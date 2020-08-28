The company reserved money to pay the fine according to the Rosprirodnadzor estimate. The sum is still subject to change, however.

Source: Nornickel

The management of Nornickel (OTCPK:NILSY) should be definitely commended for its realism - the team has a realistic view on the market situation, and, realistically, nobody among managers knows how and when the situation around the environmental damage will be settled down.

Dividends will be affected by the provision of funds for the fine payment, but the company still plans to challenge the estimate. All in all, a favorable price environment fueled by market optimism continues to support Nornickel's financials amid the stagnating production, so investors may expect an attractive dividend yield even with the full payment of the fine.

H1 Operational Results Highlights

Traditionally, Nornickel reports results on four metals that contribute to the major share of the revenue: nickel, copper, palladium, and platinum. To make the analysis of the results more informative, I included price charts from Business Insider on commodities reviewed.

Source: Business Insider; Company data, Author's spreadsheet

From January to June, the company produced 107.6 thousand tons of nickel, showing a decrease of 2% YoY. The company attributed it to pre-commissioning works of the new nickel refinery workshop at the Kola MMC and the weak demand affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Business Insider; Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Copper production in H1 decreased by 5% to 240 kt, against the backdrop of lower volumes of processed concentrate purchased from Rostec and lower utilization at Kola MMC to minimize the environmental impact due to adverse weather conditions.

Source: Business Insider; Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Palladium production declined by 17% YoY primarily due to weaker sales and a higher base in the first half of 2019 when Krastsvetmet, a subsidiary of Nornickel, released work-in-progress inventory.

Source: Business Insider; Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Finally, platinum production reduced by 17% YoY to 323 thousand ounces for the same reasons as in the case of palladium. In addition to the aforementioned non-ferrous metals, Nornickel sells noticeable amounts of gold and rhodium, the prices for which rose sharply in 2020. In the first half of 2020, the company sold 178 thousand ounces of gold, which is higher than the entire 2018 sales volume and is due to the gradual reaching of the Bystrinsky GOK to its design capacity of 200-250 thousand ounces of gold per year.

Overall, the production results are satisfactory and are in line with a multi-year average. Sales for the first half of the year declined for all metals by about 10-15% because of demand destruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, commodity prices were a helping hand for Nornickel, though the company admitted that the prices are currently slightly out of tune with fundamentals. Nickel stayed at about the same levels compared to the first half of last year, while copper fell in price by an average of 12%. The average price of palladium in this half of the year was 1.5 times higher than in the first half of the year last year, which, accordingly, had a positive impact on the results of Nornickel on a year-on-year basis.

The company expects a surplus of nickel, copper, platinum, and a contraction of palladium deficit in the near term. This may pressurize prices in 2020-2021, but Nornickel looks with optimism at demand in 2022 and beyond.

Financial Results Overview

Robust production results in H1 ensured solid half-year financial results.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Revenue increased by 7% YoY to $6.7 billion, driven by higher exchange prices for palladium, rhodium, and gold, as well as a planned increase in production at Bystrinsky GOK.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

EBITDA declined by 51% YoY to $1.8 billion due to the recognition of reserves in the amount of $2.1 billion related to the payment of the notorious environmental fine. I'd like to remind you that these reserves reflect the worst-case scenario, and I'm pretty much sure that Nornickel will be able to reduce the sum of the fine.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net income decreased by 98% YoY to $45 million due to, as I've said earlier, the creation of the fine payment reserves.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Capital expenditures increased by 10% YoY to $0.6 billion due to the start of implementation of such strategic projects as the expansion of the Talnakh Concentrator, the development of the South Cluster mining project, as well as an environmental program aimed at drastically reducing sulfur dioxide emissions at the Polar Division.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

As of H1 2020, the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio increased to 1.2x. The debt load stays at comfortable levels and does not threaten the dividends.

So What About Dividends?

During the conference call, Nornickel confirmed that the environmental reserve will be taken into account when calculating dividends. As expected, the Board of Directors did not recommend interim dividends.

Considering that there's still no clarity on how the dispute between Nornickel and Rosprirodnadzor will end, let me present three scenarios of total dividends for 2020, depending on the final sum of the fine.

Source: Company data, author's calculations

I took $4 bn EBITDA for H2, assuming that commodity prices will be about the same as in H1. As you can see, even with the full payment of the fine, Nornickel is capable of delivering over an 8% dividend yield under the current market environment. Essentially, lower commodity prices are a bigger risk to dividends than the payment of the fine itself.

The Bottom Line

Based on the performance of Nornickel in H1, I can conclude that fundamentally, Nornickel has a good safety margin to continue to pay dividends if commodity prices stay at the current levels. I appreciate the company's efforts to address environmental issues, though it would be much, much better to address them before the incidents happened. As for the market outlook, the company realistically expects a return to pre-COVID-19 demand levels around 2022 amid a U-shaped recovery of the global economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.