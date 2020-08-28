Realty Income Corporation has managed the COVID-19 pandemic well, and has recovered nicely. My position, almost 1.5% of my portfolio, has appreciated ~19%. My goal is a 3% portfolio stake.

In this article, I'll review my secondary Shopping REIT choice - Realty Income Corporation. While I've written generally about the company in month-specific articles, I've yet to do a deep dive.

I recently wrote an article where I spoke to the investment logic regarding Federal Realty Investment Trust - one of my few REIT investments at this time.

I recently wrote an article about Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) - one of my favorite investments in the shopping REIT space. Given the relative lack of good, safe investments in the space at this time, I've gotten some requests to detail my thesis regarding another of my favorite, recurring picks - Realty Income Corporation (O).

While valuation has recovered some and the company is now trading slightly above $60/share, I see the company as appealing to buy here - and in this article, I intend to show you why that is.

Realty Income Corporation - What does the company do?

The Realty Income Corporation, colloquially known as the "Monthly Dividend Company," is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning, managing, developing, re-developing real estate properties and shopping centers. The company has done so for a 51-year period, during which time the owners of the company's common shares have enjoyed steadily increasing monthly dividend payouts.

Much like other REITs, the company's payouts are supported by a portfolio of high-quality Real Estate - in this case, around 6500 properties generating revenue from around 600 tenants, 50 industries in 50 states.

(Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation)

Unlike FRT, O isn't a strictly US business. It also owns properties in the UK and Puerto Rico. The company has increased its dividend a total of 107 times since 1994, with 91 consecutive quarterly increases of the dividend, which comes to an annual compounded growth rate of about 4.5%. This is less than FRT during a 17-year period, but comparing the two here would be comparing apples and oranges. Simply put, both companies have done extremely well.

However, given that these are the companies of "choice" at this time and in this sector, comparisons to FRT become natural.

Realty Income manages a portfolio with a value of nearly $20B at a market cap of around $28.5B. Much like FRT, the company's credit scores are absolutely stellar, coming in at an A-rating from S&P and A3 from Moody's.

The company's focus on paying monthly rather than quarterly dividends makes it a very popular choice for income-oriented investors. A monthly payment is similar to a salary after all - though this should never take precedence over company quality and a conservative approach. Fortunately enough, both of these things are good.

The company is a member of the S&P 500, a member of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index, and a number of other indexes. When put in comparison to FRT, the company lags behind in terms of tenant diversification. The company's biggest tenant is Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), at around 6% of its portfolio. The trend goes on, and the top 20 (out of 600) tenants actually make up over 52% of the company's portfolio. Now, these aren't small companies we're talking about - but firms like Walmart (WMT), Circle K, CVS (CVS), Kroger (KR), and others. Still - the point stands, O is less diversified than FRT, and the fact that 3.4% is LA Fitness, 2.9% is Cineworld, 2.7% is AMC... the fact is that Realty Income has a different tenant exposure profile than does FRT.

(Source: Realty Income 2Q20 Presentation)

So, the company does things similar to any shopping REIT - they own and manage property, which is then rented to tenants - and the rental income is divided between CapEx, new investments, salaries, and dividends. Nothing strange there.

However, things start to change when we look at company-specific operating metrics compared to lower-quality companies (in my view, at least), such as Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) (different sub-sector, but still) or other REITs. Realty Income has managed to hold an extremely strong occupancy and rent collection rating.

How good? Well, 2Q20 AFFO per common share showed YoY growth, not only on a quarterly but on a 6-month basis compared to 2019, a non-pandemic period. The company ended 2Q20 with an occupancy of ~98.5%, investing as if nothing was happening, and managing a net debt/EBITDA of just north of 5X, significantly lower than FRT.

Unlike FRT, whose rent collection declined to nearly half its active portfolio, Realty Income's worst month showed a low of 84.9% - a level many companies still haven't reached, several months later. The actual, current rent collection for 2Q20 was 86.5% or 99.1% for investment-grade tenants. O, like FRT has recognized the importance of tenant quality. Based on these recent numbers, it's not all that strange that O has performed better in the short term and recovered more than FRT.

For July, that number of collected rent is up to 91.5%, by the way - again confirming a continuing positive trend here. However, I think you all know if you've looked at the company's tenant diversification, where these uncollected rents originate.

Theaters, health/fitness centers, and restaurants account for over 80% of currently uncollected rents - and while the company addresses and defers/collects these on a case-by-case basis, the risk is worth at the very least mentioning here - because O has some risks that FRT does not actually have - at least not to the same degree.

O's 4 major industries are incredibly recession and COVID-proof. Convenience stores, drug stores, dollar stores, and grocery stores - these sell good necessary for everyday life, and ~37% of ABR originates here. Nearly all of these rents have been collected to date.

And while these uncollected rents represent a risk, I tend to agree with the 2Q20 earnings call comment from Sumit Roy, the company President/CEO.

Additionally, the economic business model for studios continues to suggest, in our view, that the theater distribution channel will remain attractive going forward. We also expect the non-discretionary and low price point propositions of the quick service restaurant and health and fitness industries to support resiliency of their rent paying capabilities, particularly as their businesses begin to reopen in certain areas of the country. (Source: 2Q20 Realty Income Corporation Earnings Call, Sumit Roy)

The company's overall profile remains heavily aimed at non-discretionary tenants - a trend very unlikely to be broken, especially now. Approximately 95% of company ABR comes from tenants with a non-discretionary service or product offering. Once things reopen and even if things trend down, people are unlikely to abandon such offerings. About 50% of the company's annual rental revenues come from investment-graded tenants.

A word on available cash - over $400M of cash on hand with another $2.5B available under a revolver - amounting to just south of $3B. Add to that a well-laddered debt maturity schedule with an average length of 8.3 years and only $140M coming due until the end of 2021, and you'll see why Realty Income Corporation isn't exactly biting its nails at the current trends, even with a higher-than-desirable exposure to COVID-19-impacted tenants.

So, despite having a more COVID-19-impacted portfolio than its peers, Realty Income Corporation has actually performed better than many of them. This can not only be found in the quarterly numbers of rent collection, but it can also be found in how the market has valued the company as we've moved through the depths of the pandemic effects.

This makes for an exciting company - and an exciting prospect. Let's take a look at the valuation and where trends put us.

Realty Income Corporation - What's the valuation?

As with other REITs, the valuation focuses on Operating Cash flow or Funds from operations - FFO. In terms of FFO valuation, Realty Income Corporation never actually breached the sort of bottom-feeding valuation found only during a recession.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Instead, the company briefly dipped a toe in at the 15X fair value P/FFO ratio, before catapulting back up to above its 20-year historical average premium of 16.27 P/FFO.

Because of this, the market expects a premium for the company today. If we consider only the fair value of P/FFO 15X to be accurate, than going forward to 2023, Realty Income could garner 3-4% per year if the company trended back toward a 14-15 P/FFO ratio.

However, unlike FRT, O is actually slated to grow FFO far more - and the company has never missed a forecast with a 10% margin of error (over the past 10 years). Forecasts show us a 4-5% FFO growth ratio per year. Because of this, I believe a higher multiple for Realty Income is warranted when forecasting the company, around 17-19 P/FFO. This would result in an annual rate of return of between 8-12% per year going into 2023.

FRT yields more, and its prospects are also better in terms of returns. However, O has the better credit/debt, and has managed COVID-19 better despite a lower-quality (in terms of tenant exposure) portfolio. That makes the comparison tricky, and much as I say in my monthly articles, "I choose both."

To purchase a company like Realty Income at an ~18X P/FFO is still something I consider a conservative and safe investment, both given the portfolio diversification and proof of how the company has handled the crisis. To be clear, I didn't own O before the pandemic. My cost basis is around $45/share - and I expect this to move up as I pile more capital on an already-existing position, similar to FRT. I view the valuation as still appealing, however, even if we're trending towards overvaluation, and I wouldn't personally buy the company at above 19X P/FFO, or $63/share.

As it stands, this comes in at slightly below the average S&P analyst average price target for O, with a maximum price of $75/share, and a minimum of $54/share.

Let's look at some of the views we can have on Realty Income moving forward.

Realty Income Corporation - Bulls and Bears

The bullish thesis is relatively straightforward and based upon the notion that a historically outperforming company will continue to outperform. We can look at growth drivers such as non-domestic expansion into international markets (similar perhaps to Simon Property Group (SPG)), and a continued strengthening of the domestic portfolio.

There is also the quite simple fact that Realty Income is incredibly cheap in terms of a fairly risk-free yield, in comparison to what you could get from even conservative treasury papers. It has an incredibly transparent business model, with some of the highest-quality tenants available, with the exception of certain COVID-19 impacted businesses.

Even if we were to assume that the company would be unable to collect some of this rent - which doesn't make sense, since holdings like AMC Theatres (AMC) have already started paying rent again (Source: 2Q20 Earnings Call) - you'd still find yourself in a situation where most of the company's portfolio provides rent, as shown by the company's collection numbers. Many of the company's fitness and health tenants haven't actually posted any sort of notices (at least not yet) of any serious financial trouble at this time. The company's current FFO payout ratio trends towards ~84% at this time, which means that there's still quite a bit of room to run before things start hitting the fan.

Quite a bit of room, in fact. And there are no indications during the last quarterly report that Realty Income needs any of this room. My own price target trends somewhat higher than the target of my respected peers, and about $1.8/share higher than the target given by Brad Thomas in his latest article.

Given the current interest rate environment, Realty Income's rent collection, balance sheet, and overall trends, we can easily make the argument based on historical trends that Realty Income Corporation should in fact be trading much higher than it currently is.

The fact that it does not mean at least to me, holding a bull stance, that I'm slowly building onto my almost 5%-yielding position. Why? Because a 4.5% yielding O is still better than most other alternatives out there, and an excellent option for investment at this time.

Let's look at the bear argument.

I find that the bearish argument for Realty Income runs into some hurdles very quickly - even more so than with FRT, where there are at least are some challenging trends to build upon.

If we assume that we don't have a crystal ball in terms of interest rates and inflation (which could hurt Realty Income and other, similar REITS) - because let's be clear, we don't - and we focus on actual headwinds faced by Realty Income as a company, we have a few stops to make.

The first stop is actual bankruptcies and tenants declaring financial trouble. There's at least one of those in 2Q20, but the company has taken some reserves to the amount of about 2% of quarterly revenue. The bearish argument here is that O is in fact not taking enough reserves for the number of tenants who are likely experiencing trouble, given the company's higher exposure to the sectors experiencing this trouble. We won't receive actual clarity for how troubled this sector is and how problematic the company's work with these tenants are until later this year. This, according to some bears, spells large trouble going forward, and in conjunction with the second stop.

Bears would characterize the current amount of deferred rents as significant - and I would agree with the notion that 13.5% of 2Q20 rents is in fact a significant number. Based on the deferred rents tied into the too-small amount of reserves, bears argue that O is about to enter quite a bit more pain which could, and would cause the share price and valuation to drop back down to levels of below $55-60/share or even below this.

Quite a fair point.

Now, there's a difference between two bearish stances here. There's the notion that Realty Income Corporation is in fact now overvalued based on these trends, and investors should wait for a correction before buying, or not buy at all as the current price does not line up with the risk taken for investing. While not agreeing with this stance for the simple reason of interest rates and historical valuations, I can understand it, and as risk management, I think it's prudent if you consider this to be the case.

Then there's the notion of actually shorting the REIT, which some of my readers have asked me about.

First, I do not short. But shorting a REIT like Realty Income, an A-graded company with an incredibly resilient business structure and already showing incredible signs of recovery both in rent collection and other factors - this is something I view as perilous to your financial health - and something to be avoided at all cost.

Thesis

My personal view is that bearish analysts are inflating the problematic sectors in the company's portfolio, in direct opposition to actual improving collection rates, even for troubled sectors. While there are likely some deals which will/could be made to provide relief to especially-troubled customers, I find it highly unlikely based on the company's actual exposure to troubled sectors, that this would somehow endanger the company's safety, the payout ratio of fundamental financials.

It is because of this that I view any potential fallback toward lower multiples as temporary if it occurs at all.

I have kicked myself for years, based on the fact that I didn't buy Realty Income when it was cheap. I was very intent on not missing out on a similar opportunity again, so when COVID-19 struck, Realty Income was the first target of mine. I loaded up and quickly built a 1.5% position, which I am now in the process of increasing. This company is for me the quintessential buy-and-hold-forever sort of REIT - the sort of company you want to own, and you want to own a lot.

The fact is even at an apocalyptic sort of scenario, where tenants like AMC go broke and the company needs to find new tenants, most of the company's operations is robust enough that the very worst we might see is a dividend cut - and that is, as I see it, ways off. But even if this was the case, I wouldn't consider selling O because of it - I'd buy more (and the fact that I'm buying now should highlight how likely I think this is.)

Being bullish toward Realty Income Corporation isn't a complicated thing. It's a great company running a great business in a great way under great management.

In my view, you can expect this to continue - and that's why I view Realty Income as 3% undervalued, and worth buying.

Stance

Given collections and company results, Realty Income outperforms peers and warrants a ~$63/share price target and thus warrants a "BUY."

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRT, O, CVS, KR, WMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.