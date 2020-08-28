(Image Source: Company Investor Presentation)

Apparel retailer Chico’s FAS (CHS) has been struggling for many years. The company has tried - somewhat unsuccessfully, I’d argue - to adapt to the ever-changing retail landscape. This includes investments in digital channels, which have come in handy recently, but also in trying to optimize its real estate portfolio, taking a keener eye to individual store-level profitability, and weeding out the weakest links. However, even all of that hasn’t prevented the terrible price action seen below.

Chico’s soared more than 20% on Wednesday after reporting second-quarter earnings. However, it looks to me like this is an opportunity to get a better selling price rather than the start of a new rally.

In addition to the share price itself being weak over the past year, we can see in the bottom panels that Chico’s has been very weak on a relative basis to its peer group, and further, the peer group has been very weak on a relative basis to the broader market. This combination is not a good one if you’re trying to be long the stock, as it means that the group is very weak, and within that group, Chico’s is one of the weakest components. If you’re trying to beat the market, buying the weakest stocks in the weakest groups is exactly the wrong way to go about it.

For this reason, as well as a lack of meaningful progress on the fundamentals, I think Chico’s is a sell after the big rally.

Long-term damage remains

The company’s Q2 report was pretty awful when taken at face value, but that was to be expected. After all, Chico’s stores were closed for much of the year leading up to the end of Q2, and apparel retailers everywhere are struggling.

However, there was some meaningful progress against catastrophic Q1 numbers, which appears to be what buyers are focusing on.

Sales were up 9.2% from Q1, as the company took advantage of store reopenings and its digital channels. However, revenue was still down 40% year over year, so it isn’t like Chico’s is back to anything near normal levels. In fact, the quarter-over-quarter rebound was quite small, in my view, considering stores reopened.

Gross margins soared 1,800bps as well, but that was on a negative gross margin number in Q1. Again, some perspective is needed here, as gross margins were still under half the level they were at this time last year. Keep in mind that Chico’s normal gross margin levels under 35% are quite poor for an apparel retailer, and we are seeing less than half of that level.

Expense reductions are great and should help the company save some cash, along with accelerating profitability if/when revenue returns to normalized volumes at some point. Overall, however, the improvements from Chico’s seen in Q2 are somewhat disappointing given the magnitude of the declines in Q1.

Disappointment is nothing new for Chico’s, as I shall now demonstrate. Note that all dollar figures below are in millions.

We’ll start with revenue, and as we can see, negative revenue growth rates are status quo for the company.

Chico’s best performance on the top line in the past three fiscal years was -4%, so “best” is a relative term in this case. Revenue will obviously be pummeled this year, but analysts currently expect a 14% rebound into next year. Keep in mind that even with that, Chico’s will be well under results achieved in its most recent fiscal year, and by a significant margin.

The culprit has been perpetually weak comparable sales, which we can see below.

The company is currently nursing a seven-year streak of negative comparable sales numbers, as there is zero hope of that streak being broken this year. Analysts expect a nearly full rebound of this year’s losses next year, and while I agree there will be a big move up next year for the whole sector, I’m not as confident Chico’s will get as close as this to retracing all of its losses in 2020. The company’s history of perpetual declines in comparable sales has a good chance of accelerating this year, as the weakest companies tend to suffer the most during times of crisis. I’m skeptical that we’ll see a 16% rebound in comparable sales next year for that reason.

That brings us to margins, which, unsurprisingly, have also suffered in recent years.

We’ve seen time and again where struggling retailers post ever-lower profitability as revenue declines, principally due to the fact that lower revenue means deleveraging of things like store rent, back office support costs, supply chain costs... and the list goes on. We can see that Chico’s has struggled with profitability for many years, and even next year, analysts currently expect a small loss. Again, I’m afraid Chico’s is suffering irreparable damage this year, and while next year will be better, buying the stock is a bet on the company’s long-term future, which I still see as being in doubt.

Cash is dwindling

One thing Chico’s had going for it in the past was strong free cash flow generation, which led to a sizable net cash position on its balance sheet. However, as we can see below, FCF declined to nothing last year and, obviously, will be hugely negative this year.

That means Chico’s has to fund its business via some other source than just internally generated cash, which has led to what we see below.

Here, I’ve plotted the company’s net debt position, and as we can see, this is just one more area where Chico’s has seen meaningful deterioration.

Net cash peaked at $260 million about five years ago and has moved lower ever since. The company now has a net debt position that is ~1.5X its current market capitalization, so these are big numbers we’re talking about. With the net cash position gone - and getting worse - the value proposition of Chico’s stock has also deteriorated.

Speaking of the valuation…

Unsurprisingly, estimates for earnings are pretty dire at this point.

After three consecutive years of declining earnings, Chico’s is expected to post a massive loss for this year and a much smaller loss next year. That makes valuing the stock pretty tricky, and as such, buying Chico’s today is a bet that years of underperformance and relative weakness will be unwound and that the company will suddenly find a way to boost not only its revenue, but margins as well.

In addition, the company has significant leverage now that it has borrowed hundreds of millions of dollars during the crisis - money which I have a very difficult time believing it can ever pay back in full, for all the reasons described above.

With years of deterioration behind it and no discernible change in strategy to right the ship, I see no reason to chase the stock higher. I think the post-earnings spike is a chance to sell, and I continue to be bearish on Chico’s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.