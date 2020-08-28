The Fed May Have Signaled The End Of The Bond Bull Market

We believe the changes add to uncertainty related to inflation and can intensify an ongoing selloff in bonds at the long-end of the curve.

In what has been heralded as a historic shift in monetary policy, the Fed is relaxing rules on its inflation-targeting strategy. The key takeaway from a technical update to the Fed's "Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy" is that the FOMC now seeks to achieve inflation that "averages 2% over time" compared to explicitly targeting 2% as a long-term anchor. The wording here is important since it implies the group will tolerate inflation above 2% before hiking interest rates whereas in the past a preemptive hike to hold inflation down would have been expected.

Investors are cheering with an interpretation that the current low-interest-rate environment with the Fed funds rate at zero can stay there for longer even if inflation begins to pick up. Dovish monetary policy and the wave of accommodative stimulus remain the main driving force pushing stock prices higher. In this regard, any signal from the Fed that the proverbial juice will keep flowing represents an implicit sign of support.

That being said, we take a more bearish view particularly as it relates to the outlook for long-term rates and the broader bond market. Yields have climbed higher over the past few weeks and we believe the Fed's announcement can mark a turning point for the long-end of the yield curve to price-in higher long-run inflation expectations. For context, the 30-year treasury rate currently at 1.50% is up from 1.20% in early August. Similarly, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is down about 6% over the period. We expect long-term yields to continue moving higher from here in a yield curve steepening leading to a widespread sell-off in long-term bonds.

Hubris from the Fed

We sense that the Fed is getting ahead of itself with this latest announcement by setting up scenarios that may not reflect a future reality. Inflation is notoriously difficult to forecast and this "adjustment" in policy is only really relevant for the particular case where inflation climbs above 2% based on transitory factors but is expected to fall back. For all intents and purposes, if the Core Personal Consumption Price Index "Core PCE" climbs to ~2.5% going forward compared to 0.9% in July, the Fed likely won't be looking to hike rates if it's expected to moderate lower from there.

The problem, of course, arises if the inflation index climbs above 2% and continues towards 3% or higher based on longer-lasting structural or supply-side factors. The Fed would be forced to hike rates eventually anyways. There may come a day where the Fed wishes inflation could average 2% not because it's too low but because it's too high. We're not suggesting the U.S. is about to see runaway inflation, but simply that if inflationary pressures take hold, the 2% average target is a thin line for investors to hide behind.

While attempting to reduce uncertainty about future interest rate policy changes, the Fed may have inadvertently ushered in more uncertainty regarding inflationary pressures. By an implicit tolerance of higher inflation without the threat of hiking rates, long-term bonds may have to reprice lower accordingly regardless of the Fed funds rate. The setup implies a structural yield curve steepening.

Maximum Employment is of Least Concern

The other notable policy change from the announcement was an adjustment to the Fed's stance towards the labor market. Recognizing that the environment in recent years of low unemployment did not translate to significant inflationary pressures, the FOMC is now going to focus just on "shortfalls" from the maximum level in contrast to "deviations" in the original framework. As with the inflation targeting policy, the wording here suggests that the Fed would allow the labor market to presumably stay at a very low unemployment rate without being forced to hike rates assuming inflation remains low.

Essentially, the Fed is reassuring the market that if and when the unemployment trends are very strong, they won't consider that alone as a basis to hike rates. Again, similar to the more flexible inflation targeting criteria, the setup here allows for rates to remain lower for longer in support of risk assets.

It's curious that this scenario would even be discussed in the current environment where the official unemployment rate is currently 10.2%. The Fed's economic projections see the unemployment rate reaching 5.5% at the end of 2022 compared to a half-century low of 3.5% in February 2020. It's also possible that a "robust" labor market in the future does create inflationary pressure differing from the dynamics over the past decade. Either way, the Fed's messaging on the labor market here appears unnecessary.

The worst scenario for the Fed would be one of stagflation where the economy and labor market sputters while inflation climbs higher. It's at least possible. The latest change to the monetary policy framework nearly writes off the threat of inflation as a non-issue while assuming employment will strengthen over time. This wish list is not set in stone.

What it all means

It's a mistake for investors to assume that this update to the policy by the Fed was driven by an upbeat or optimistic view in regards to the strength of the economic recovery. Beyond the record highs in the stock market, the economy faces uncertainties irrespective of the progress in containing the pandemic.

The main challenge in the ongoing recovery is the significant number of permanent job losses as a consequence of the pandemic that simply won't return even when the virus is contained. There is nothing to suggest the U.S. economy will reach "maximum employment" in the foreseeable future. The Fed signaling flexibility the next time the labor market runs hot is largely irrelevant in the current environment.

Indeed, Jerome Powell continues to use language citing significant risks to the economy. While recent months have been defined by a sharp improvement in conditions compared to the lockdown period where entire industries where shut down and consumers quarantined at home, the path of the recovery remains uncertain.

How to Trade It

Our base-case is that economic conditions underperform expectations into the final months of the year even as inflation trends climbs based on global supply constraints and strength in commodities. The recent strength in energy and industrial metals highlights these trends.

Much of the recent economic momentum has been based on exceptionally strong consumer spending trends based on a combination of stimulus measures and a reshuffling of spending habits. The "organic" and underlying conditions are weaker and should begin to be reflected in economic data that wanes compared to recent months. Limited consumer discretionary spending on aggregate combined with frugal business capital investments can have negative repercussions across all sectors. In the context where risk assets are already trading with exuberant expectations and high valuations, risks are tilted to the downside.

If we're wrong and the global economy exhibits a growth renaissance, inflation should also climb higher based on firming demand-pull conditions. The result, either way, is bearish for bonds with the long-end of the curve most at risk.

The Fed could lose control of the narrative. If we get into a situation towards the end of the year where economic growth losing momentum despite all the stimulus measures and even as the coronavirus appears to be getting under control, the market could lose faith in the Fed's ability to support the economy. With a belief that the Fed is "out of bullets" beyond messaging and the measures don't seem to be having any further effect, investors losing confidence in monetary policy can begin to demand higher yields.

Keep in mind that while the Fed can hold short-term rates at zero, the action at the long-end of the curve can trade more based on investor sentiment, supply and demand dynamics, along with inflation expectations. Regardless of the fed funds rate and short-term treasuries, the long-bond can do its own thing. The trade here is to rotate out of long-bonds and long-duration bond ETFs which face significant downside with yields climbing higher.

The following points summarize why we think long-term bonds will selloff from here as yields climb

Bond prices have exhibited waning momentum in recent weeks which we expect to continue.

Higher uncertainty in long-term inflation expectations based on the Fed's more flexible monetary policy could drive yields higher.

The potential loss of confidence in the effectiveness of the Fed's policy to support economic conditions can manifest in higher yields.

Global supply constraints as a consequence of the pandemic resulting in ongoing pricing pressures observed in commodities adding to underlying inflation.

If global growth exceeds expectations, demand-based factors can pressure consumer prices higher as a bearish headwind for long-bonds.

Trade Ideas

We mentioned TLT at the start of the article as one of the most widely traded bond ETFs facing recent selling pressure. Other bond ETFs which have exposure to the long-end of the curve include the PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon US Treasury Trust (ZROZ), Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV), SPDR Portfolio Long-Term Treasury ETF (SPTL), and the Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) among others. We are bearish on all these funds that are down between 5% and 9% over the past month.

While shorting these ETFs directly is a possibility, we recommend buying the ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF) which is the inverse bond fund that gains as bond prices fall, essentially the opposite of TLT. Another option is the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (TBT) which is the 2x leveraged version of TBF with a corresponding higher volatility. We are bullish on TBF and TBT.

Finally, the other winner here is gold (GLD) and silver. Precious metals are in a major bull market benefiting precisely as a hedge against the ongoing uncertainty in economic conditions along with the uncharted territory of monetary policy by the Fed and global central banks. We are very bullish on gold in particular and like related miners to gain exposure to the higher pricing environment.

In many ways, gold is the perfect anti-Fed trade that is supported by several fundamental tailwinds including strong physical demand and tighter global supplies. We recommend the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) for diversified exposure to trends in the sector. With a year-end price target for gold at $2,200 per ounce, the gold mining ETF should see even higher gains in percentage terms as the underlying companies generate higher cash flows and improving earnings.

Risks and Monitoring Points

We are expecting long-term yields to moderately climb higher in a bearish scenario for bonds. In a scenario where the financial market conditions deteriorate in a type of "risk-off" mode, the natural market reaction would be for a rally in bonds for defensive positioning. For traders, the key monitoring points are the cycle lows in yields and a bearish trade against bonds will need those levels to hold. While this has made limited purchases of long-term bonds this year as a stimulus measure, the possibility that this type of program could be extended would help maintain yields at the long-end of the curve lower.

The 30-year treasury rate reached 0.99% in March and a break lower would signal a more serious dislocation in financial markets. In the 10-year rate, the yield reached as low as 0.52% in early August compared to the current 0.74%. Traders and investors should recognize the risk that yields could indeed make new lows depending on long-term inflation expectations. To the upside, we see the 10-year treasury yield rebounding to 1.5% by the end of 2021 as our target.

Takeaway

The Fed made a subtle but major policy change that was meant to reassure investors of its commitment to economic stability and continued accommodative policies. While the new inflation targeting strategy has an unintended consequence of creating more uncertainty as it relates to long-term inflation expectations. The result is that we expect long-term bonds to sell off as yields climb through a reset of expectations. In the context of the ongoing economic conditions, the timing of the announcement combined with current market trading action may have signaled the end of the bond bull market. We recommend investors reduce duration exposure and sell long bonds to limit portfolio risk.

