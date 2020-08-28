MGA's Q2 total sales plummeted to $4.3 billion vs. $10.1 billion in 2Q19, as the economic toll of the coronavirus was almost unprecedented.

Magna International Inc. (MGA), a New York-listed Canadian automotive heavyweight, has a ~3.2% dividend yield coupled with the Free Cash Flow to Equity yield of ~3.79% and Cash Return on Total Capital of ~12.6%. The FCFE yield above the dividend yield points to a healthy DPS coverage.

The depressed yield environment forces investors to take more risk continuously searching for overlooked income opportunities that can enrich their portfolios with meaningful returns, thus securing the achievement of their financial goals. Though I am a more risk-averse type of investor, I reckon MGA might be worth considering for the long term, as it has proved it can cope with the ripple effects of the cyclical downturns. There is always a risk that the DPS will be cut (Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) that had not cut the DPS since the Second World War until 2020 is one of the examples), but I believe the possibility of the dividend reduction is low now, as the automotive industry had likely passed its nadir and has been recovering. The moderate share of debt in the capital structure also instills some confidence that there will be no need to cut shareholder payout to secure coverage of interest payments.

The top line

Magna International is a mobility technology company with a corporate headquarters in Aurora, Ontario. It reports the results in U.S. dollars. Its stock exchange of primary listing is the TSX, but the shares listed on the NYSE also have adequate trading volume and liquidity.

Though it has long-lasting business relationships with the key automotive companies, including BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), General Motors (GM), to name a few, its name clearly needs an introduction. Perhaps, for the G-Class fans, the company might be known for its facility in Graz, Austria, where the iconic Mercedes vehicles are assembled by the subsidiary - Magna Steyr AG & Co KG. And by the way, almost 21% of MGA's 2019 sales were generated in that country (the U.S. was in first place with a 24.6% contribution and Canada was in third place with a 13.6% share; see page 70 of the annual report).

MGA's subsidiary assembles the G-Class. Image source: Unsplash

Its portfolio encompasses the Body Exteriors & Structures (the flagship in terms of sales), Power & Vision, Seating, and Complete Vehicles segments, all of which are exposed to the gyrations of the global auto sales and production, and if the world economy goes downhill, MGA loses revenues and faces pressure on profitability.

Being a 63-year-old company, it has already gone through a few economic doldrums like the 2008-2009 recession, but the coronavirus crisis was perhaps the most challenging, as its nature differs from regular downswings.

2019 had already been somewhat lackluster for MGA because of currency headwinds, the GM labor strike, lower assembly volumes on the BMW 5-Series (and, hence, weaker sales of Magna Steyr), etc., which precipitated revenue contraction (see page 4), but compared to 2020, 2019 might be called a prosperous year, as total revenues were down only 3.4%.

As the titans of the automotive industry have been reporting double-digit revenue declines because of hibernated operations and poor demand this year (e.g., BMW posted a 28.3% reduction in 2Q19 revenues), Magna expectedly has not emerged unscathed. For example, in the second quarter, its total revenue cratered to $4.3 billion, which was 57% lower than in 2Q19. Commenting on the culprits of the decline, MGA said that the coronavirus-related issues were responsible for $5.5 billion of lost revenues (or almost 95%, see slide 13 of the presentation on page 17 of the Form 6-K). Seating experienced the deepest drop, ~64%, while others fared only marginally better: the IFRS sales of Complete Vehicles were down 48%, Power & Vision encountered a 54% decline, and BE&S was down 62%. For a broader context, Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH), another AP&E industry heavyweight that is focused on integrated powertrain technologies reported a ~44% decline in 2Q19 revenue. Also, Aptiv PLC (APTV), another major player, had a ~46% reduction in sales.

The silver lining is that the peak of economic disruption stemming from the pandemic was seen in April and May, which means Q3 and Q4 revenues will likely be down only in a low-single-digit range (at least, Wall Street thinks so).

Pros: capital structure, cash flows, and capital efficiency

In the late 2010s, the company had been active regarding acquisitions, trying to protect and expand its market share and product portfolio, thus securing long-term revenue growth and shareholder value creation. The most expensive one was closed in 2016 when Magna acquired GETRAG (it was renamed as Magna PT in 2018), "one of the world's leading independent suppliers of automotive transmissions." The purchase price mentioned in the press release was €1.75 billion. The 2016 cash flow statement shows that MGA used $1.81 billion in its acquisition activity.

This expectedly impacted the balance sheet, as Magna financed the deal using a portion of borrowed funds. In 2H15, its total debt rose sharply together with cash on the balance sheet (touching $2.56 billion and $2.86 billion, respectively). Then in 1Q16, cash dropped to just $625 million, while debt went even higher to $3.16 billion. Nevertheless, both Debt/Equity and the leverage ratio remained on the adequate levels. For example, the end-June 2020 Debt/Equity stood at 41.3%, while Net debt/Net CFFO was 1.93x, even despite a steep decline (~54%) in the LTM cash flow due to the pandemic-induced headwinds. For a broader context, in 2019, its cash interest paid was only $103 million (or ~2.6% of EBITDA (I used EBITDA from Seeking Alpha data).

But was the LTM dividend covered properly despite an immense operating loss in Q2? The Q2 cash flow barely covered even capex, as it was $(1.23) billion. Certainly, $116 million in dividend paid were covered neither by profits nor by cash flow. The conclusions that can be drawn from the 1H20 results are precisely the same (as the H1 net CFFO was also sub-zero). The picture is much brighter if LTM figures are taken into account. $1.85 billion easily covered both capital expenditures and $457 million in dividends.

And, obviously, the dividend was buttressed by proceeds from the offering of the 10-year unsecured notes (by the way, the fact that the notes were unsecured and the interest rate tell much about the market's perception of MGA's financial prospects; see financing activities on page 34, also page 22).

And, to sum up, it is worth citing words of CFO Mr. Galifi from the Q2 earnings call,

Yesterday, our Board approved the second-quarter dividend of $0.40, reflecting our collective confidence in our liquidity and our future.

And answering an analyst's question regarding acquisition opportunities, the CEO Mr. Walker said the following,

We are continuing to look at things more in technology areas where we want to add some capability. We can have the ability to, we continue to pay the dividend, we stop the buyback and we should be back to pretty healthy from a cash flow standpoint going forward.

Finally, as I have mentioned above, MGA has a Cash Return on Total Capital of ~12.6%, which I personally consider a decent result for recessionary times. Investors might riposte that Return on Equity would be a better metric. Well, I concur that ROE can be used here, but I prefer to see a broader picture with debt funds factored in.

The prospects for 2020 and beyond

Wall Street is anticipating a 21.7% reduction in 2020 sales to $30.87 billion, followed by a 17.4% rebound in 2021 spurred by the reinvigoration of the economic growth across the globe and more normal single-digit expansion at least until 2024. The company itself is expecting the 2020 revenue to be between $30 billion and $32 billion (see page 24).

Final thoughts

Magna International suffered from a terrific revenue contraction with the magnitude that even surpassed the one seen during the Great Recession. As Mr. Walker said,

During the second quarter of 2020, our most significant markets of North America and Europe experienced year-over-year declines, both in percentage and absolute volume terms that far exceeds the worst quarters that we saw during the great financial crisis more than 10-years ago, and the worst decline that I have experienced in my 40-years in the auto industry.

The pandemic has been a tough stress test for the company. And clearly, for the automotive industry, which had already been impacted by the trade war in 2019, the quagmire of 2020 will have long-lasting repercussions. However, given strong liquidity and the prospects of the revenue rebound in 2021, I reckon MGA will likely continue rewarding shareowners.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.