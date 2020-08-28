Honeywell can afford to renegotiate this agreement, and it may make sense to offload the liabilities to an insurance company; the alternative could see Honeywell getting the liabilities back anyway plus paying damages.

Under such constraints, Garrett may find it difficult to continue investing in the business and auto OEMs may be reluctant to give business to a company with going concern issues.

For Honeywell (HON) shareholders, there was almost no downside to the spin-off of Garrett Motion (GTX), as it eliminated a highly cyclical business and allowed the company to offload asbestos liabilities tied to the Bendix brake business. It wasn’t such a great thing for Garrett, though, as the company is now straining under the combined pressure of the COVID-19 downturn, the need to make future investments in technology, an already-high debt load, and those asbestos liabilities.

Now Garrett has informed investors that it is “exploring alternatives” for its balance sheet, and that very well may mean a bankruptcy filing. While investing in bankruptcy-risk stories carries an exceptionally high level of risk, Garrett may have some aces up its sleeve when it comes to dealing with Honeywell and gaining some relief on the indemnity agreement that was imposed upon the company. For Honeywell, this may be a time to negotiate, as a negotiated settlement may be easier to work with than an imposed judgment if events go in that direction.

Tough Times Tightening The Vice

Garrett has been something of a binary outcome for a while now. Many analysts and investors have long viewed the asbestos indemnification agreement between Honeywell and Garrett, under which Garrett is required to pay up to $175M/year on a quarterly basis, as unsustainable over the long term, particularly given the existing debt on Garrett’s balance sheet, the cyclicality of the auto industry, the need to continue investing in next-gen technologies, and the fact that balance sheet strength is most definitely something that auto OEMs consider when granting awards. With that, the expectation was that the two companies would either forge an agreement that largely relieved Garrett of the liability or Garrett would eventually declare bankruptcy.

Second quarter results highlight some of the tensions and pressures.

Revenue was almost one-third higher than the sell-side expected, but still down 39% on a 54% decline in the diesel business, a 29% decline in the gasoline light vehicle business, and a 37% decline in the commercial vehicle business (actually not a bad result on a comparable basis). Gross margin declined five points, which again wasn’t bad given the magnitude of the volume decline, and while EBITDA plunged almost 60%, EBITDA beat expectations by $61 million (against $477M in revenue).

Still, the company ended the quarter with $1.4B in net financial debt and the asbestos liability of $1.1 billion. Honeywell has granted payment deferrals through mid-2022, but catch-up payments could be required in 2023 that would push the annual payout beyond $175 million and likely push Garret into the red on free cash flow ahead of significant debt maturities in 2025 and 2026.

While Garrett did not repeat the going concern warning it issued in the first quarter 10-Q, that was due largely to an amendment to its credit agreement and the company is hardly “in the clear”, with the company carrying a junk (B1) rating.

It’s Not Just About Survival

I believe Garrett can generate positive free cash flow in 2020-2022 before those elevated payments start, but it’s like to be on the order of $150M/year or less, and that’s really not enough to get the company ahead of the curve.

As I see it, the issue isn’t so much about Garrett surviving as being able to thrive. With these significant looming liabilities Garrett is much less appealing to auto OEMS and less likely to win awards, particularly for more advanced products where development is not fully complete. While the performance of various auto components (and their price) are clearly key considerations for any OEM customer, so too is the stability and health of the supplier and struggling suppliers will struggle to win awards, create a long-term downward spiral for the business.

Garrett May Be Incentivized To Play Rough

Garrett has tried to negotiate with Honeywell on this issue, but to no avail. That led the company to file suit in December of 2019 against Honeywell with the company challenging the validity of the indemnification agreement. And now the company seems to be firing a public shot across Honeywell’s bow that they’re willing to go further.

Bankruptcy law can be complicated, and I make no claims to being an expert, but my understanding is that Garrett’s bonds are senior to the indemnification liability, and that could lead to that liability being conveyed back to Honeywell. Moreover, if Garrett does declare bankruptcy, equity shareholders could conceivably go after Honeywell seeking damages for, among other things, fraudulent conveyance. In that case, Honeywell could easily end up with a higher ultimate payout than in a negotiated settlement.

There is precedent here for alternatives. BorgWarner (BWA) discharged its asbestos liability by basically paying a Bermuda-based insurance company (Enstar) that specializes in asbestos liability to take on the obligations. It was expensive in the short term ($172 million in cash from BorgWarner), but it fixed a lingering issue. I would imagine that a similar arrangement could be found for the Bendix liability, provided Honeywell is willing to contribute a meaningful portion.

The Bottom Line

I believe that Honeywell could settle this matter in a relatively cost-effective manner and it would eliminate the risks that can come with litigation. It might dent the share price slightly in the short term, but I expect Honeywell to generate over $5 billion a year in cash flow from 2021 onward. But just because I think that’s the smart play, that doesn’t mean it will happen – I have little doubt that Honeywell got good legal counsel on this liability arrangement, and management may feel it’s worth taking the issue to court.

For Garrett, it’s now more apparent that this is really a binary outcome. While Garrett’s strong position in turbocharging (including E-Turbos) is valuable, the risk of a post-’22 cash crunch is real, as is the risk of losing awards due to OEM concerns about its stability. There may well be meaningful upside here for Garrett shareholders, but I don’t find that binary situations pay off often enough to offset the risk, and I’d be careful about taking on this speculation today.

