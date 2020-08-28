Schneider delivered better than expected results for the second quarter; while electrification was a little soft versus peers, automation was solid and Schneider did well on margins.

The electrification and automation markets have certainly been impacted by COVID-19, but Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) (SCHN.PA) continues to execute at a high level. Benefitting from healthy demand in areas like data centers, utility smart grids, and building automation, Schneider’s business held up well during the first half of the year. Moreover, the company continues to invest in its future, with its majority-owned software operation AVEVA (OTCPK:AVVYY) acquiring OSIsoft in a widely-expected deal.

Since my last write-up, the local shares have more or less kept pace with the broader industrial group, while the ADRs have outperformed (up more than 40%). ABB (ABB) has led the sector lately, but the Schneider ADRs have done well relative to other players like Eaton (ETN), Emerson (EMR), and Rockwell (ROK) while the local shares lagged a bit – pull the comparison out to a year though, and only Rockwell has outperformed Schneider.

I still love Schneider as a business, but the rally in industrials has mopped up a lot of the value I saw earlier in the year. Schneider now looks priced like the high-quality industrial it is, but unless you view prospective returns in the neighborhood of 7% as “the new 10%” (given lower interest rates), I think the shares look more like a hold than a buy.

Healthy Performance In A Tough Quarter

While Schneider certainly had pockets of strength – end-markets like residential construction, smart grid, and data center held up well – it was a challenging quarter overall, Still, Schneider’s revenue came in 7% higher than expected, with a 21% beat at the EBITA line and management reinstated guidance a bit above the prior average estimate for the third quarter.

Revenue fell 14% from the prior year in organic terms, with Energy Management down 15% (beating by 5%) and Industrial Automation down 10% (beating by 14%). The various restructurings and resegmentations at rival companies makes head-to-head comparisons harder, but both ABB and Eaton had stronger quarters in electrification. In automation, Schneider’s results compare well across the board, with most peers down in the mid-to-high teens.

Schneider only reports profit information semi-annually, so I’m switching to first-half results here. Revenue declined a little less than 11%, with Energy Management down 11% and Industrial Automation down 9%. Gross margin actually improved 50bp, but EBITA fell 20%, with margin down just 120bp (to 13.6%). Profits in EM fell 16%, with margin down 90bp, while IA profits fell 22%, with margin down 280bp. Looking across the sectors, this was largely in line – electrification fared a little better than automation this quarter, supported by data centers and utility grid spending.

Business Should Normalize Relatively Promptly

Although I do still expect Schneider to report close to a 10% revenue decline for 2020, I believe many of the company’s markets will bounce back relatively quickly, and I expect high single-digit growth next year.

In Energy Management, residential has remained strong for Schneider, and I expect the underlying market to improve in 2021. Grid spending should remain robust, and I see no reason to expect data center spending to slow materially, particularly if work-from-home remains in place for a while longer. While I’m relatively bearish on non-residential new-builds for 2021-2022, I believe retrofits and automation (primarily driven by energy efficiency and ESG concerns) can be a meaningful driver for Schneider, and I also see opportunities for the company to generate organic growth in a weak end-market by driving more digital tool adoption in construction (a market that has digitalized/automated considerably less than most other markets).

In automation, oil & gas is likely to be weaker for longer, but Schneider is less exposed to upstream U.S. shale and can still benefit from ongoing investments in digitalization and automation from oil & gas majors, particularly as those efforts can reduce operating costs in a low-price environment. Food/beverage is always a tough market to predict, but life science demand remains healthy and general manufacturing should recover in 2021.

Adding Another Building Block To the Software Enterprise

Schneider has always been front and center with its belief that digitalization and industrial software are key tools/services for an automation company to offer in the future – it’s a position shared by Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Rockwell (though Rockwell relies more on partnerships than wholly-owned assets), and an area where I’ve often criticized ABB for under-investment.

Schneider made another big move, or rather it’s 60%-owned software business AVEVA did, acquiring industrial data software specialist OSIsoft for $5 billion. This deal values OSIsoft at a little over 10x trailing sales, which is definitely pricey, but there is definite scarcity value in the industrial software market, and particularly for those few remaining assets that bring meaningful scale and capabilities to the table.

OSIsoft’s primary offering is the PI System, a robust data historian platform that basically collects and aggregates data inputs from the factory floor (typically generated by sensors or machinery itself) and serves it up for analysis and visualization. Having this capability should enhance the value of Digital Twin, EcoStruxure, and the HMI/SCADA, MES, and asset performance offerings. I also see meaningful cross-selling opportunities, with OSIsoft having a larger presence in North America and a somewhat smaller presence in process industries where Schneider/AVEVA are strong.

The Outlook

I’m not making large changes to my Schneider model at this point, and I’m still expecting long-term revenue and FCF growth in the mid-single-digits, with the OSIsoft deal pointing the way to more potential growth and higher margins down the road. The main reason I’m not making bigger changes is simply that OSIsoft today is relatively small next to Schneider, so the impact just isn’t that large in the near term.

The Bottom Line

With the strong performance of Schneider since my last update, the potential returns now look more in keeping with the rest of the high-quality industrial sector, a sector that I am still concerned has come too far too fast on optimism about a quick rebound from the COVID-19 recession. I still view Schneider as one of the best plays on electrification and automation (and the synergies between them), but I’d consider the shares more of a quality hold than a buy at this price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.