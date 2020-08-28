The company's young fleet and decent charter rates achieved for the third quarter show it well positioned for the short and medium term.

The company is paying a dividend of 50 cents for the quarter after deciding to also pay down debt.

Frontline Limited (FRO) reported earnings on August 27. The company's net income has shot up astronomically year over year thanks to high charter markets in the first half of the year. The company's dividend payment was lowered from the previous quarter, despite higher earnings, but the money not spent was used to pay back debt. All in all, a great quarter for the company.

Earnings

Frontline reported earnings per share of $1.01 on $199.7 million in net income for the quarter. The company's operating revenues were also up significantly to $387.1 million. The company took delivery of two newbuilds in the quarter, one VLCC and one Suezmax, which should help bring in better revenue going forward.

The company appears to be achieving rates for the third quarter lower than that of this or the first quarter.

Despite this, a higher percent done across the board should help to make up for some amount of the lower rates. A potential downside to this is that the company expects a significant number of days remaining in the quarter to be ballast days, and thus not contribute further to revenue.

On the conference call, Frontline's CEO said that "we're looking quite good for Q3," and the company also expects a return to a more normal market, which may take some time. Most of the volume recovery is expected in 2021, but uncertainty remains present there.

On the fleet capacity side, though newbuilding orders have increased, they remain at lower levels, and globally the number of ships older than 20 years and likely to be scrapped continues to climb. As a percent of the fleet, order books remain at the lowest level since 1997. This, of course, benefits Frontline with their very young fleet.

Dividend and Debt

Frontline cut its dividend to 50 cents per share for the quarter, while it paid back 30 cents per share of debt. While this is disappointing for many, debt repayment seems to have been a prudent move as the company's debt pile has grown recently as they have acquired a significant number of new vessels. Thanks, in part, to the repayment of debt, the company's liabilities only increased by 9.06% for the quarter, compared to a 9.57% increase in assets versus year-end 2019.

A 50 cent dividend is still generous and after a sell-off which followed the company's earnings report, the company's now-cheaper shares give it a yield of 6.4% for the quarter, or 25.7% annualized (though this level of dividend is unlikely to be consistent).

Conclusion

Frontline's earnings for the second quarter were extraordinary, both in the sense that they were high and unlikely to be repeated. The company's move to offer a slightly-reduced dividend while repaying debt seems prudent given the debt load they have taken on acquiring new vessels this year. The company's yield remains attractive and Frontline looks well set up for the next quarter and years ahead.

