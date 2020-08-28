Due to less than expected damage to Russian companies, I'm no longer bearish on RSX. However, there are no compelling reasons to be bullish as well at the moment.

Photo source: Unsplash; image made by Author

In my previous article on RSX, I was bearish and expected a much worse effect of the quarantine on the Russian economy. Now, this doesn't seem to be the case: the Russian economy was somewhat stabilized at the last minute by the government, but due to a high degree of uncertainty, it's too early to give reliable forecasts. Thus, in this article, I'll focus on particular holdings of this ETF and discuss some of the important news that relates to Russia and may impact RSX's performance.

Why RSX Recovered

I think there's no need to remind the structure of the ETF, so let me review some of the key holdings that helped the RSX price to recover these months:

Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) stays resilient amid the pandemic. I have to admit that I was a bit too skeptical given the outlook of that time. At the same time, investors should keep in mind that delinquency rates tend to increase with 12-24 month lag after an economic shock (like it was in 2008), so it's too early to relax.

Russian oil companies continue to recover losses due to the generally successful implementation of the OPEC+ deal.

Russian gold miners, namely, Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY) and Polymetal (OTCPK:OPYGY) perform so successfully this year that for the first time in the history of Russia, revenues from gold sales exceeded revenues from gas sales of companies like Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) and Novatek (OTCPK:NOVKY) who suffer from severely low gas prices.

The Russian government attempts to take a more constructive stance towards the Russian tech sector with the announced tax cuts. It's unclear in what way Yandex (YNDX) will benefit from these measures considering the structure of its business (which doesn't comply with the proposed cuts in its current form), investors gave a vote of confidence to Yandex who grew substantially in the last few months. An additional bullish factor for the company is the inclusion of Yandex to the MSCI Russia index, which has already boosted the stock even higher.

In the medium term, the second wave remains a key risk that may slow down the recovery of global demand on oil and other commodities even without additional lockdowns. Even though there's no formal definition of a "second wave", a dramatic acceleration of infected rates will inevitably lead to more cautious behavior of customers around the world. For Russia, the second lockdown seems unreal, so domestic-oriented companies, probably, will feel slightly better than export-oriented ones in the short term.

On The Russian Vaccine

This month, there was news that Russia registered "the world's first" coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V. Such news should be unsurprising given the fact that Russian President Putin is well-known for his love for a Cold War vestige called "geopolitical prestige".

Bombastic news titles aside, Sputnik V is just yet another coronavirus vaccine that lacks data on efficacy and safety. According to surveys of Russian medics, only 25% of them are ready to use this vaccine, and only 20% are ready to recommend this vaccine to anyone else.

Even if we imagine that this vaccine is totally safe and 100% effective against COVID-19, due to time constraints, it's impossible to produce enough vaccines to vaccinate the majority of Russians in 2020-2021. Existing capacities allow producing around 1.5 million vaccines per year which are obviously not enough for a country with a population of 146 million. At the moment, the Russian authorities ambitiously plan to accelerate production to 1.5-2 million vaccines per month by the end of 2020 and up to 6 million vaccines per month later in 2021. Anyway, I expect that even in the best-case scenario, the process of vaccination will take the whole year of 2021 at the very least. Being a Russian, thankfully, a young one, I'll wait until a properly tested vaccine appears before participating in vaccination, and so will do, basically, everyone I know.

On Belarus And Navalny

Let me briefly share my opinion on two events that contributed to volatility in the Russian market these days: continuous protests in Belarus and the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny, who is the most known leader of the Russian opposition.

While Western journalists speculate on which type of government Belarus needs so Russia could continue to view it as a loyal satellite country, journalists seem to forget about one simple fact: Belarus is so tied to Russia economically that any attempts of any opposition forces in Belarus to take a pro-European stance are automatically destined to fail. Therefore, there's no political dilemma for Belarus which side to choose and, consequently, there's no risk of Russian military intervention in this country.

However, shortly before publishing this article, news came out that President Putin ordered to prepare a reserve of law enforcement forces to participate in a potential suppression of protests in Belarus if protesters turn aggressive. According to Putin, the Russian security officials will not be involved until the "extremist elements" begin to cross "certain borders" and "set fire to cars, houses, banks or try to seize administrative buildings". Taking into account that the current protests are peaceful, I doubt that this reserve is going to be used, though I can't fully exclude an escalation provoked by the actions of Lukashenko. To sum up on this, I continue to see Belarus-related sanction risks as negligible.

As for Navalny, the main risk here is that this incident may be used by politicians who consistently promote sanctions towards Russia to introduce new ones. Regardless of facts revealed, such politicians can easily fit them to their narrative to pitch a new package of sanctions, for example, in the US Senate.

As it seems to be an actual poisoning according to the preliminary data, questions may arise: who and why may poison Navalny? For Putin, in my view, dead Navalny is much more dangerous than alive Navalny for many reasons, so it's extremely unlikely that Putin could give an order to poison him. Most likely, some folks among Russian elites, probably from the region where Navalny planned to do another anti-corruption investigation, just wanted to prevent him from doing this. I personally see this as the most reasonable explanation, though this is not a good outcome for the Russian authorities anyway.

Ruble May Fall This Fall, And RSX Will Follow

Ruble looks a bit too sensitive to Belarus protests and the Navalny incident. Just in a few days, the USD/RUB rate grew from ~73 to 75.5 reflecting fears of investors over the geopolitical risks, which, as I've said earlier, are mostly exaggerated.

Source: TradingView

If we take into account relatively lower oil prices compared to 2017-2019 and a substantial decrease in oil production due to the OPEC+ deal, I view the USD/RUB rate at 73-75 as a more or less optimal price range. Anything above this range may require assistance from the Central Bank of Russia who may continue to sell dollars from the Sberbank sale to support the Russian ruble.

Nonetheless, this year, Russia is unfortunate to face another episode of close attention of media and US politicians amid the upcoming US elections. Even though there's still no convincing evidence that Russia did anything significant that could affect the results of the 2016 US elections, US senators continue to threaten Russia with new sanctions if Russia interferes in the 2020 elections, groundlessly assuming that interference took place in 2016 as well.

Considering the existing track record of sanctioning Russia by the US and Europe, Western politicians will likely once again loudly shout for apocalyptic sanctions, and in the very end, we'll see only minor personal sanctions that won't hit Russian companies. Therefore, in my base case scenario, I don't expect anything scary for RSX except sharp short-term volatility this fall. However, if we remember that the US continues to lose the battle over the gas market in Europe with its unsuccessful attempts to stop the Nord Stream 2 project, I see a small risk that the US may finally go for broke and introduce really sensitive sanctions. A less predictable scenario implies that Joe Biden wins this fall, which may lead to a dramatic sell-off in the Russian stock market because of his clearly more hostile position towards Russia compared to Donald Trump.

The Bottom Line

Because of heightened sanctions risks, I see a quite high probability that the USD/RUB may fall to 80-85 for a short period of time in October-November. In this regard, RSX is likely to temporarily decline as well, providing a decent entry point for traders who may use a huge exposure of RSX to oil and gas to play on the rise of oil and gas prices in 2021. This, of course, also requires a favorable epidemiological situation around the globe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.