a year ago, driven by the growth in the loans discussed above and the uncertainty around the current economic environment resulting from COVID-19. This was a common theme for banks in Q1 as well. However, provisions were down from Q1. We would expect the level of provision for loan losses in 2020 to continue to reflect the overall growth of the bank's loan portfolio, and this could incrementally increase or decrease depending on economic trends in the next few quarters. Further, the bank reported a provision for credit losses of $174 million. This was up a bit from Q1 ($12 million) and represented 0.41% of all loans.

Non-performing assets are also important to watch. So far, non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets have been relatively stable. We're not sure if this will continue for the rest of the year, so we will monitor it. In Q2, non-performing loans were up 4% from a year ago and up 9% from Q1. This is 0.12% of all assets and is manageable. We report it as we think this is clean. Some banks are really struggling.

The efficiency ratio during the second quarter improved to 43.94%, compared to 49.70% during Q12 and 48.20% for Q2 2019.

Take-home

Valuation remains attractive, more so on any dip, especially below $9. While short-term traders should look here for a quick bounce, the long-term investor is getting a great price. This is especially true when we consider that the economy is starting to come back. Do not be surprised with volatility in shares. The bank is a great lender with a good balance sheet and an attractive dividend. We like the stock here.

