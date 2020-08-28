Introduction

The Vanguard International High Yield Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) looks to invest in high yielding international (non-US) dividend stocks. The ETF aims to track the FTSE All-World ex US High Dividend Yield Index and charges a fee of just 0.27%.

The ETF's holdings have a median market cap of $35 billion and trade for just 11.5 times earnings and just 1.1 times book value. In a market that continues to see tech stocks trade at mid-double-digit multiples of sales, this could definitely be described as cheap. These companies earn a respectable 11.5% return on equity with a 6.2% earnings growth rate.

Source: Vanguard VYMI Fund Page

Portfolio Construction and Holdings

As this is an international fund targeted toward American investors, one will find no US companies held by the fund. Instead, the fund holds a mix of stocks from a wide range of countries. Many of these countries have developed economies, but the fund does have some substantial emerging market holdings from countries like Brazil, India, and South Africa.

Source: Vanguard VYMI Fund Page

As far as sectors go, around one-third of the fund is invested in the financials sector. This is the largest sector in the fund by a large margin. Energy, basic materials, industrials, and consumer cyclicals make up the next one-third of the fund's holdings, while telecommunications, utilities, healthcare, consumer non-cyclicals, and technology make up the final third of the fund's holdings.

Source: ETF.com VYMI Overview

If we take a glance at the top ten largest holdings in the fund (as of July 31, 2020), we can see that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) is the largest holding making up 4% of the fund and is nearly double the position size of the number two holding. Swedish pharmaceutical company Novartis (NVS) comes in second, while Toyota (TM) comes in third. French pharmaceutical company Sanofi (SNY) is the fourth-largest holding. Interestingly enough, it's not until the fifth holding that we find a financial company, the Royal Bank of Canada (RY).

Source: ETF.com VYMI Overview

A Discussion Regarding Dividend Cuts

In 2019, VYMI paid total distributions of $2.68. Near the ETF's current price, this would be a yield of 4.9%. The global COVID-19 pandemic, however, has caused disruptions among many businesses this year, resulting in dividend cuts. VYMI has paid out $0.7941 in distributions in 2020 so far but tends to pay the largest dividend in Q2. I would expect the Q3 and Q4 distributions to come in somewhere between the Q1 and Q2 distribution, in line with the historical distribution pattern. A conservative estimate might be around $0.30 in Q3 and Q4, bringing the total distribution in 2020 to $1.39, for a current yield of around 2.5%, about half of 2019's distribution and yield.

Source: Seeking Alpha VYMI Dividend History

While a 2.5% yield isn't disastrous, it is substantially lower than in previous years. Given the current global situation with COVID-19, a recovery in the yield this year seems unlikely, however, I do think that a bounce back in the global economy next year could bring the yield back up as companies return to former dividend policies.

Risks

Every investment includes risks, and VYMI is certainly no exception. Here are the key risks I've identified going forward:

Some of the top sectors held by the fund can be highly cyclical.

COVID-19 remains the most significant risk for this ETF right now as companies attempt to manage the global situation. Another shut down in key areas of the world like Europe or Asia could wreak further havoc on the global economy and the companies held by this ETF.

Dividend policies aren't fully in the clear yet as COVID-19 continues to spread globally. There is possibly an opportunity cost to being invested in a high dividend yield ETF when it isn't paying that high of a dividend yield.

Conclusion

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stands out as one of the top ETFs at the lowest cost to investors in the international dividend ETF space. This makes it a top candidate for an investor's hard-earned capital. I do like this ETF for what it invests in, however, similar to my conclusion on the iShares International Select Dividend ETF, I believe investors are better served in other areas of the market. That said, VYMI is an excellent choice for those looking for exposure to international dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.