This leaders list is dominated by Tech, with some other idiosyncratic outperformers that help define this unique period for markets.

This article covers the top performing decile of the S&P 500 since the February peak, a list of stocks up nearly 40% on average.

The S&P 500 has rebounded to an all-time high, but stock-level dispersion is also quite high with meaningful laggards and strong outperformers.

It took just over six months to reach an all-time high again, but the S&P 500 (SPY) has now set new records for five straight trading sessions. Including dividends reinvested into the market, the S&P 500 is approaching a 10% total return on the year (+9.2%), an amazing result given the historic drawdown in February-March.

As an accompaniment to yesterday's article on the 50 Worst S&P 500 Stocks Since February Peak, I wanted to cover in this article the components of the S&P 500 that have fared the best over this period. Stocks are now modestly positive over this peak-to-peak period, but there is substantial performance dispersion at the wings of the distribution.

The 50 best performers are tabled below with peak-to-peak returns (February 19th - August 27th) and some additional summary statistics.

In this second table, I have taken the sectors of the components of the leaders list above and compared them to the index weights. Unsurprisingly, Technology (XLK), is the most heavily represented sector at 44.4% of the market capitalization of this leaders list as the sector has rallied nearly 20% since the February market peak while the market is up 3%.

Even though that number is quite large, it probably understates the impact of Tech in the recent market rally. The second largest sector on this leaders list is Consumer Discretionary, but over 21% of that 25% sector weighting on the leaders list is attributable to Amazon (AMZN), which is officially in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Similarly, Facebook (FB) and Netflix (NFLX) are in the Communications sector and together make up over 13% of the overall leaders list. Re-classifying Amazon, Facebook, and Netflix to Tech would put the sector at over three-quarters of the market cap of this leaders list.

Here are some additional observations from these lists:

The average market capitalization of the leaders list is $160B, much larger than the average market capitalization of yesterday's laggards list of just $15B. The capitalization-weighted S&P 500 is now up over 9% on the year, but an equal-weighted version of the index (RSP) is still down over 2%. While the S&P 100 (OEF), comprised of the 100 largest components of the index, is up more than 13%, the median stock in the S&P 500 is down 2-3%. The relative outperformance for the megacaps was certainly driven by the relative gains of Apple (AAPL), the largest index component, Amazon (AMZN), the 3rd largest index component, and Facebook (FB), the 5th largest index component. These companies posted the 6th, 5th, and 26th best returns since the February peak.

While Tech was heavily represented on the leaders list, two sectors - Energy (XLE) and Utilities (XLU) did not appear on the leaders list at all. It is not surprising that Energy, the most over-represented sector on the laggards list, did not have an outperformer given the dual headwinds the industry faced from the COVID-influenced downward pressure on demand and the temporary supply shock from the Saudi-Russo tussle. Utilities, which are rarely on the leaders list during market rebounds, also were absent from the summary of best market performers.

While Financials (XLK) make up nearly 10% of the index, only one constituent made the leaders list, MarketAxess (MKTX). One of the best performing stocks of the 2010s - the electronic multi-dealer to client platform for trading fixed income assets benefited from institutional traders working remotely and record bond supply and heightened trading volume.

A solitary Materials business made the list as well, and it is gold miner Newmont Mining (NEM), which has benefited from sharply higher gold prices as real rates fell and some market participants moved to haven assets.

Various types of real estate assets were on the laggards list, a combination of pressured retail-focused REITs and office REITs. The only REIT that made the leaders list was data center REIT Equinix (EQIX), which clocked in at #50.

In the move to a more e-commerce-driven society, logistics firms still need to deliver goods to end consumers. UPS (UPS) was the 8th best performer up more than 50% over this period, and FedEx (FDX) came in at #20 up 37%; three trucking companies - CH Robinson Worldwide (CHRW), Old Dominion (ODFL), and JB Hunt (JBHT) also made this leaders list.

How we have eaten during this pandemic and economic shutdown has also changed with quick service restaurants geared to takeout outperforming as Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and Domino's (DPZ), another one of the best performing stocks of the 2010s, both made the list. Strong performance from packaged foods companies Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Conagra (CAG) also signals a change in demand for households dining from home more.

The outperformance of Clorox (CLX) and relative gains from some biopharma, life science, and healthcare firms targeting testing capacity, vaccines, and therapies to combat the public health crisis were also winners.

When two video game companies - Take Two Interactive (TTWO) and Electric Arts (EA) - are among the top performers perhaps that is a sign that the economy is not operating at full economic capacity.

Tech has been the dominant winner as the market has rebounded from its virus-related sell-off and market participants have flooded into growth stocks in a low growth world. There has been wide dispersion in performance from the February peak to now, and hopefully this list provides an interesting framing and screen for readers.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon/

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY,RSP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.