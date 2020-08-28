I first covered the immune-oncology company Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) following the GRANITE phase 1 results which illustrated both safety and clinical benefit in a very small set of 5 heavily pre-treated patients representing different tumor types and varying dose levels. As a reminder their flagship product GRANITE is a personalized neoantigen vaccine which works by inducing a CD8+ T cell response to attack a tumor. A cancer vaccine tailored specifically to a patient’s neoantigen profile is about as cutting-edge as you can get and the GRANITE product is at the forefront. The stock had run-up aggressively in anticipation of the results trading at over $8 per share. However, despite management just weeks prior trying to temper investor expectations at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference detailing that it takes time for the body to mount an immune response and for that response to result in detectable tumor shrinkage, the stock pummeled ~50% following the results. Although, management and treating clinician Dr. Dan Catenacci from the University of Chicago revealed that the patient with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC) had a clear clinical benefit that corresponded to a robust CD8+ T cell response and tumor biomarker improvement, they were not able to show a confirmed RECIST response by imaging. Had they been able to do this in July with the release of the data the stock likely would have rallied much higher considering it would be the first RECIST confirmed response ever for these novel vaccine therapies. Investors may not have to wait much longer. Dr. Andrew Allen at the BTIG Biotechnology Conference on August 11th gave additional details on the MSS-CRC patient’s progress and explained they are very close to meeting the RECIST criteria. I have had several readers ask me to dive a little deeper into the excitement surrounding the colorectal cancer response seen to date so I will limit this review to it. The continued response of this patient will be a major catalyst for the stock along with the updated highest dose level 4 treatment data coming in the back half of the year which coincidentally is two additional MSS-CRC patients making the readout extra informative. Dr. Allen commented during the conference that no patient to date in dose level 3 or 4 has had their cancer progress. With the stock trading near an all-time low of $120 million market cap investors have the opportunity for big time upside on the upcoming catalysts.

Microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC) accounts for ~85% of colorectal cancers and can be hard to treat as they do not respond to checkpoint inhibitors like colorectal cancers with microsatellite instability. Investors realized this when Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) released their phase 1 neoantigen vaccine data a few weeks ago where it was impossible to tease out if any response seen was from the vaccine or the concurrent checkpoint inhibitors based on the tumor types selected. Due to MSS-CRC known not to respond to checkpoint inhibitors there is little argument that any benefit seen in the MSS-CRC patient is attributed to the GRANTIE therapy. This patient has become my investment thesis into the GRANITE platform and not surprisingly focused Gritstone’s phase 2 into this tumor cohort. I listened to Dr. Allen very closely in discussing this patient two weeks ago during his update. The patient is a 50 year old female with MSS-CRC treated with dose level 3 GRANITE and a checkpoint inhibitor. Her cancer has metastasized to her lungs and liver. This patient had previously failed second line chemotherapy. Patient had a nice CD8+ T cell response following vaccine treatment as well as rapid declines in circulating tumor DNA (CtDNA) levels which is a good marker of tumor progression. The initial bump in CtDNA levels at 4 weeks post prime is a result of CD8+ T cell infiltration into the tumor and the resulting tumor cell destruction that occurs. Importantly, the CtDNA mutations being detected correlate to the neoantigens used for targeting the tumor so it shows a direct impact that the T cells are killing their targets. To confirm even further, the colon cancer tumor marker Carcinoembryonic Antigen (NYSE:CEA) levels were measured and a very similar pattern as seen in CtDNA levels were observed. Notably, the “CEA flare” at week 4 that is seen following GRANITE treatment and the subsequent decline is very similar to what is observed when patients respond to chemotherapy. In fact, this patient’s CEA levels during the last checkup were lower than detected 2 years earlier when she was first diagnosed. So all tumor progression markers point to clear benefit from GRANITE treatment.

Slide from BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2020

What is considered a RECIST response? RECIST stands for Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) and is based on the measurement of tumor size by imaging. The measurement must also take into account target lesions in all involved organs. It is this metric that most use when determining what is considered a true partial or complete response. Although, for neoantigen vaccines and other drugs there is a lot of debate if this is the correct metric as one could imagine a tumor may not shrink in size but instead stabilize and not progress which can result in increased progression free survival and/or overall survival benefit. Nonetheless, in small phase 1 trials with limited passing of time, beyond examples of stable disease, a RECIST confirmed response is the measure investors want to see. Therefore, for the patient in question to be considered a RECIST response you would need to have measurable tumor shrinkage in both the lung and liver metastasized colon tumors.

By CT imaging the tumors in the lung mimic very closely what was observed in the tumor marker tests. As the CD8+ T cells infiltrate the tumor you see tumor inflammation at week 8 and then a reduction in tumor size below baseline by week 16. Importantly, the same response is seen in the multiple tumors the patient had in their lungs.

Slide from BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2020

As Dr. Allen describes during the conference, the only reason she is not currently considered a confirmed RECIST response is due to the size of one of two tumors present in her liver. Remember, multiple tumors in every organ need to shrink below baseline to be considered a RECIST response. The liver tumor seen on the top image and highlighted by the arrows is stabilized but has not yet begun to shrink below baseline. However, the second liver tumor as seen on the lower image panel and highlighted by the arrows has clearly significantly diminished past baseline by week 16 following GRANITE treatment.

Slide from BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2020

What is reassuring is that her liver function tests that were abnormal at baseline have now normalized as can be seen with the ALT and AST liver function marker test results. These markers are a measure of liver injury. So despite one of the liver tumors not yet under baseline, biochemically her liver function is dramatically improving which is reassuring that tumor shrinkage of this liver lesion should follow.

Slide from BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2020

As Dr. Allen updated, this patient is still improving and doing well now over 140 days on treatment. In addition, both MSS-CRC patients in the dose level 4 group to be reported out in second half of the year have also not progressed on treatment.

Investors in small-cap biotech stocks know risks are high, as prices regularly swing wildly in either direction based on catalysts. Gritstone currently has over $90 million of cash on hand which should get them to their next catalyst event which is important as their cash burn rate is on the high side of $20 million per quarter.

Gritstone Oncology has demonstrated the first ever clinical response directly associated with a personalize neoantigen vaccine with the MSS-CRC patient. This fortunate result, considering there were only 5 patients with different tumor types to be evaluated for clinical benefit in the phase 1, allows the company to quickly pivot and focus the phase 2 program on MSS-CRC. They are now entering phase 2 with 10 MSS-CRC patients and as Dr. Allen states if they get similar results in clinical benefit with this extended cohort as they see with this patient in phase 1 they will submit for accelerated approval. Despite the stock not reacting favorably to the release of the phase 1 data over a month ago, there is a lot to be excited about with the upcoming catalysts and clinical benefit observed to date with an emerging technology where Gritstone is at the forefront. At $120 million market cap I anticipate there's a lot of upside on the horizon as the data matures.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.