BigCommerce is now more expensive than Shopify based on FY 2020 revenue estimates despite having achieved less than half of its growth.

BigCommerce's Instagram Checkout press release is misconstrued as a "win" when it is really more like "we have to do this or we die."

BigCommerce (BIGC) surged another 33% on Wednesday following a 40% pop on Tuesday after the company released that they were “partnering” with Facebook (FB) on Instagram Checkout. While there is no falsehoods in the release, I believe that investors are vastly overestimating its significance. Today we will examine why the press release is being misinterpreted, why its bullish implications are unjustified, and why the stock has over 90% downside.

BigCommerce, much like its more well-known competitor Shopify (SHOP), provides businesses with white-labeled ecommerce tools for them to sell things online. There is a myriad of competitors such as Magento, Wix, Squarespace… the list goes on. The space is highly competitive, but ecommerce is an expanding pie, so it is no surprise that investors want to find the next Shopify. Based on the tone of BigCommerce’s press release, one would think that BigCommerce has “won” a somewhat exclusive partnership with Facebook, with Facebook selecting BigCommerce to provide its backend technology.

The reality is much less exciting. Here’s the exact wording used by Facebook, emphasis mine:

… businesses will be able to integrate directly or work with partners including Shopify, BigCommerce, ChannelAdvisor, CommerceHub, and more in the future. Payments will be processed in partnership with PayPal.

BigCommerce is merely one of the many ecommerce platforms that will be “partnering” with Facebook. Furthermore, businesses will have the option to bypass third-party platforms such as BigCommerce and integrate with Instagram directly. Let’s be clear here, there is no need to use BigCommerce to access to Instagram Checkout.

“Partnership” Narrative Is Detached From Reality

BigCommerce will not only be competing against existing competitors for Instagram integration, it will also be competing with Instagram itself, and there’s nothing bullish about that. Instagram Checkout will become another avenue of growth for Facebook as it embraces ecommerce, but this is growth that Facebook can achieve without BigCommerce.

While many think that BigCommerce “is just getting started” given it’s miniscule amount of revenue ($33.2 million in Q1 2020 vs Shopify’s $470 million), the reality is that the company has been in the game for over a decade, having been founded in 2009; and like many of its other competitors, is being left in the dust by Shopify. This is not something that can be reversed just by integrating with Instagram, in fact, BigCommerce must integrate with Instagram if they want to stay relevant to customers.

Catalyst For 90%+ Downside

First let’s calculate the real market cap after giving effect to diluting instruments:

Shares Outstanding Base 66,871,046 Options @ $2.94 9,436,981 Warrants @ 4.24 411,268 Total 76,719,295

Source: Company Prospectus

Based on Tuesday’s closing price of $139.00, the stock is now trading at a market cap of $10.66 billion.

Since bulls like to compare the company to Shopify, let’s see how they stack up.

Revenue ($ millions) FY 2019 FY 2020 Rev Est MC Ticker Q1 2020 Q1 2019 YoY Growth Revenue Growth ($ millions) ($ billions) P/S BIGC $33.2 $25.6 29.70% 22.0% $156.9 10.66 68.0 SHOP $470.0 $320.5 46.70% 47.0% 2590.0 124.85 48.2

Source: Company filings, analyst and author’s estimate

There are no estimates for FY 2020 yet, so I’ve generously applied a big premium to BigCommerce’s FY 2019’s paltry revenue growth of just 22% and estimated that FY 2020’s growth will be 40%. We can see that despite this very generous assumption, the stock is in fact trading at a premium compared to Shopify. So not only is the stock trading at an absurd P/S multiple of 68x on an absolute basis based on my optimistic sales assumption, it is also trading at a premium against it’s largest competitor, who is currently wiping the floor with BigCommerce in terms of market share and growth. Will this matter? Perhaps not tomorrow, or even next week, but unless your CEO achieves cult status, an egregious valuation usually narrows significantly in the medium term (in my experience less than 2 months).

The stock’s tiny float (~10 million shares) may also work to the short’s advantage. I believe that when the press release is scrutinized by cooler heads, the stock will sell off a moderate amount at first, then an avalanche of selling will commence just as quickly as investors piled in on the Instagram “partnership.”

Lastly, at a price of $139, the stock is now up 479% from its IPO price of $24. This makes it a ripe time for the company to do a secondary to raise cash or for insiders to sell shares, which is typically priced substantially below the prevailing market price after an explosive runup.

So why do I think the stock will be worth 90%+ less. Valuation aside, I believe that small competitors in the space that is ceding market share such as BigCommerce will eventually fade into irrelevance and then be bought out (think off all the independent AdTech players that went against Google and Facebook). Given it’s puny and shrinking market share, lack of competitive advantage in a commoditized space (not even scale), I believe that the stock should be worth no more than its cash value plus a moderate premium to entice shareholders to sell. Taking IPO proceeds into account, the company should be left with around ~$170 million in cash at the end of Q1, being generous and attaching a 100% premium, the company would be worth $340 million, or $4.43/share, for a 97% downside.

In the short-term, I expect the stock to drop back to ~$70/share, where it was trading prior to the hyped up press release; over the long-term (say within 7 years), I believe that existing shareholders will virtually lose all of their money if the company is left to fend for itself without being bought out by a competitor.

Actionable Trading Strategies

As of time of writing the cost to borrow at my broker is ~13% with no shortage of borrowable shares (yet), which is up from ~4% prior to the runup. This is not yet a meaningful deterrent for shorting yet as on a day to day basis 13% is equivalent to paying $0.05 cents per day at a stock price of $140. As I expect the stock to decline quickly, shorting shares is attractive if one intends to get in and out quickly.

Another way to play the stock is to be slightly more market neutral by shorting calls to take advantage of the stock’s massive implied volatility, which is at 180% for September options at the time of writing. The premium will allow some cushion should the stock continue to climb, the drawback being that investors won’t be able to capture the downside fully should the stock rerate extremely quickly.

A more market neutral play: shorting a straddle (short call and short put). As the stock declines, flatlines, or rises slowly relative to the 40% daily moves that we’ve seen, volatility will start to fall. Longer dated options, say April 2021, are suitable for a short straddle as they are highly sensitive to changes in implied volatility.

Conclusion

BigCommerce exists in a highly competitive environment and has historically competed very poorly. After the recent run-up due to misinterpretations of the Instagram Checkout press release, the stock is now trading at an unbelievable premium, even higher than Shopify while sporting a depressing growth rate. I believe that despite hype from investors, the stock will retreat back to ~$70/share in the near term as Instagram Checkout “partnership” is scrutinized by the market, and the stock will virtually lose all of its value over the long-term as the current competitive dynamic plays out.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BIGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.