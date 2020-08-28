I'm encouraged by the stable NAV/share performance since the start of the pandemic, but consider the risks.

Several days ago, I wrote an article about Hercules Capital (HTGC), a technology and life sciences focused-BDC. Today, I’m focused on one of its peers, Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN), which has a similar focus. As seen below, the shares have rebounded quite well since the large dip in March, with just a 7.6% decline since the start of the year. In this article, I evaluate whether Horizon Technology Finance presents an attractive investment at the present valuation, so let’s get started!

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

A Look Into Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance is an externally-managed BDC that is focused on lending to life sciences and technology companies. Since its founding in 2004, Horizon has originated and invested more than $2 billion in venture loans to over 235 companies. Impressively, since its IPO in 2010, Horizon has returned $13.57 in cumulative distributions to its shareholders. This means that the initial investors who’ve held on have gotten more than their original principal back. At present, Horizon has a portfolio size of $356M, of which slightly more half is devoted to life sciences, with the remainder to technology and healthcare information services.

(Source: July Investor Presentation)

What’s encouraging is that NAV has stabilized in the latest quarter, with a slight 1.4% increase to $10.64 per share. In addition, the balance sheet is in good shape, as the debt-to-equity ratio stands at 0.97x, which implies a 200% asset coverage ratio. This is substantially higher than the 150% regulatory asset coverage ratio that was put in place by the Leverage Reform Provisions of the SBCAA in 2018, and therefore provides Horizon with sufficient dry powder to grow its investment portfolio when attractive opportunities arise.

Also, as seen below, Horizon has a significantly lower LTV (loan-to-value) on its loans than the typical mid-market loan. These prudent risk management practices have resulted in a historically low loss rate at just 0.02% of its portfolio.

(Source: July Investor Presentation)

These factors have contributed a strong track record of outperformance over the BDC Index. As seen below, Horizon has widely outperformed the overall index by a substantial 48.7% margin over the past 5 years.

(Source: July Investor Presentation)

While the consumer-related internet technology market remains as a risk for the company, the life sciences and online education sectors are showing positive signs due to the heightened need for medical advances in relation to the current pandemic, and increased stay-at-home practices. Management shared the following sentiment during the last conference call (emphasis added by author):

“First, the life science market remained healthy and strong with significant support from both equity and debt providers. The heightened awareness of our country’s need to focus on vaccines and treatments for unmet medical needs is as high it is as it has ever been in my 35 years of financing life science and related companies. Second, as we anticipated, later in the quarter, we saw a significant improvement in the healthcare market, as healthcare facilities reopened and resumed providing non-essential health care treatment. Our confidence remains strong with respect to the life science market, while we are becoming more optimistic with respect to the healthcare technology market.”

Going forward, investors should be mindful of the risks stemming from yield compression. This has the potential to materially impact Horizon’s average portfolio yield, as it currently sits substantially higher than the current onboarding yields, as noted by management in the conference call (emphasis added by author):

“The second quarter of 2020, we achieved onboarding yields of 11.1% compared to 11.2% achieved in the first quarter. Our loan portfolio yield was 16.9% for the second quarter versus 16.8% for last year’s second quarter.”

Turning to valuation, I wanted to do a comparison between Horizon Technology Finance and its peer, Hercules Capital. As of today, Hercules is about 5% more expensive than Horizon based on Hercules’ Price-to-NAV of 1.09x versus Horizon’s 1.03x. While the slight premium on Hercules’ valuation may be a detractor to value seekers, I believe it is warranted, as Hercules is an internally-managed BDC with a lower cost structure.

As seen below, I calculated an operating margin % based on the trailing 12-month operating income divided by revenue. The result shows that Hercules is a more profitable enterprise with a 78% op margin compared to Horizon’s 67%.

(Source: Created by author based on company financials)

In addition, Hercules Capital has done a better job of preserving its NAV, as its NAV/share has slightly increased by 2.5% since the end of 2015. By comparison, Horizon’s NAV/share has decreased by 16% from $13.85 per share at the end of 2015 to $11.64 at present.

Investor Takeaway

Horizon Technology Finance is a well-managed BDC with a strong track record of rewarding its investors with prudent risk management practices. This is supported by its stabilizing NAV in the latest quarter, and an overall drop in NAV/share of just 1.6% since Q4’19 (pre-pandemic). Going forward, I see the company as benefiting from the increased need for innovations in the life sciences spaces.

However, I also see yield compression as a risk factor, as its current portfolio yield is higher than the going-in yield on new investments. As such, I see the shares as being fairly valued at present, especially when compared to its internally-managed peer, which is trading at a similar valuation and therefore provides a solid alternative option.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.