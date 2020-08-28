In the short term, investors should be wary of risks from its exposure to the SMB space.

Source: Asana

Asana (ASANA) was founded by ex-Facebook employees to solve the problem of work about work (activities that are necessary to get the job done e.g., meetings, scheduling, task allocation, and project management). While this problem appears simple to a small business, as an organization scales, efficient collaboration, task management, and planning can provide an avenue to innovate and drive business growth.

Solving this problem for the millions of knowledge workers and enterprises across the globe represents a considerable avenue to create value. This justifies Asana's $23B total addressable market. This is expected to grow to $32B by 2023. We expect Asana's strong growth factor in addition to favorable demand-side tailwinds to propel its valuation as soon as shares can be traded in the public market.

Demand

Short term

Near-term growth drivers will largely revolve around the proliferation of the work from home trend forcing more deployment of collaboration tools. Asana plays into this trend via its work management solution. Going public will help Asana's visibility in the collaboration space as it navigates the competitive waters.

Source: Asana

Long term

Enterprise digital transformation initiatives, and the growth of distributed teams, are long-term drivers of Asana's growth.

Business

Organic

Asana's business strategy revolves around the adoption of its workforce management solution. Organically, this benefits from key demand-side tailwind highlighted in the demand section. In addition to this, Asana's offerings also benefit from downloads in app stores and favorable ranking on search engine websites driving organic traffic to its web assets. These are lead generation mechanisms that will serve as growth tailwinds in addition to internal growth strategies. These lead generation mechanisms will also help Asana optimize its customer acquisition cost in the future.

Source: Asana

Other organic product adoption strategies will revolve around the demand for industry-specific use cases for its offerings. These can range from workflow solutions for talent management, project management, and event management. It is essential to evolve these solutions to drive Asana's pricing power as some of these use cases can be developed into full-fledged products.

Inorganic

There is no doubt about the superb usability and reliability of Asana's product, given the millions of users that have adopted its platform. Design innovation around spreadsheet-like apps has created a booming market of workplace collaboration and productivity tools.

As a system of record, Asana can also be leveraged as a tool for predictive analytics in vertical-specific use cases. This capability requires more investment in its product. This will impact Asana's attractive liquidity ratios going forward.

Source: S-1

To drive more enterprise customers, Asana needs to ramp its sales force. This explains the huge opex growth in the past twelve months. Asana has recently issued debt to drive its sales and product evolution initiatives. This is important as its Direct Listing route means it won't be raising additional capital when it goes public. As it stands, the Street loves growth, and Asana has enough momentum to drive sustainable growth in the near term. While it sacrifices margins to achieve its growth target, it needs to improve its competitive moat to drive margins and free cash flow.

Macro/Competitors

Chart: Forrester

Like most niche SaaS plays, the top competitors to watch out for are big tech companies. The presence of big tech companies in the collaboration space is palpable. Regardless, Asana's laser focus on design innovation, product reliability, and industry-specific use cases for its platform remain a convincing competitive edge. There are only a few workplace collaboration tools that are so intuitively designed that users get to the "aha moment" right away. As an Asana user, we believe Asana qualifies in the league of great workplace collaboration offerings.

Going forward, we remain wary of its single solution offering. Like Box (BOX), we expect demand from verticals where complex projects are rife to drive new use cases, features, and products. This growth optionality shouldn't be overlooked. Investors should also watch Asana's forays in artificial intelligence. Powered by its work graph technology, Asana is now focusing on developing intelligent solutions to drive actionable insights from the data ingested by its system of record. Coupling human intelligence with computer intelligence will improve Asana's competitive positioning. This can also serve as an avenue to evolve new products.

On the macro front, the ease of internationalization of Asana's product is attractive. In FY'2020, Asana derived 41% of its revenue outside the US. This is a testament to the reliability of its platform and its mastery of global payment networks to drive international growth.

In the short term, we expect cash flow volatility as SMBs struggle to make payments for their IT software subscriptions.

Valuation

Data Source: Finviz

Asana is a growth stock. It is expected to be valued like other high growth plays. Asana's negative free cash flow and operating margins mean its valuation will be volatile.

Using the median of its peer valuation ratios, we expect Asana to trade at a sales multiple of 18x EV/S. This is close to the median price to sales multiple of a basket of high growth stocks that have achieved a revenue CAGR of 30% over the past five years.

Risks

Source: S-1

A significant risk to Asana's growth comes from the monetization potential of its offering. Asana needs to manage its customer acquisition cost, given that customers have low switching costs to adopt cheaper offerings from competitors. Serving large organizations will raise its customer acquisition cost as its average deal size shows small and medium businesses mostly adopt its product. The upside to this strategy is to develop new products to drive cross-sell and customer lifetime value.

Asana's weak cash flow and EPS factor mean it only has its growth factor to drive multiples expansion. This makes it vulnerable to huge trading volatility.

Lastly, pressure from competitors with large sales teams and vertical-specific offerings might impact Asana's win rate and pricing power.

Conclusion

Asana has appealing offerings that play into the future of work. Going public will help improve product visibility to drive the adoption of its offerings. It will also set the tone for customers to understand its product evolution strategy.

Asana's product lends it to the optionality to develop use cases to drive growth. The ease of onboarding customers has created ample leads for its sales teams to convert and upsell. Growing its annual contract value will be a daunting task as Asana ramps its direct sales strategy to play in the large enterprise space. We expect pressure from competitors to impact its pricing power. Competitive pressure will be offset by dedicated users who find Asana's offerings appealing to justify the cost of their growing consumption of its solutions. This isn't the most attractive competitive moat. This will force Asana to tap its balance sheet to evolve new capabilities. This will no doubt lead to more trading volatility after its public listing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.