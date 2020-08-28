The Impact Of Rising Inflation

As expected, there were no mentions for changes to the FOMC’s forward guidance in either Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole or the statement released by the Fed.

Reviewing Jackson Hole speech

As expected, there were no mentions for changes to the FOMC’s forward guidance in either Powell’s speech or the statement released by the Fed. However, Powell announced that the central bank will enact a new strategy to target inflation by allowing it to run hot with an attempt to achieve an average of 2 percent over time. As inflation has been constantly undershooting its 2 percent target in the past years (looking at a diversity of measures), this would imply that rising inflationary pressures (i.e., 3 percent or higher) will not be enough to tighten policy and that we will need to see a firm trend in inflation prices in order to see a normalization of rates in the US.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

There was also a change in the employment side, where the statement now says that the Fed policy decision will be informed by its "assessment of the shortfalls of employment from its maximum level", rather than "deviations", which implies that a multi-decade low unemployment rate (below the natural rate of unemployment) may not be enough to tighten monetary policy.

Inflation is difficult to control when it starts to rise

Even though comments on inflation and its long-term target has surprised some participants, it was already implied in the Fed’s policy; Figure 1 (right frame) shows that while inflation was rising significantly higher than 2 percent in 2011, policymakers decided to let it run hot and kept the policy rate at 0 in order to balance out the previous period of deflation caused by the Great Financial Crisis. However, one important observation is that inflation can suddenly get out of control and it becomes very difficult to reduce it without dramatically tightening monetary policy, which raises the risk of having a prolonged period of recession.

Figure 2 shows different periods in the US history when inflation got out of control in a very short amount of time; for instance, during WWI, inflation averaged 0.9% in 1915 and suddenly surged to 1% in 1917. Another important episode was in the 1970s following the oil shock; inflation increased from 3.3% in 1972 to 11% in 1974.

Could we have a similar scenario in the coming 2 years following the titanic amount of liquidity injected by central banks and governments to avoid the economy from falling into a deflationary depression?

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR estimates

Inflation uncertainty and outlook on asset prices

Even though there are a significant number of practitioners and academics who think that most economies are set to experience a prolonged period of deflation, we cannot attribute a 0 percent probability to a sudden, unexpected rise in inflation in the medium term. We saw that in the past few months, disagreements and uncertainty over inflation expectations have started to rise significantly, which usually tends to increase the term premium and, therefore, levitate long-term interest rates. Figure 3 (left frame) shows that the term premium is a countercyclical variable that rises when the uncertainty over inflation expectations and unemployment increases. The sharp yield curve "steepener" that has historically preceded US recessions (Figure 3, right frame) has mainly come from the rise in the term premium, and therefore, investors have been wondering if we could get another rise in the 2Y10Y in the coming months.

Even though we still expect the 10Y yield to consolidate higher within the next 6-9 months, this time could be different, as the massive and constant interventions from central banks have compressed the term premium and, therefore, kept interest rates at extremely low levels despite the rise in inflation uncertainty and unemployment rate. Figure 3 (right frame) shows that after turning slightly negative at the end of August 2019, the 2Y10Y yield curve has been gradually steepening in the past year and is currently trading at 60bps, and we could expect the inflationary pressures to lift up the long end of the US curve and, therefore, to continue to steepen the yield curve.

Figure 3

Source: NY Fed, Eikon Reuters

One important thing to know is that equity returns start to weaken considerably when inflation rises above a significant level; Figure 4 shows that the S&P 500 monthly average returns become negative when inflation rises above 4 percent when we look at 150 years of data. This implies that the traditional 60/40 equity bond portfolio would be terribly wrong if inflation suddenly starts to get out of control in the US, which confirms our bullish narrative on gold.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters, FRED, RR calculations

