However, there is little to margin of safety. Coupled with the rest of its risks, we won't be buyers at ServiceNow's current price levels.

The market seems to be lacking any breaks, as general indices keep on rallying higher, led by tech stocks. The enterprise cloud-computing solutions companies were recently boosted higher amid encouraging earnings by Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), which considerably beat earnings and raised its guidance.

Another company in the sector whose shares have been on a long-term appreciation trajectory is ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), the leading digital workflow company, whose shares are currently trading at all-time high levels, just under $500.

Source: Google Finance

While the company's recent quarter revealed great results, its valuation of 23 times sales raises the question of whether shares are fairly priced, and if there is a reasonable future return potential at their current levels.

In this article, we will:

Discuss some of ServiceNow's financial metrics

Assess the stock's valuation and investor return potential

Highlight some risks

Conclude why shares offer little to no margin of safety

ServiceNow's financials

Leading the workflow revolution, ServiceNow has been delivering impressive results since its IPO in 2012. The company's business model is subscription based, which allows ServiceNow to consistently grow its revenues as it attracts more clients. During Q2-2020, the company reported 26% YoY growth in its customer base of 964 individual clients, achieving a $4B run-rate sales milestone. In fact, since its IPO, ServiceNow has been consistently growing its QoQ revenues, without exception.

As with every company that is rapidly growing, deceleration is part of the process, with revenue growth eventually declining over time. While this holds true with ServiceNow as well, sales growth remains impressive, still above the 30% threshold.

ServiceNow's service management applications and digital workflow products are seeing great customer appeal, which has helped the company to retain its best-in-class renewal rate of 97%. Additionally, the company's Platform as a Service (PAAS) and Software as a Service (SAAS) operations are greatly scaleable. As a result, as the company expands its customer base, it creates more room for its gross margins to grow, which have been on a long-term expansion trend, in line with the company's underlying growth.

Despite the high-quality characteristics of ServiceNow's recurring cash flows, it's hard to ignore the stock's steep valuation of around 23 times its underlying sales. To justify such a high multiple, it has to be that the company's sales are expected to continue their rapid growth, as a potential steep deceleration would quickly crumble the stock's euphoric valuation, which is not sustainable in the long term.

Based on management's guidance, FY2020 subscription revenues are still expected to grow just under 30%, which indicates strong traction. However, what may worry investors is the projected billings, whose growth is estimated to be around 24%. Billings are essentially the company's future sales pipeline. Therefore, it's a useful metric that can partially signal future sales growth.

Source: Q2 results

Considering that a year ago, in Q2-2019, the company projected a 30% billing growth, which ended up being its current sales, such a reduced figure of around 24% could point towards a drastic slowdown in future growth.

Going back to the stock's sky-high valuation multiple, let's use the company's guidance and prudent projections to assess whether investors can expect further gains at its current all-time high price levels.

Investor returns and margin of safety

The company's five-year high P/S multiple is certainly disanalogous with management's guidance for decelerated billing growth. However, there are some extra aspects to consider.

In the company's guidance, subscription gross profit is expected to grow to 86% (currently 83%). Despite strong gross profit margins, ServiceNow's bottom-line results have remained weak, as the company faces considerable selling and advertising costs. The stock is, therefore, trading on its potential long-term profitability. But is it enough to account for the current price?

Below, we have illustrated the consensus analyst EPS estimates until 2023, and our prudent projections, up until 2025. We believe that our 2024-2025 EPS estimates are quite reasonable since their growth assumes deceleration compared to the past couple of years, which may hardly be the case since net income margins should easily accelerate as the company scales.

Source: Seeking Alpha; Author

Now, let's estimate the potential investor returns and margin of safety, based on these figures and the company's current price.

As the table illustrates, assuming ServiceNow ends up trading at around 50x earnings, which is quite reasonable for a leading, growing tech company, investors could see nearly double-digit annualized returns, if they were to buy at the stock's current price.

Source: Author

Since the company enjoys stunning gross margins, its medium-term profitability could potentially justify its otherwise "unreasonable" valuation. At the same time, however, there is a minimal margin of safety. Because of its current price, if shares see a lower future valuation multiple, total returns could be significantly reduced, as displayed above.

Risks

One the one hand, the company's revenues remain robust, with rapid client growth, and even more impressive client retention. Further, the company is well-diversified geographically, with the U.S. consistently accounting for around 64% of total revenues over the past few years.

Source: 10-K

However, with relatively low barriers to entry in its sector, we expect that the company will face steep competition as its market matures over time. With many competitors already offering similar products, if ServiceNow fails to innovate or keep up with the rest of the market, its market share could significantly decline over time.

Further, with stock-based compensation being around 20% of total revenues, the company's shares outstanding have been continuously increasing, diluting existing shareholders. If the company fails to deliver solid profitability and misses on analyst expectations, as shown earlier, the combination of inadequate profits and rising shares will damage shareholder value.

While the company's quality cash flows of recurring nature should make it easy for management to scale ServiceNow's bottom line, the rising amount of shares is a considerable risk. This goes back to our point that there is little to no margin of safety, even if the company does achieve our's and analysts' EPS projections. The increasing number of shares may challenge a robust EPS generation.

Conclusion

ServiceNow's prolonged eight-year rally has been backed by strong revenue growth, due to the company's subscription-based model of recurring revenues and exceptional customer retention rate. Over the past few years, margins have been significantly expanding, which should eventually translate to meaningful earnings in the future.

While the stock could still produce noteworthy returns at its current price, there is little to no margins of safety at the current valuation. Further, with future bookings pointing towards deceleration, we are cautious about the company's medium-term growth.

While we don't rule out the possibility of ServiceNow both beating analyst expectations and retaining a sky-high valuation multiple, which would possibly lead to market-beating returns, we believe that the underlying risks are hardly worth taking. We, therefore, won't be investing in the stock at its current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.