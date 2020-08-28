I explain why one of these two REITs is slightly more attractive to me. But, at the end of the day, why not own both?

Battle Of The Middle-Market Net Lease REITs

For a while now, I've been wanting to do a thorough comparison between net lease real estate investment trusts, STORE Capital (STOR) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT). The two REITs have a lot of similarities - so much so that it makes me wonder if the management of the newer EPRT took inspiration from STOR when crafting its business model.

Then again, their similarity could also have simply been a consequence of multiple landlords thinking through the same circumstances that characterize the economy right now. You know what they say about great minds...

Both STOR and EPRT target middle-market, non-investment-grade or unrated tenants, predominantly those in service- or experience-based, e-commerce-insulated retail, or industrial spaces. Both rely heavily on the sale-leaseback model, in which they purchase real estate directly from businesses and then lease it back to them. This allows both REITs to insert their preferred terms into the leases.

One term that is common to both REITs, as we'll discuss below, is property-level financial reporting. Without this stipulation in leases, these REITs would not have achieved nearly the level of returns, dividend growth, or dividend safety that they have.

In what follows, I'll compare and contrast the pros and cons of STOR and EPRT, mainly each's portfolio construction as well as some financial metrics. Then, I'll conclude with my best pitch for why STOR slightly edges out EPRT as the better investment.

The Portfolios

EPRT and STOR have two very similarly constructed portfolios. Clearly, the investment philosophies of each management team overlap quite a bit.

In the last decade or so, the net lease commercial real estate industry has been consumed by the question of how to avoid or insulate from e-commerce competition. The 800-pound gorilla in online retail that shall not be named has disrupted or outright decimated countless brick & mortar retail businesses. It is enemy number one for physical retailers, including single-tenant net lease REITs. Hence, the shift toward restaurants, convenience stores, fitness centers, dollar stores, car washes, etc. It's a game of "keep away" from the e-commerce wrecking ball.

EPRT and STOR have taken great pains to win this game of "keep away." Let's take a look at some basic portfolio information to illustrate this:

Basic Info Properties Tenants Tenant Industries Master Leases NNN Leases Unit-Level R. Coverage STORE 2,554 503 113 93% 99% 2.5x (median) Essential 1,060 215 16 60% 93.8% 3.0x (average)

As you can see, STOR is more than twice the size of EPRT in terms of total properties and is far more diversified in its number of tenants and tenant industries. What's more, STOR enjoys a much higher percentage of properties subject to master leases and absolute triple net leases. Let's explain these two items.

A master lease is a contract with a tenant that ties rent obligations at one property to a multitude of properties. If STOR owns five Burger King restaurants leased to the same franchisee tenant, there will probably be a master lease in place that says if the franchisee defaults on one lease, it effectively defaults on all of its leases. It's a way of diminishing the risk of otherwise higher-risk properties.

A triple net lease, or NNN (sometimes called absolute triple net), stipulates that all property-level expenses - including property taxes, insurance, and building maintenance - are paid for and handled by the tenant. The landlord has zero responsibilities, as far as the property itself is concerned. Properties in these REITs' portfolios that aren't triple net are most likely double-net, or NN, which can vary but most often stipulate that the landlord must maintain the roof and structure.

Notice that the one category above in which ERPT beats STOR is unit-level rent coverage. Pre-COVID-19, EPRT's tenants covered their rent obligations with store sales more easily than those of STOR.

One crucial element of both REITs' strategies that is not included in the above table but is a prerequisite for the information in the paragraph above is unit-level financial reporting. Around 98% of both EPRT's and STOR's leases obligate the tenant to provide store sales and expenses numbers. Being able to see these property-level profit and loss statements is a vital risk mitigation technique for the strategy that both REITs employ. It allows the landlords to see when particular stores are starting to underperform, and it gives the REITs the ability to sell those underperforming assets before the tenants go dark, stop paying rent, or choose not to renew their lease.

Notice in EPRT's presentation slide below that they regularly dispose of properties with low rent coverage ratios.

Source: EPRT Q2 Presentation

It truly is difficult to overstate the value of this advantage. And it is relatively unique in the net lease space - unique, at least, to have that high a percentage of leases with financial reporting requirements. I personally know some net lease landlords who try to judge a store's performance simply based on foot traffic and cars in the parking lot. Having actual store sales numbers is a huge advantage, as it allows landlords to dispose of properties before they become big, expensive headaches.

Both EPRT and STOR have almost fully leased portfolios, with EPRT 99.6% occupied and STOR sporting occupancy of 99.5%. Both have a large percentage of leases with contractual rent escalations. EPRT's weighted average annual escalation is 1.5%, while STOR's is 1.9%.

Both REITs have very similar strategies when it comes to the broad categories of tenants they invest in. EPRT is a bit more heavily weighted toward service- and experience-based tenants at 96.3% of rent, compared to STOR's 65% of service-based tenants. EPRT is lighter in retail at 2% of rent, compared to STOR's 18% of rent from retail tenants. Meanwhile, EPRT has a tiny, 1.7% exposure to industrial (building materials) tenants, while STOR has a more substantial 17% allocation to that category (mainly manufacturing tenants).

What about troubled tenant industries? These include full-service restaurants, early childhood (pre-kindergarten) schools, movie theaters, and entertainment centers. Each REIT has sizable allocations to these tenants, but as we'll see below, rent collections for these tenant industries have improved markedly.

Portfolio Metrics WALT (Yrs) Full Service Restaurants Pre-K Schools Movie Theaters Entertain. STORE Capital ~14 8.5% 6.1% 4.0% 3.6% Essential Props 14.6 5.5% 13.5% 2.7% 3.9%

(Notice also that the two REITs have around the same weighted average remaining lease terms ("WALTs"), each around or a little above 14 years.)

STOR has more full-service restaurants and movie theaters, but EPRT is heavily reliant on pre-K/childcare tenants.

How has rent collection held up? EPRT followed up Q2's disappointing collection percentage of 69% with a huge jump in July rent collection of 87%. STOR's Q2 collections of around 74% jumped up to 85% in July (later being revised upward to 86%).

As you can see from STOR's presentation slide below, rent collections have been improving over the summer months for all industry categories — except movie theaters. As theaters begin to reopen this fall, rents received should tick up at least somewhat for this troubled sector.

Source: STORE Capital Q2 Presentation

With increasing amounts of rents being paid at childhood education centers, EPRT should see its collection rates rising into the Fall as well. However, this industry will probably recover slower than most others due to the large number of parents working from home and not in need of childcare during this time.

Below, we see EPRT's top ten tenants on the left and STOR's top ten on the right:

Sources: EPRT Q2 Presentation & STOR Q2 Presentation

You'll notice a few of the same top tenants, as well as an emphasis on childhood education and car washes in each. It's interesting to note that Art Van Furniture, to which both REITs had an equal percentage allocation of 2.5% a few quarters ago, is no longer present in either top ten list. For STOR, LOVES took over the old Art Van leases at the same rent as before, while EPRT granted LOVES a period of free rent.

Another interesting point to note is the difference in shifting investment strategies and pipelines going forward. STOR seems to be steadily pursuing more or less the same mix of properties that is already in its portfolio:

Source: STORE Capital Q2 Presentation

Meanwhile, EPRT seems to be more focused on narrowing its focus. COO Gregg Seibert explained on the conference call that

during the second quarter, we invested 42 million into 11 transactions and 13 properties at a weighted average cash cap of 7.4%. These investments were made within six different industries with equipment rental, quick service restaurants and auto service, representing over 75% of our investment activity in the quarter.

What's more, CEO Pete Movoides commented that they've grown bearish about some of their property sectors over time and will be watching customer behavior trends going forward to decide how to alter their portfolio.

Financial Metrics

This section will rely heavily on STOR's data, as the company clearly wanted to prove its worth in its Q2 presentation.

First off, let's note that both companies have modest debt levels that, even in the middle of a pandemic, leave them with financial flexibility. Debt is only slightly higher for STOR.

Debt Metrics Net Debt / EV Net Debt / EBITDA STORE Capital 34.5% 5.3x Essential Props 33.4% 4.9x

What about that crucially important (but often overlooked in the CRE sector) financial metric of return on equity? ROE can be tricky to calculate for REITs because equity is constantly growing in the form of share issuance.

By the way ROE is normally calculated, STOR boasts the more attractive returns:

But, as STOR points out in its Q2 presentation, there is a better way to calculate ROE for REITs, which is given in the brown box below:

Source: STOR Q2 Presentation

By that measurement of ROE, STOR enjoyed peer-leading equity returns until the pandemic hit. EPRT's ROE, a mere 8.6% to STOR's 12.1%, doesn't come close.

How about the all-important spread between the REITs' cost of debt and their acquisition cap rates that I often talk about? Here, again, when looking at gross cap rates (initial cash yields plus all future rent escalations), STOR's spread is the largest in its class.

Source: STOR Q2 Presentation

When it comes to near-term lease expirations, STOR still leads, but in this case, not by much. If we were to move the period of measurement up by one year and count only leases expiring before 2024, EPRT would actually have the lease amount of near-term leases expiring.

Source: STOR Q2 Presentation

By pre-pandemic payout ratio, again, STOR leads. Its ratio in the low 70s comes in lower than EPRT's ratio in the upper 70s. But both are strong, leaving ample retained cash for growth.

Source: STOR Q2 Presentation

How about general & administrative expenses? These are basically the management fee for running the portfolio. For the first half of the year, STOR's G&A expenses came to 6.1% of total revenue. In the last twelve months, STOR's G&A expenses have eaten up 7.5% of total revenue. For EPRT, they were a whopping 17.2%, which could be due to one-time expenses (such as hiring a new CFO) or the severely depressed rent collections. In the first half of 2019, G&A accounted for a somewhat lower 14% of total revenue.

Clearly, when it comes to the cost-efficiency of management, STOR wins.

And The Winner Is...?

There is one last element that I hesitate to mention because it is hard to quantify as an asset to the business. No, it's not Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) 10% stake in STOR, directed by Warren Buffett himself. It's what might be called "the Volk Effect."

STOR CEO Chris Volk is nothing less than a business genius. I've come to this conclusion after having read much of his writing and watched his "STORE University" video series. Volk clearly knows how to put together a portfolio of high yields in a way that significantly mitigates the risk that each element would individually have. I think that is part of the draw to STOR, and I believe it is a big reason why Warren Buffett decided to invest in the REIT. Buffett, after all, doesn't like to micromanage his investments; he likes to find really good managers of businesses and let them do their thing.

Does this mean that the management of EPRT is necessarily less smart or will prove less successful than that of STOR? No, it does not. But knowing Volk's understanding of net lease investing and seeing his ability to explain and showcase that understanding grants me additional comfort with STOR that I do not, for the most part, find with EPRT.

To be fair, EPRT has better tenant rent coverage, slightly lower debt, a more focused acquisition approach, and a lower allocation to (and bearish view on) movie theaters, which I think will be the hardest hit of all net lease CRE tenant industries from COVID-19 in the long run. And another thing EPRT has going for it is its size. Being less than half the size of STOR makes it more nimble and more easily able to grow via external acquisitions.

But STOR has a more diversified mix of tenants and industries (including manufacturing, which I like), a higher percentage of master leases and triple-net leases, a huge spread between cost of capital and cap rates, higher average annual rent escalations, best-in-class return on equity, and the aforementioned "Volk Effect."

For me, STOR slightly edges out EPRT as the better long-term investment. But, admittedly, this whole "competition" framing is a bit of a gimmick. I own both REITs and will continue to add to my positions in them over time.

If you could bet on two horses at the racetrack and win big with them both, why pick just one? One thing I've learned from Chris Volk is that smartly diversifying your bets pays off handsomely in the long run.

*** PLEASE NOTE: Rent coverage statistics are reported differently by each REIT, and I have made an edit as of 08/30/2020 to reflect this.

