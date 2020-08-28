Closed-End Funds: 4 Municipal Bond Funds For Your Portfolio

The four funds we are diving into are in the muni space, providing plenty of federally tax-free income.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Municipal bond funds are a great way to gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of these fixed-income assets. These assets provide a safer income, second only to U.S. treasuries for those that live in the U.S. The primary driver for investing in muni bonds and funds that have muni exposure is that they provide federally tax-free income for shareholders. In the CEF structure, this tax advantage is passed through to shareholders.

Additionally, safety is another reason worth exploring muni offerings. The four funds we are covering today are listed as national muni offerings. They don't focus on a particular state. Though, the portion of income allocated to your home state is likely to be tax-free on the state level as well. A tax professional can advise you best in that circumstance. They also aren't considered "high-yield" muni funds.

(Source)

When looking at a muni fund or bond, an investor needs to be able to look at the "taxable equivalent yield." This is simply just comparing what the yield is compared to a taxable bond or fund. This makes it a more fair comparison as it takes into effect the tax-free nature of the muni investments.

Another important thing to note, many muni funds aren't showing the greatest value at this time. As they are a safety play, similar to U.S. treasuries, they have been bid up. These can be bid up by investors that are fleeing the paltry rates of U.S. treasuries or other guaranteed accounts. Like high-yield savings or CDs. With that in mind, these funds are still offering some compelling values for the yields that one can get.

One area that investors might not like is that muni funds distributions have been trending down. This is because munis generally have a non-callable period up until 7 or 10 years after issuance. This protects shareholders for a certain amount of time. That means, over the last several years, the pressure came on these funds as these became callable - where municipalities could call them and reissue them at new, lower current rates. That is because we hit the period after 2008/09. Prior to this, interest rates were much higher and, in turn, the munis needed to be higher to compensate for this.

Not only did the callable provision on a lot of these bonds come due over the last several years, but also the fact that CEFs in the muni space are loaded full of leverage. So, fast forward from 2008/09 and we arrive in 2016/17. Even into 2018, this is when the Fed began raising rates. Naturally, the underlying leverage utilized by these funds then began to tick up as well. Both those factors played a role in the last few years to put pressure on distribution coverage. Thus, we see many funds in this area with distribution cuts over the last couple of years. Now, we are back in the 0% interest rate environment. The immediate concern isn't reissuing debt at new, lower rates, but we are left with muni funds whose leverage costs should ease. This is a good thing for investors in muni funds.

Not only are they loaded up with leverage to the brink, they also take the form of some leverage that isn't present outside the muni space. This has to do with the safety that muni bonds allow in the first place. With the more exotic leverage offerings, we can see some unique ways to blow up. We witnessed this in March 2020, when the whole market was in free fall. Since then, the Fed has stepped in and put a floor in the muni market.

(Source)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX)

To start off this list, we can go to a fund sponsor with a strong reputation in the fixed-income space. PMX has an investment objective to "seek current income exempt from income tax." Their investment policy is to "invest at least 90% of its net assets (and at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax." They also have the additional focus to "seek to be "AMT-free" by avoiding bonds generating interest that may subject individuals to the alternative minimum tax."

That is an additional focus worth pointing out, for the higher income earners this can be even more attractive having AMT-free distributions.

The current distribution rate is 4.58%, and the NAV distribution rate is a bit higher at 4.87%. That is because this fund is at a premium valuation at the moment of 2.52%. This can be compared to its 1-year average premium of 6.60%. As we can see, the PIMCO premium is playing a role here.

Since 24% is the average tax rate for those residing in the U.S., we will use that to figure out the taxable equivalent yield. Many times, the taxable equivalent rate is based on the absolute highest federal tax rate possible of 40.80%. For your personal taxable equivalent yield, you will have to use your own tax rate. However, at a 24% federal tax rate, the taxable equivalent yield comes to 6.03%. Certainly not terrible, considering the safety of the underlying assets. The latest distribution comes at $0.046 paid monthly.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The leverage in PMX is high at 42.69%. This comes in the form of preferred shares for 30%, and also some floating rate notes issued of 12.70%. Total managed assets come to $630 million. Management charges 0.705%; total expense ratio with leverage comes to 2.04%.

The largest issuers are New York, Illinois, "Other," California, and Texas.

(Source - Fund Website)

Illinois is frequently listed as the state with a high chance of defaulting on its debt obligations. This pressure is only worse from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

PIMCO has a strong reputation in the fixed income space. This fund certainly has continued on with that tradition. They have been able to generate 10-year annualized returns of 8.74% on an NAV basis. Higher than plenty of other fixed-income investments, and even higher returns than some equity investments too.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)

EIM has an investment objective to "provide current income exempt from federal income tax." They construct their portfolio to "purchase and sell securities in an effort to maintain a competitive yield and to enhance return based on the relative value of the securities available in the market place."

The fund also utilizes RIB (residual interest bond) financing. Which is their form of leverage; "RIB leverage represents the number of Floating Rate Notes outstanding at the period end as a percentage of Fund net assets pulse Floating Rate Notes." The last amount of RIB was at 41.5% of the fund. This is high but seems quite consistent with most muni funds. The portfolio is rather large too, with total managed assets of $1.81 billion.

The distribution rate is 4.46%, with an NAV distribution rate of 4.13%. The fund is currently enjoying a discount of 8.59%, while the 1-year average discount is at 8.25%. The taxable equivalent yield for the fund at a 24% federal tax rate is 5.87%.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The credit quality of EIM's bonds is primarily in the AA quality.

(Source - Fund Fact Sheet)

They also still have some exposure to Illinois. The fourth-largest holding is listed as "City of Chicago, IL." This position is 2.05% of its portfolio. The fund also charges a 1.11% expense ratio. When including interest expenses, the total expense ratio comes to 2.62%.

Eaton Vance has several muni funds worth exploring. They are regularly thought of in high regard as a fund sponsor in the CEF space. With that being the case, the next fund is also an EV fund worth exploring.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN)

EVN has the same investment objective as the previous funds; "to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax." They also list the same investment policy as EIM to "purchase and sell securities in an effort to maintain a competitive yield and to enhance return based on the relative value of the securities available in the market place."

EVN utilizes RIB financing, last listed as 36% of total managed assets. The fund is a bit smaller than EIM, with $852 million in total managed assets. That does provide a bit less leverage than their other muni fund. Another difference is that average call, average effective maturity, and average effective duration is all higher for EVN. This has led to stronger past performance. 10-year annualized returns come in at 8.79% (7.13% for EIM.)

With greater maturity and duration, the fund can be a bit more volatile to interest rate changes. Though, as we see, the returns were compensated for it as well. This is also reflected in the year 2008. On an NAV basis, EVN dropped 46.03%. Compare that with EIM's drop of 31.88%. That was the worst year for each fund. If you are able to withstand a bit more volatility with EVN - the longer-term results can potentially work in your favor, as highlighted above.

The fund pays a distribution rate of 4.37%, with an NAV distribution rate of 4.04%. The current discount is a steep 10.59%, compared to the fund's 1-year average discount of 8.33%. This makes it rather attractive based on that metric than EIM above. The taxable equivalent yield for 24% federal tax rate is 5.75%.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The latest payout for EVN was $0.0477, which is paid monthly. Though, they make frequent adjustments as needed. Another area that EVN is at currently is that they go slightly down further in the credit quality spectrum.

(Source - Fund Fact Sheet)

This is still relatively comparable and is largely in investment-grade debt. The expense ratio comes out to 1.19%. With leverage expense included, the total expense ratio comes to 2.46%.

As mentioned above, the longer duration and maturity can make this fund more volatile. However, the end result is potentially better returns if you are able to handle some wider downturns than the previous EV fund highlighted.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)

Finally, we have a fund offered by BlackRock, another very well-respected fund sponsor. This fund is also different in that it is a target term fund. They have the usual investment objective to "provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax." Though they also included "(but which may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax in certain circumstances." As a target term fund, they also seek to return $25 per common share back to investors on December 31st, 2030.

That is a ways away; however, it does mean that they are more likely to be much more conservative with their distribution rate. Which, is exactly what is happening. Their distribution rate is 2.99%, with an NAV distribution rate of 2.83%. Even the taxable equivalent yield "only" nets an investor 3.93% based on the 24% federal tax rate we have been using. Of course, that is still quite attractive when compared to plenty of equities.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Continually trimming the distribution allows them to make sure they stay as close as they can to their objective to return $25 per share to investors. Though, the last rate has been maintained for a couple of years now of a monthly $0.0624. The NAV per share is actually at $26.49 too. This puts them well in the comfort zone at this time. The fund trades at a 6.42% discount, with the 1-year average discount of 7.56%. Like most term funds, this will be an interesting one to watch the closer it gets to its liquidation date as the discount should all but disappear at that time.

The fund is very large at around $2.879 billion in total managed assets. They utilize leverage at 35.30%, lowest of the funds presented today. They use remarkatable variable rate muni term preferred shares, as well as tender option bonds.

The credit quality is still skewed heavily in favor of the investment-grade side.

(Source - Fund Website)

That is even though Illinois makes up 9.3% of the portfolio in the fourth largest state allocation.

The expenses of the fund are a low 0.69%; with the total expense ratio (including leverage) coming in at 2.07%. If you look up over the last 5 years, this has climbed quite significantly. In 2015, the fund had a total expense ratio of 1.14% (before waiver.) This happened as leverage has increased quite significantly, and the cost to carry that leverage played another role. Even since 2017, when leverage hasn't increased, the expense ratio has gone from 1.49% to the current 2.07%. Management expenses only went up 1 basis point in the last three years as well.

Overall, this is a solid performing muni offering from BlackRock. It isn't the highest-yielding, but they are trying their hardest to make sure that they can meet their target term of returning $25 back to shareholders come 2030. While it can't be guaranteed to happen, they look like they are on track so far.

Conclusion

Muni bond funds allow investors an attractive way to earn respectable income levels. They aren't the highest yielding investments out there; however, they are still certainly more attractive than treasuries or other guaranteed accounts. The added risk is the use of leverage. This also is what juices the funds' yields up too. As we saw in March, it isn't all great to have some odd forms of leverage that these funds carry. Though, the Fed has since stepped in to provide a floor.

All four of the funds highlighted today are worth exploring for an investor that is looking to lower tax obligations. This generally includes higher income earners. That isn't always necessarily the case though, as we targeted the taxable equivalent yield at 24% federal tax rates - we could see that they can compete better with some of their taxable counterparts. In general, still providing more safety as well! The CEF structure does still contend with the premium/discount mechanism. I would say this is generally a benefit if you can get in at truly deep discounts. The types of discounts we see open up during panic selling to create buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EVN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on August 10th, 2020.