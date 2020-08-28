Lumber futures have never attracted the level of volume and open interest for a successful futures contract. Over the past four decades, I have traded commodity futures across all sectors and markets worldwide. I have traded illiquid markets like ethanol and frozen concentrated orange juice but have never attempted to execute a long or short position in the lumber futures arena. I may not trade lumber, but I watch its price action like a hawk.

Illiquid markets tend to experience far higher volatility than those with plenty of buyers and sellers at every price level. Hedgers, speculators, arbitrageurs, and investors combine to create liquidity. In the lumber market, the lack of participation often leads to price gaps. Lumber can be like a roach motel, it is easy to get into a wrong position, but getting out can be a different story and painful experience.

Lumber is a critical industrial commodity. Wood is a crucial requirement for home and infrastructure building. The price action in the lumber arena provides clues about economic conditions in the US and worldwide. In March, the price of the nearby lumber futures contract fell to a low of $251.50 per 1,000 board feet. The random length contract traded to its lowest price since February 2016 as risk-off conditions created by the global pandemic hit markets across all asset classes like a ton of bricks. Most markets have experienced significant corrections since their lows in March and April 2020. However, few have rallied like the price of wood, which went from a four-year low to an all-time high, blowing through the May 2018 record peak like a hot knife goes through a stick of butter.

Lumber is illiquid in the futures market, but the iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF product (WOOD) tends to follow lumber’s price action and is a good proxy for the industrial commodity.

New record highs for wood futures

On August 27, the price of lumber futures reached another in a series of higher all-time highs when it traded to $887.30 per 1,000 board feet.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights the move in lumber that took the price over three and one-half times higher over the past five months. The massive rally pushed price momentum and relative strength indicators to extremely overbought conditions. Week volatility declined from a high of almost 80% when the price was falling in March and April to below 47%. Even though the lumber market suffers from low volume and open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the lumber futures market rose from 2,335 contracts on June 19 when the price was just above the $400 level to 4,724 contracts on April 26. At the same time, weekly volume was at 6,863 contracts for the week of August 24. Increasing open interest and volume is typically a technical validation of bullish price action in a futures market. The price of lumber has been on a tear to the upside. As the September contract rolls to November, the new active month contract was in backwardation, where deferred prices were lower than the nearby price. November futures were trading at just below the $800 per 1,000 board feet level on August 27, with September futures at just below $890.

The housing market reflects rates, optimism, but not reality

The US housing market has been booming despite the high level of unemployment and economic contraction on the back of the coronavirus. However, the global pandemic is changing trends in where people are choosing to live. More companies are allowing their employees to work from home. Many are flocking from urban areas and cities to more remote regions of the country where the weather and quality of life are better.

The work environment changes, and high taxes in states like New York and California have fostered a migration to other states. The demand for new homes has increased the requirements for wood. In the Las Vegas area, where I live, new homes are going up at a brisk pace, and home prices are rising. Record low interest rates are providing support for new construction and existing homes.

The rise in the price of lumber is a function of increasing demand. While the boom in home prices is a result, and optimism that the pandemic is closer to an end than its beginning, the high level of unemployment and economic uncertainty during an election year in the US could be creating a mirage. The housing market does not reflect the reality of double-digit unemployment and economic contraction.

Home improvement and mill closures boosted lumber

Social distancing that has kept many people at home has provided the time for home improvement projects. Sales at Home Depot (HD) and Lowes (LOW) have pushed both companies’ share prices to record highs in August. Lumber is an essential requirement for many of these projects. Simultaneously, we are now in the heart of the hurricane season. Hurricane Laura, a category 4+ storm was bearing down on states along the Gulf of Mexico on August 27. Storms increase the demand for wood to board up and protect windows in homes and businesses.

While the demand for lumber is booming, supplies have been a challenge. Lumber mills closed down or limited the production of wood products over the past months. Increased demand and low supply levels have created a perfect bullish storm for the lumber market.

A bearish reversal on the daily chart

The price action on August 24 could be a warning for the lumber market.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the now active month November lumber futures contract shows that on August 24, the price rose to a higher high than in the previous session and then closed below the August 21 low. The bearish reversal on the daily chart could be a sign that the rally is running out of gas at almost $230 above the May 2018 high. The lack of liquidity in the lumber futures market could lead to price gaps on the downside if a correction is on the horizon.

Meanwhile, companies involved in providing wood products to the global market have moved higher with lumber’s price since the March low.

WOOD is a liquid timber ETF product- Lumber futures are untradeable

The iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF product (WOOD) holds a portfolio of shares in some of the leading lumber producing and manufacturing companies worldwide. The top holdings and fund summary for WOOD include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

WOOD has net assets of $188.99 million, trades an average of 25,404 shares each day, and charges a 0.46% expense ratio. While the ETF tends to follow the price of lumber futures higher and lower, it often underperforms the commodity on the upside and outperforms when lumber declines.

Source: Barchart

Since the March low, WOOD rose from $39.55 to $66.71 per share or 68.7%. WOOD is a far more liquid instrument than the lumber futures market.

The price of lumber has risen to what may be an unsustainable level on the upside. Time will tell if the bearish reversal on August 24 is a precursor for lower prices. However, companies in the lumber and forestry businesses are likely to benefit from sky-high prices over the coming months. However, the rise in the price of the industrial commodity is another sign that the tidal wave of stimulus and the falling dollar is bullish for the commodities asset class.

