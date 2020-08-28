Image source

Back in March, at the height of the panic selling from COVID-19, I suggested home furniture innovator RH (RH) was outstanding value. At the time, shares traded hands for $94, and the call looked a bit crazy amidst the chaos that had gripped the markets. However, RH rallied very strong from that level, and with the stock up 160% from my buy call, I went neutral in June. That, as it turned out, was premature, and while the stock has continued to soar, so have earnings expectations.

Not only has RH continued to move higher seemingly unabated, but its peer group has also smashed the S&P 500 since the bottom in the spring. Further, RH has handily beaten the peer group, meaning that RH is a very strong stock in a very strong sector.

This does not guarantee this will continue to be the case, but if we are trying to beat the market, the best way I can think of is to buy the strongest stocks in the strongest sectors. RH is exactly that, and I've become bullish again, even with the stock at its highs.

Expectations have rebounded

RH had a tough first part of the year, as just about every retailer did. With RH's products being not only expensive, but also fully discretionary, the fear was that the ensuing recession would see RH's revenue and earnings dry up. Anything but that has happened, as RH has seen relatively little impact from the recession, which I find astounding, and a testament to just how good this company really is.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This quarterly view EPS estimates shows that FQ1 was pretty ugly, but RH outperformed expectations. FQ2, the report for which we should get in just over a week, looks basically normalized and back to pre-crisis levels.

There's good reason for this optimism as RH's long-term plans seem to be moving forward despite what the global economy is throwing at it. At the beginning of June, which is nearly three months ago now, the company had 74% of its Galleries, 68% of its Outlets, and 50% of its Restaurants open. I expect that when RH reports in early September that we will see substantially all of its stores open, which will help drive sequential improvement in revenue and earnings.

RH said in the FQ1 release that supply chain disruptions would see FQ2 revenue come in weak because there isn't enough product to sell, but that is a good problem to have compared to the other way around. RH said ramping up of its supply chain would see those sales return in FQ3/FQ4, so if FQ2's revenue number looks a bit weak, I won't be concerned. Those sales are simply being pushed out into the second half of the year.

In addition, the company is expecting a reduction of Outlet sales that will create a ~4% drag on the top line, but see operating margins rise by ~100bps. RH has been working for years to grow revenue in the most profitable way possible, which is one of the things that originally attracted me to this stock. The fanatical focus on margins has certainly worked well, and it is key for the bull case.

RH has also reiterated a $5 to $6 billion long-term revenue goal in North America, with potential for $20 billion worldwide. Total revenue is slated to be $2.6 billion this year, so RH still has an enormous runway for growth. In addition, it continues to expect 20%+ operating margins as revenue scales in the coming years. This is not a short-term expectation, but the company notes it sees a long-term path to at least 20% operating margins.

I've profiled RH's margins before but the short version is that operating margins were 7.0% of revenue in 2017, but 14.3% last year. RH doubled its operating margins in the span of two years, and while that sort of growth won't be repeated, I have little doubt RH will achieve its margin goals because it is very good at identifying and exploiting margin opportunities. That means we should see nearly 50% upside in margins in the coming years, which will help accelerate EPS growth.

Upward revisions and a decent valuation

In the early part of this year, RH understandably had its targets lowered. The immense amount of panic that took hold in March and April is unlike anything I've experienced in my lifetime, and hopefully we won't have to go through something like that again. The downstream impact was mass downward revisions in earnings estimates for companies of nearly every type, with RH suffering as well.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, we can see those revisions were short-lived and the company is seeing the analyst community fairly rapidly raise targets for this year and further out. Given how resilient RH's results have been, as well as its focus on growing profitably, this makes a great deal of sense. I'll admit to being surprised at just how quickly RH rebounded from the crisis, even though I was bullish at the bottom, but that's a good thing.

This year's results are obviously marred by COVID-19, but looking forward, we have some fairly subdued growth targets that I think RH has a very good chance of beating, and reasonable valuations.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Growth next year will come in hot just because of the weak comparable for this year. But 4% growth in 2023 seems very low to me given the strong margin growth RH has seen and its steady mid-single-digit increases in revenue.

Let us not forget that RH has bought back stock in enormous quantities in the past as well, and with strong margins, it generates plenty of cash to do that again in the future.

I don't normally say "reasonable" in front of "24 times earnings," but in this case, it fits. RH is a luxury brand with a proven moat and a very long runway for potential growth. We've seen luxury brands generate enormous PE multiples in other sectors, and I don't see why RH should be different.

RH isn't cheap today, and certainly nothing like as cheap as it was five months ago. However, I still think the long-term story is intact, and therefore, it is priced fairly. My mistake was going to a neutral stance too early, but I think RH is a long way from being done growing, and as such, I'm a bull once again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.