Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (08/21/20)

We took a brief hiatus from our weekly series Open Insights to update our oil thesis and reflect on Q2. We're now back to looking at the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report ("WPSR") for the week of August 21, 2020.

EIA reported a crude draw of 4.7M barrels for the week, but this includes a release of 1.8M barrels of previously stored SPR stock that was withdrawn, so combined we're actually seeing a 6.5M barrel draw for the week. Imports have continued to stay low as Saudi imports continue to average around 300K bpd, down from 1.4M bpd, the aftereffects of the earlier price war in Q1/Q2.

Gasoline inventories declined by 4.6M barrels and distillates increased by 1.4M barrels. Distillate continues to be negatively impacted by the decline in air traffic because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and refiners have been unable to completely eliminate the diesel builds despite shifting the refinery slate to emphasize gasoline. Nonetheless, the builds have been moderating as commercial traffic/transportation begins to recover. Overall products decreased by 3.1M barrels with the Big 3 (gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel) accounting for 4.1M barrels of the decline (NGLs and propane offset that by adding 1M barrels).

Here's the total crude and products picture.

As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought.

This week will be all about Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura. As we write this, Hurricane Laura is barreling down on Louisiana, and has grown to a Category 4 Hurricane. 84% of crude production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shuttered as oil companies evacuate their drilling platforms. Currently, 1.56M bpd of GOM production is offline, and we anticipate that by the end of Sunday, 9M barrels of crude production will be lost. In turn this is offset by 3M bpd of lower refinery throughput at peak (~18M barrels lost). Assuming (hoping) that refineries won't sustain major damage means that we could see crude builds, but offset by a products draw. We've not factored in delayed imports/exports as those won't be permanent, but timing differences. In the end, depending on the level of damage, we see the impact on products (draws netting out crude build), and if the damage is severe, then demand will initially be lower, but it will increase as rebuilding thereafter increases demand.

Overall, in the US we've draw of 35M barrels of crude in the past 5 weeks, averaging about 1M bpd. Petroleum products are still elevated, and for Q2 we're seeing a 10M build vs. 29M 5-year average build. Strip out NGPLs and propane, the Big 3 are actually drawing (14M barrel draw vs. a 5 year average build of 3M barrels). Still much more to go, but steady as she goes…hurricane notwithstanding. Global for the week, we saw this …

Globally we saw a decline of total liquids by 7.7M barrels. Much of this was in the US as Asia and Europe effectively offset each other. Q3 QTD looks promising thus far as globally we continue to see draws.

