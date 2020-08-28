The company is facing a high level of credit risk because around 14% of total loans are to COVID-19-sensitive industries. Moreover, concessions make up 13.8% of total loans.

Earnings of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) increased to $0.68 per share in the second quarter from $0.59 per share in the first quarter of 2020. The earnings increase was attributable to higher gains on securities. Earnings will likely decline in the remainder of the year because the upcoming adoption of the new accounting standard for credit losses will push up the provision expense. Further, non-interest income will decline sequentially as gains on securities will likely normalize. Meanwhile, net interest income will likely remain mostly unchanged from the second quarter’s level. I’m expecting earnings to decline by 11% in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I’m expecting CATY to report earnings of $2.40 per share. The June 2021 target price suggests a limited upside from the current market price; hence, I’m adopting a Neutral rating on CATY.

CECL Adoption to Drive Provision Expense

CATY reported a provision expense of $25 million in the second quarter, unchanged from the first quarter of 2020. Unlike peer banks, CATY has not yet adopted the new accounting standard for credit losses, called Current Expected Credit Losses, or CECL. Instead, the company used the old incurred loss model to determine the provisioning requirement for the second quarter. As mentioned in the second quarter’s 10-Q filing, the provision expense will be higher under the CECL model compared to the old model. The following quote from the 10-Q filing gives details on the impact of CECL adoption on provision expense.

Based on its preliminary analysis as of June 30, 2020, the Company preliminarily estimates an addition to its provision for credit losses of between $10 to $15 million for the first quarter of 2020 and between $5 million and $10 million for the second quarter of 2020, above the $25 million reported under the incurred loss method for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and the quarter ended June 30, 2020.”

Further, CATY has high credit risk due to its exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries. Vulnerable industries made up 14% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, according to details given in the 10-Q filing and the second quarter’s investor presentation. The following table shows details of the vulnerable industries.

Further, CATY had to allow concessions on a sizable 13.8% of its total loans to provide relief to customers facing financial distress amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to details given in the 10-Q filing. The following table gives details of the concessions.

On the plus side, exposure to China is limited, as only 2% of loans were to borrowers based in Hong Kong at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the presentation. Considering these factors, I’m expecting CATY to report a provision expense of $105 million in 2020, as opposed to a provision reversal of $7 million in 2019.

Net Interest Income Likely to Remain Stable

CATY’s net interest income declined by 4% in the second quarter from the first quarter of 2020. The net interest income will likely remain stable in the remainder of the year from the second quarter’s level, as slight net interest margin compression will counter low loan growth. The net interest margin, or NIM, will likely contract as assets will reprice and new loans will originate at lower rates. Consequently, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 5bps in the third quarter and 3bps in the fourth quarter of 2020. Further, I’m expecting the average NIM in 2021 to be 13bps below the NIM in 2020.

Meanwhile, loans will likely continue to grow but at a low rate. CATY funded $261.7 million of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. I’m expecting most of the PPP loans to get forgiven in the second half of the year, which will reduce the loan balance. On the other hand, low interest rates will encourage the growth of residential mortgages. Overall, I’m expecting CATY to end the year with a loan balance of $15.5 billion, up 0.5% from the end of June 2020 and up 3.7% from the end of last year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Expecting Earnings of $2.40 per Share in 2020

Earnings will likely decline in the second half of the year compared to the first half because of higher provision expense. Moreover, I’m expecting non-interest income to decline from the second quarter’s level because I’m expecting gains on securities to normalize in the year ahead. CATY booked elevated gains of $5.8 million on equity securities during the second quarter, compared to $3.2 million in the corresponding period last year. Further, I’m expecting the net interest income to remain mostly unchanged in the year ahead from the second quarter’s level.

Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 11% in the second half of the year from the first half. For the full year, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $2.40 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

CATY Offering a Limited Price Upside

In my previous report on CATY, I used the average of the price-to-book value multiples, or P/B, from 2013 to 2019 to value the stock. However, due to an elevated risk level, I’m now using the average P/B multiple for the first half of 2020 only. I will revert to the long-term average P/B multiple once risks decline. Multiplying the average P/B ratio of 0.98 with the June 2021 forecast book value per share of $29.1 gives a target price of $28.5 for the mid of next year. The price target implies a 10.8% upside from CATY's August 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

Apart from the upside, the company is also offering a leading dividend yield of 4.8%, assuming it maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.31 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 45%, which is sustainable.

To sum up, CATY is offering a limited upside and a decent dividend yield with a high level of risk. Based on the limited upside, I’m adopting a Neutral rating on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.