At the same time, there are worrisome signs of a market top for growth stocks, a struggling economy and emerging competition from traditional retailers such as Wal-Mart and others.

Wayfair stock has had a tremendous run that parallels many other growth stocks currently. The stock is now trading near all-time highs.

Source: Medium.com

Investment Thesis:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) at the current price levels represents a significant risk for existing shareholders. On-line sales are strong driven by at home shopping due to the CV-19 pandemic, however, consumer spending is precarious and partially dependent upon government stimulus while traditional brick and mortar competitors have grown significantly in e-commerce. Despite signs of financial weakness including being noted by S&P as having significant bankruptcy risk Wayfair has decided to use precious capital infusions to primarily reduce equity dilution rather than bolstering its balance sheet. There are indications that we are in a late market cycle and that Wayfair's market valuation is overextended. Recommend that longs sell shares here and new investors avoid purchase, more aggressive investors may consider a short position.

Stock price surges:

Wayfair's ($W) stock performance since the lows in March has been outstanding. On March 19, 2020 it traded at just under $22 and now trades at almost $345. $22,000 invested in Wayfair on March 19 would be worth $345,000 today.

Source: Image from Stock Quote Fidelity.com

Strong Q2 2020 results

Wayfair reported good Q2 numbers that were accelerated by the huge growth in at-home shopping. This was a natural result of the closure of a large number of physical stores in the US and consumers' reluctance to shop in public due to fears of COVID-19. These tailwinds helped drive Wayfair results to historic levels. Wayfair posted positive GAAP earnings while sales grew an impressive 84% when compared to 2Q 2019. Importantly, Non-GAAP Free Cash flow was $1.1 billion. The cash flow numbers were bolstered by increases in Accounts Payable ($432m), Unearned revenue ($170m), and Equity Based Compensation ($71m).

Source: Wayfair 2Q 2020 Investor Presentation

Signs of a market top:

This strong performance rivals that of some other strong performers such as Tesla ($TSLA), Overstock ($OSTK) and Carvana ($CVNA) to name a few. The current bull market appears to rival the 1999-2000 "Dot-Com" era in some important aspects. A concern for investors in growth names is that they have been the key drivers of the overall market recovery since March 2020 and thus may be more vulnerable to a reversion to the mean. Here are some illustrative charts to illustrate the point.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: BofA Global Investment Strategy, Datastream, Bloomberg

The so called "Buffet Indicator" named after the famous investor shows that the total stock market is trading at approximately 1.8x Gross Domestic Product which makes is considered extremely expensive and even beyond that of the 2000 Dot Com Period.

Source: gurufocus

In summary, by a number of measures the stock market and particularly growth stocks such as Wayfair appear to be fully valued here.

Fragile consumer driven by fragile economy

Current strong consumer purchasing trends appear to be built partially on strong government stimulus support. Consumers are being mindful of how and where they spend their money given the uncertain economic backdrop.

Here is quote from Wal-Mart CEO, Doug McMillion from the Q2 2020 earnings call following very strong quarterly results that summarizes the importance of government stimulus to retail behavior.

As the benefits from stimulus waned towards the end of the quarter, we saw our comp sales settle into a normal range.

Wayfair spoke about the uncertainty environment during their 2Q 2020 earnings call as well here is a quote from Michael Fleisher, CFO of Wayfair.

Now turning to guidance, I wish I could say to you that we're back to normal, and that we are ready to give you relatively accurate ranges for what might play out in Q3, but unfortunately, we recognize that there are too many unknowns in this environment, particularly in the U.S., which is by far our largest market. We faced a vibrant demand backdrop in Q2, and we have reason to believe that customers who remain focused on their homes in the back-half of the year, but the unemployment picture is still quite tenuous, the competitive landscape is highly dynamic. Consumers are justifiably nervous, and some government support is expiring.

The caution of Wayfair and others is warranted considering negative economic data. Unemployment hovers at historically high levels that rival the Great Depression. People claiming unemployment is nearly 28 million.

Source: Bloomberg

At the same time, bank lending for credit cards is tightening.

Source: Datastream

And consumer sentiment is declining.

Source: University of Michigan, 10 Year Index of Consumer Expectations

Overall these are not bullish indicators for strong discretionary spending by consumers.

Strong competition emerging

Wayfair's growth and results were impressive, however, the trend for e-commerce among major retailers such as Walmart and Target were extremely strong in 2Q 2020. Even retail laggard Bed Bath and Beyond posted strong growth in e-commerce. These traditional brick and mortar retailers have the advantage of "omni-channel" (brick and mortar and e-tail options) that Wayfair does not. E-commerce rival Overstock also experienced robust growth.

Wal-Mart grew e-commerce sales in the US by 97% year over which represents about $5 billion in new sales or $20bn annualized. Not all of these sales are for products that compete directly with Wayfair but furniture and home goods are certainly available on Walmart's e-commerce site.

Source: Walmart 2Q FY21 Presentation

Source: Walmart.com

Here is a summary of e-commerce growth reported by Wal-Mart, Target, Overstock and Bed Bath and Beyond on their most recent earnings call.

Company e-commerce Growth QoQ (from prior year) Target 195% Overstock 109% Walmart (US) 97% Wayfair 84% Bed, Bath and Beyond 82%

Source: Author's chart from recent company investor reports

Bed Bath and Beyond was the laggard but interesting to note the growth for the months of April and May of 2020 was greater than 100%.

Source: Bed Bath and Beyond FY 2020 Q1 Investor Presentation

The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly driven the growth of e-commerce. Wayfair was one of many beneficiaries and the increased focus by traditional brick and mortar retailers may provide a challenge to future growth.

Financial concerns

An August 14, 2020 S&P Global Market Intelligence report lists Wayfair as one of the public American retailers with a high risk of bankruptcy. The report states there is an 18.6% chance of bankruptcy within one year and 24% within two years. The implied S&P credit rating is CCC which is defined as "currently vulnerable and dependent on favorable business, financial and economic conditions to meet financial commitments".

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Recent bond offering and share repurchase are questionable

On August 12, 2020 Wayfair announced a convertible bond offering for $1.32 billion with a face value of 0.62% interest maturing on October 1, 2025. At first glance this appears to be inexpensive financing. Wayfair had to use the majority of the money to repay existing debt and the balance for hedging transactions to avoid shareholder dilution in case the bond were to become convertible.

Here is a recap of the expected use of $1.305 billion received (net of transaction costs).

Amount (millions USD) Description of use of funds $1,040.9 Purchase of $343.3m aggregate principal 2022 Notes $ 221.8 Purchase of capped call transactions for new bond $ 41.9 Est. Balance remaining

Source: Author's calculation based on Wayfair Press Release

Subsequent to the convertible bond transaction on August 21, 2020 Wayfair announced a new $700m share repurchase program.

Shareholders should generally be happy with a management team that is intent on avoiding dilution and retaining earnings on their behalf, however, the two transactions above do not strengthen Wayfair's balance sheet. Wayfair is hedging dilution and initiating share buyback program with the stock trading at all-time highs. This seems a poor use of capital given the highly competitive and uncertain business environment.

Summary:

Wayfair stock price has had a tremendous run but signs of a market top similar to the dot-com era are emerging. The business faces significant competition from strong brick and mortar retailers and its financial position has been called into question. At the current elevated stock price, I recommend that longs take profits or hedge potential declines. For the more aggressive investor a short position may be considered but I caution that it is very difficult to know when momentum will turn and in the famous words of John Maynard Keynes "Markets can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent." Size any short position accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are short W. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own research before making any investment decision. Opinion expressed is that of the author only.