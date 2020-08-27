Kansas City Fed Survey: Manufacturing Activity Rose In August

Future factory indexes increased in August from 14 from last month to 19.

Quarterly data for this indicator dates back to 1995, but monthly data is only available from 2001.

The Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Survey business conditions indicator measures activity in the following states: Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Wyoming, western Missouri, and northern New Mexico.

By Jill Mislinski

Here is an excerpt from the latest report:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City released the August Manufacturing Survey today. According to Chad Wilkerson, vice president and economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, the survey revealed that Tenth District manufacturing activity rose moderately from July but remained below year-ago levels, while expectations for future activity expanded further. "Regional factory activity increased more in August than in June and July, but it was still below year-ago levels," said Wilkerson. "Most firms said government programs had positively affected their business over the past 3 months, but a majority of firms also reported challenges rehiring furloughed or laid-off employees due to the extra CARES Act unemployment benefits." [Full report here]

Here is a snapshot of the complete Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Survey.

The next chart is an overlay of the general and future outlook indexes - the outlook six months ahead. Future factory indexes increased in August from 14 from last month to 19.

For comparison, here is the latest ISM Manufacturing survey.

Let's compare all five Regional Manufacturing indicators. Here is a three-month moving average overlay of each since 2001 (for those with data).

Here is the same chart including the average of the five.

