AMD’s (AMD) shares have risen by over 75% in the last two quarters alone which has sparked debates in various investing forums on the longevity of this rally. While some believe the stock is already factoring in future growth and is due for a correction, others believe it’ll continue to head higher. In all of this, investors seem to be siding with the former group. Latest data reveals that a broad swath of these investors partially booked profits in the last 13F filing cycle which should encourage readers to book profits as well.

The Profit Booking

Let me start by saying that institutional investors don’t always get it right. But this class of investors does have access to certain kinds of resources – such as supply chain connections, research terminals and access to company managements – which lend them an edge over individual investors. So, tracking their trading activity can, at times, provide us with leading insights about where a particular company and its stock may be headed next.

In AMD’s case, per Nasdaq, 571 institutional investors bought about 56.6 million shares while 365 investors sold about 96.4 million shares in the last 13F filing cycle spanning from April through June. This resulted in a net selloff of 39.8 million shares, or about 3.3% of the chipmaker’s overall shares outstanding. But this isn’t something to be alarmed about.

This selloff may come across as a concerning development for AMD bulls but I opine that it’s nothing more than some profit booking. I say this because the number of institutions that initiated fresh long positions in the chipmaker outnumbered the institutions that completely sold off their positions, by a factor of 1.8. This means a greater number of institutions bought AMD stock; it’s just that their buying quantity wasn’t large enough, at least not yet.

To give you another perspective, there were 1032 institutions (per Nasdaq) that held or transacted in AMD stock in the last 13F cycle out of which only 365 institutions reduced their positions. Only 95 of these firms actually sold out their holdings in the chipmaker, amounting to just 9% of the total institutions in our study group. This isn't a significant number by any means.

I dug further into the institutional holdings data to see if these entities traded any differently in some of the other semiconductor firms. As it turns out, the mentioned firms didn't see as steep of an institutional selloff as AMD did.

This all leads us to conclude that there was a net selloff in AMD during the last cycle. However, it seems like these institutions did not turn bearish on AMD , but instead, sold some of their shares to partially booked profits. This brings us to an important question – Why are institutions booking profits in AMD and should you too?

There’s Good Reason

I’ve pointed to my readers in prior articles that AMD is well-positioned to capture x86 market share with its Zen 2 line-up and that it’s en route to registering strong sales growth in the coming year. My stance on the company hasn’t changed. However, the chipmaker’s shares have rallied by over 200% from the lows it created four months ago, which might have triggered target prices for even the staunchest of bulls. So, it just makes sense to partially book profits for now, and leave the remaining position open so that one can still hope to ride out an extended rally in the future.

Secondly, AMD is trading at lofty valuations compared to some of the other prominent semiconductor firms – namely Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, Nvidia and Qualcomm -- in most of the mentioned metrics. This makes it really hard to make the case that AMD is undervalued at current levels, especially with its recent rally. Perhaps the only silver lining here is that Nvidia beats AMD to come across as an even pricier stock in 2 of the 12 mentioned valuation metrics.

More to the point, AMD comes across as a pricey stock once again when we compare its historical valuation multiples. For instance, its price-to-sales multiple of about 13.3x is at its highest level since its IPO over 30 years ago – indicating that we’re in uncharted territories, so the chipmaker’s stretched valuations shouldn’t be taken lightly.

One can make the case that the chipmaker is poised to grow quickly in the next year, which justifies its lofty valuations. That’s a reasonable line of thinking but the problem here is that AMD’s forward valuations seem to be stretched as well. Analysts are forecasting the chipmaker’s revenues to come in at $10.92 billion in the next fiscal year, which means the stock is trading at about 9-times its next year’s sales per current prices. This figure is at its 52-week high, thereby suggesting that the stock is already pricing in future growth and that there may be little room for stock appreciation unless analysts raise their revenue forecasts for its next fiscal year.

Your Takeaway

I continue to believe that AMD is poised to grow rapidly in the coming year or so. However, the stock seems overbought at the time of this writing and it might be financially prudent to at least partially book profits at current levels. The 13F filings data suggests that institutions also transacted similarly and booked profits in the last cycle. I’d like to clarify though, that this isn’t a call to short the stock. Good Luck!

