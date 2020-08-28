Yesterday, I wrote an article about Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT), in which I evaluated the merits of investing in a pure-play REIT that is focused on the restaurant sector. Today, I’m focused on its net lease peer, Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT), which is a more diversified net lease landlord. Since the start of the year, shares have underperformed by a fairly wide margin, with a -31% return. In this article, I evaluate whether EPRT makes an attractive long-term investment at the current valuation, so let’s get started!

A Look Into EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust is a net lease REIT that is focused on leasing properties to middle-market tenants in the service- and experience-oriented sectors. The company was formed in 2016 as an operating partnership, and went public just two years ago. It is headed by CEO Peter Mavoides, who previously served as the COO of Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) from 2011-2015. During his tenure there, he helped transform that company from $3.2 billion in total assets to $8.0 billion at the time of his departure.

Currently, EPRT has a total of 1,060 properties with a presence in 43 states. What I like about the portfolio is that it is currently 99.6% leased, and is heavily weighted towards triple-net leases, in which the tenant is responsible for maintenance, insurance and taxes. Triple-net leases currently represent 94% of the portfolio ABR (average base rent). This greatly simplifies the company’s operating model and results in improved profitability for the business. For reference, EPRT generated an 83% operating margin (excluding depreciation) for the trailing 12 months.

This compares favorably to the shopping center REITs, which typically generate ~60% operating margins (excluding depreciation). For instance, shopping center REITs Federal Realty Trust (FRT) and Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) each generated 61% and 62% operating margins during the same time period.

EPRT has a long weighted average lease term of 14.6 years, which compares favorably to that of Realty Income (O) and Four Corners Property Trust, which have ~10.5 years. Having been formed just recently, the management has also had the opportunity to position the portfolio to be e-commerce-resistant. As seen below, when the grocery and building materials components are also factored in, 98.6% of the portfolio ABR is e-commerce-resistant.

Additionally, 98.3% of the portfolio is supported by unit-level financial reporting, which helps management to quickly identify and address property-specific issues that may arise. The lease maturity schedule is also well-staggered, with just 0.1%-3% of leases maturing each year, through the end of 2030.

As with most owners of commercial real estate, EPRT has also faced headwinds from stay-at-home measures and economic uncertainties due to COVID-19. This is evident from its 69% rent collection rate during the second quarter, with 29% of its rents being deferred. Among the hardest-hit is EPRT’s experience sector, which represents 13.3% of its total ABR. I’m encouraged, however, by the uptick in rent collection in July, which reached 87%. Additionally, 93% of EPRT’s tenants are now open or operating with limited service.

As mentioned earlier, one of the advantages of the net lease REIT model is the higher operating margin due to the lower cost structure. This lessens the negative impact to FFO from lower rent collections. This is evidenced by the $0.27 in FFO/share that the company generated during Q2’20, which is just 16% less than what it saw during pre-pandemic Q4’19, despite a steep drop in rent collections since then.

This resulted in adequate dividend coverage with a payout ratio of 85%. I anticipate that the payout ratio will go below 80% in Q3 with promising rent collection signals thus far. Meanwhile, the balance sheet is in good shape, with a Net Debt to Total Enterprise Value of just 33.4% and a Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre of 4.9x.

Turning to valuation, I find the shares to be attractively valued, despite the company’s short operating history. At the current price of $17.05 and a blended P/FFO of 15.3, it compares favorably to that of its much larger peer, Realty Income Corporation, which has a blended P/FFO of 18.9. While Realty Income is a much larger and well-established REIT with a better economy of scale (as evidenced by its 90% operating margin), I see room for EPRT to bridge at least a part of the valuation gap due to its improving rent collection metrics and its growth prospects as a smaller REIT.

Investor Takeaway

Essential Properties Realty Trust is a net lease REIT that is focused on leasing properties to middle-market tenants in the service- and experience-oriented sectors. While its growth has been hampered by the effects of COVID-19 and the recession, I see encouraging signs of improvement in the latest results. Longer term, I see a good runway for growth as the company continues to consolidate the fragmented net lease real estate sector.

I also see the potential for the company to bridge at least a part of its valuation gap with its much larger peer, Realty Income. As such, I see continued upside for the share price, with a $20 price target. I believe this is reasonable, as it would still be below where shares traded at for much of 2019, and would still be cheaper on a P/FFO basis than its larger peer, Realty Income Corporation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, KIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.