Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of August 2020

Vanadium company news: TNG Ltd LOM binding Offtake Agreement with VIMSON secured. Silver Elephant subsidiary acquires Bisoni Vanadium Project next to Gibellini.

Vanadium market news: Energy storage to support EV charging could reach 1,900MW by 2029. U.S. Vanadium calls for government to take steps to bolster domestic production of vanadium.

Welcome to Vanadium miners news. August saw vanadium prices slightly higher for the month and plenty of vanadium market and company news.

Vanadium uses

Vanadium is traditionally used to harden steel. New Chinese rebar standards are requiring more vanadium. Also Vanadium Flow Batteries [VRFBs] are becoming increasingly popular especially for commercial energy storage, most notably in China. Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] is used in VRFBs and Ferrovanadium [FeV] is used in the steel industry.

Vanadium spot price history

China Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% 1 year chart - Price = USD 7.10/lb

China Ferrovanadium [FeV] 80% Price = USD 30.30

Source: Vanadiumprice.com

Vanadium demand vs. supply

The charts below show energy storage to be a new source of vanadium demand, and overall demand looks likely to grow very strongly to 2025.

Vanadium total demand forecast to outstrip supply 2020-2025

Source: Technology Metals Australia investor presentation and TTP Squared

Roskill estimates that vanadium demand "for VRFB markets" could rise to 31,000 tons by 2025, amounting to a rise of 3,100% in a decade.

Source: Australian Vanadium presentation

In 2017 Robert Friedland stated:

We think there’s a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries,” he says. "You’ll have to get into the mining business and produce ultra-pure vanadium electrolyte for those batteries on a massive scale. We’re very deeply interested in how you store electrical energy in the grid. The beauty of the vanadium redox battery is that you can charge and discharge it at the same time, something that can’t be done with a lithium battery. With a vanadium redox flow battery, you can put solar power and wind power into the battery, and you can put excess grid power into the battery at night, and at the same time you can have a stable output into the grid.

Vanadium market news

On August 4 Energy Storage News reported:

Guidehouse: Energy storage to support electric vehicle charging could reach 1,900MW by 2029. “A battery storage system can feed from the grid during low demand and release power to charge an EV during peak demand time,” Maria Chavez, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights, said. Its research found that the total compound annual growth rate across all segments for stationary energy storage for EVs (ESEV) is expected to be 28% by 2029. Regionally, Europe, North America and Asia Pacific are set to maintain a large majority of the total storage capacity. In the UK, stationary storage already is being deployed alongside EV charging by a number of companies, including Pivot Power, which was acquired by French utility EDF last year.

EV charging stations combine solar and energy storage

Source

On August 14 Power Technology reported:

Energy storage systems to pave the way for the next phase of the energy transition, says GlobalData......ESS serves as a crucial hub for the entire electricity grid, right from managing power during peak load periods, enabling energy management and boosting the quality and reliability of power to helping decrease environmental impact. Energy storage also smooths the integration of variable or intermittent renewable energy sources into the grid by matching supply with demand.

On August 19 EE World Online reported:

Flow batteries – What can you use them for? Flow batteries are suited for use in several application areas, including utility-scale energy storage, microgrids, renewables integration, backup power, and remote and off-grid power. Flow batteries are highly scalable, and their power and energy ratings can also be scaled independently. They have very little or no self-discharge current. Flow batteries have demonstrated cycle lives of over 10,000 cycles with minimal capacity degradation.

Source

On August 25 Microgrid News reported:

Flow Batteries: Technology synergies will provide grid stabilization... Flow batteries hold the promise of frequent, virtually unlimited cycling without degradation, which gives them a special niche in energy storage.

The UK’s first transmission-connected battery, a lithium-ion/vanadium flow battery, planned sited at National Grid’s Cowley Substation

Source

On August 26 Metal Tech News reported:

U.S. Vanadium calls for government help. U.S. Vanadium Holding Company LLC, an Arkansas-based producer of high-purity vanadium pentoxide, is urging the United States government to take steps to bolster domestic production of vanadium. Vanadium-alloyed steels are used in virtually every high-strength structural steel application in military equipment, including steels used to build aircraft carriers and submarines, combat vehicles, tactical bridges, aircraft, and munitions.

Vanadium miner news

Vanadium producers

Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTC:OTCPK:GLCNF)

Glencore is a large vanadium producer, but vanadium production represents only a small portion of their revenue.

On August 6, Glencore announced: "2020 half-year report." Highlights include:

"...........Metals $2.2 billion (down 16%) and Energy $0.7 billion (down 65%). The majority of our assets operated relatively normally through the half-year, with the Energy assets disproportionately impacted by lower coal prices....."

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

AMG Vanadium is a leading provider of products and services for the metals, manufacturing, refinery and petrochemical industries. AMG Vanadium produces ferrovanadium and related ferroalloys from spent refinery catalysts using a proprietary pyrometallurgical process.

On July 28, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV announced: "AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. reports second quarter 2020 results." Highlights include:

Strategic Highlights

"AMG has committed $166 million as of June 30, 2020 in construction and engineering contracts for investment in a second ferrovanadium plant in Zanesville, Ohio and the project remains on schedule.

AMG continued basic engineering for its lithium project in Zeitz, Germany and a final investment decision is planned in due course.

Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. is operating and continues to pursue refinery residue recycling opportunities globally..."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN- AIM:BMN] (OTC:BSHVF)

Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar.

On August 3, Bushveld Minerals Ltd. announced:

Investment in Enerox GmbH. Bushveld Minerals Limited.....announces the acquisition by Enerox Holdings Limited ("EHL") of a further 65.1 per cent of the share capital of Enerox GmbH ("Enerox"), as anticipated in its announcement on 19 December 2019. EHL is a newly incorporated investment vehicle formed by a consortium of investors, including Bushveld Energy Limited ("BEL") (an 84 per cent owned subsidiary of Bushveld).

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Largo Resources [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (OTCQX:LGORF)

Largo Resources is a pure-play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil.

On August 13, Largo Resources announced: "Largo Resources announces second quarter 2020 results highlighted by continued low-cost operations; Overall sales and trading performance in-line with expectations." Highlights include:

Q2 2020 Highlights

"Production of 2,562 tonnes (5.6 million pounds 1 ) of V 2 O 5 , an increase of 2.0% over Q2 2019.

) of V O , an increase of 2.0% over Q2 2019. Two consecutive months of V 2 O 5 production above nameplate capacity: 1,052 tonnes in May 2020 and 1,030 tonnes in June 2020.

O production above nameplate capacity: 1,052 tonnes in May 2020 and 1,030 tonnes in June 2020. Global V 2 O 5 recovery rate 2 of 80.8%; Second quarter of strong global recoveries in 2020.

O recovery rate of 80.8%; Second quarter of strong global recoveries in 2020. Solid financial position: Cash at June 30, 2020 totaled $78.2 million.

Record low cash operating costs excluding royalties 3 of $1.89 per lb of V 2 O 5 , 44% decrease over Q2 2019 (after tax credit benefits of $2.2 million).

of $1.89 per lb of V O , 44% decrease over Q2 2019 (after tax credit benefits of $2.2 million). Revenues of $8.4 million (net of the re-measurement of trade receivables / payables of $2.4 million on vanadium sales from contracts with customers of $10.8 million).

Net loss of $7.0 million and a loss per share of $0.01.

Company maintains its 2020 sales, cost and production guidance."

Other Significant Highlights

"2019 Sustainability Report released: Including improved performance metrics and new reporting standards.

Nameplate capacity increase by 10%: Planned kiln upgrades and cooler maintenance scheduled for Q4 2020 with a capex of $1.3 million.

2020 drilling program underway following delays caused by COVID-19."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU)

Energy Fuels state they are "the No. 1 uranium producer in the U.S. with a market-leading portfolio" as well as being a recent vanadium producer.

On July 31, Energy Fuels announced: "Energy Fuels announces Q2-2020 results and webcast on August 5, 2020; retires debt, improves balance sheet, resumes uranium production & rare earth progress." Highlights include:

"At June 30, 2020, the Company had $28.3 million in cash and marketable securities, plus $24.7 million of concentrate inventory.......

The Company had an operating loss of $6.5 million during Q2-2020, versus a loss of $7.8 million in Q1-2020, narrowing the Company's quarter-on-quarter loss by 17%.

The Company had working capital of $38.04 million at the end of Q2-2020, representing an increase of 8% over Q1-2020.

On June 11, 2020, the Company announced the partial cash redemption of its floating rate convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures")......

On May 6, 2020, the Company announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire Prompt Fission Neutron [PFN] borehole logging technology and equipment for total consideration of $500,000 cash, of which $150,000 was paid in Q2 2020 and the remainder was paid on closing of the acquisition, which occurred on July 31, 2020. This acquisition gives the Company control over this important in situ recovery ("ISR") technology in the U.S. PFN is critical to successful uranium production from many ISR deposits, as it more accurately measures downhole in situ uranium ore grade versus traditional methods."

Ferro Alloy Resources [LON:FAR]

FAR is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya Oblast of southern Kazakhstan. FAR state: "The ore at this site has a significantly higher grade than all other primary vanadium extraction sites, which allows for much lower processing costs."

No news for the month.

Vanadium developers

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX:WSTRF)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. owns the Sunday Mine Complex which is an advanced stage mine property consisting of five interconnected underground mines in Colorado.

On July 27, Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. announced:

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. prevails in permit hearing. The Company prevailed in the mining permit hearing held before the state of Colorado’s Mined Land Reclamation Board [MLRB]. At issue was the status of the five existing permits which comprise the Sunday Mine Complex [SMC]. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the hearing took place utilizing a virtual-only format on Wednesday July 22, 2020, and the proceedings were recorded and are available for viewing on the Division of Natural Resources MLRB YouTube channel. While the matters were complex, the 3 to 1 decision acknowledged that the work completed at the Sunday Mines under Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety [DRMS] oversight was timely and sufficient for Western to maintain the SMC permits.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:RDRUY) (OTCPK:RRSSF)

Neometals 100% own the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally.

On July 31, Neometals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2020." Highlights include:

Corporate

"Continued focus on sustainable opportunities linked to electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage [ESS] thematics.

Pivot toward circular materials recovery and recycling strengthened by collaboration agreement with Critical Metals Ltd [NMT 15.4%] to evaluate the recovery of vanadium from high‐grade by‐products of leading Scandinavian steel producer, SSAB.

Cash A$81.3 million, receivables and investments of A$6.3 million and no debt."

Vanadium Recovery Project

"Successful completion of Scoping Study which indicated potential for lowest quartile cash cost operation to recover vanadium chemicals from SSAB steel making by‐products.

Completed metallurgical drilling program on stockpiles at Lulea and commenced metallurgical test work phase of the Pre‐Feasibility Study in Perth."

Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium Project

"Neometals is narrowing its evaluation focus to a capital‐light concentrate feedstock operation, encouraged by positive feedback from Chinese MOU partner [IMUMR] and third‐party titanium producers on ilmenite concentrates generated from low‐temperature roasting of gravity concentrates from Pilot‐scale trials......."

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or my article - "Neometals Managing Director Chris Reed Gives A Brief Update With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTC:ATVVF)

Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on their Australian Vanadium Project in Western Australia.

On August 20, Australian Vanadium announced: "Iron-titanium co-product sales opportunities to differentiate AVL."

Catalysts include:

Early 2020 - Possible off-take and/or JV partner announcements.

2020 - DFS due.

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or read "Australian Vanadium Managing Director Vincent Algar Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

Technology Metals Australia [ASX:TMT]

The Company's primary exploration focus is on the 100% owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project located 40km south east of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

On July 30, Technology Metals Australia announced: "Quarterly activities report and Appendix 5B June 2020." Highlights include:

"TMT maintains its clear focus on progressing the development of the high grade, low cost, large scale, long life Gabanintha Vanadium Project.

Southern Tenement Mineral Resource updated to 27.7Mt at 0.9% V2O5 including maiden Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.6Mt at 1.0% V2O5.

Delivered a 32% increase to Project Measured and Indicated Resource confirming scope to materially entend GVP mine life, with Southern Tenement to provide schedule flexibiltiy.

Executed binding Notice of Award with FLSMIDT as supplier of the key roasting kiln section of the Gabanintha processing plant. FLSMIDTH has a long-standing relationship with Danish export credit agency EKF which typically supports financing for equipment supplied by FLSMIDTH.

Memorandum of Understanding signed with Big Pawer Electrical Technology Xiangyang Inc. Co., Ltd, one of the World’s leading VRFB companies: Minimum offtake of 1,000Tpa and up to 5,000Tpa V2O5’. Five year term with five year option to renew. Investigation of establishment of JV to produce vanadium electrolyte / establish VRFB manufacturing in Australia.

Offtake MOU with Fengyuan extended until the end of September 2020 to enable orderly progression of mutual due diligence.

Continuing to work with NAIF and other potential project development partners as part of the Company’s strategy in securing the funding required for the development of the GVP.

A placement to sophisticated and strategic investors, including an initial investment by Mr. Xu Jinfu, the Chairman of Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co. Ltd, raised $2.05m before costs.

As at the end of June 2020 the Company had cash of $3.2million. As at 28 July 2020 the Top 20 shareholders held 49.6% of the fully paid ordinary shares."

Catalysts include:

2020 - Possible further off-take announcements. Possible funding or equity partner announcements.

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or read "Technology Metals Australia Execetive Director Ian Prentice Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

TNG Ltd [ASX:TNG] [GR:HJI] (TNGZF)

TNG is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia. TNG Ltd is well advanced with a massive $4.7b NPV8%, but relies on titanium and iron with a lower grade vanadium by-product.

On July 27, TNG Ltd. announced:

LOM binding Offtake Agreement with VIMSON secured. Completion of third life-of-mine off-take agreement marks another key step towards financing and development of the Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project. TNG already has binding life-of-mine off-take agreements in place for up to 100% of titanium dioxide pigment with Swiss group DKSH and up to 60% of vanadium pentoxide with Korean group WOOJIN."

On August 10, TNG Ltd. announced: "Mount Peake FEED and NPI update. Progress update on key FEED Study and NPI work streams "

You can view the latest investor video presentations here.

Aura Energy [ASX:AEE] [GR:VU1] (OTC:AUEEF)

Aura Energy is an Australian-based minerals company that 100% owns polymetallic and uranium projects with large resources in Sweden (Häggån Project) and Mauritania (Tiris project). Aura’s focus is on the Häggån Project, located in Sweden’s Alum Shale Province, one of the largest depositories of vanadium in the world.

On August 4, Aura Energy announced: "June quarterly report."

On August 10, Aura Energy announced:

Aura files documents with the Supreme Court of Victoria. Aura Energy Limited wishes to inform shareholders that the Company has filed documents with the Supreme Court of Victoria to commence proceedings (Process) alleging breaches of the Corporations Act 2001 [Cth] by ASEAN Deep Value Fund [ASEAN]...

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. [TSX:ELEF] (OTCQX:SILEF) (Formerly Prophecy Development Corp. TSX:PCY, (PRPCF))

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's objective is to advance the Gibellini Black Shale primary vanadium project in the Battle Mountain region in northeastern Nevada to production. Gibellini aims to be the first active primary vanadium mine in North America. They also have huge silver assets in Bolivia.

On August 24, Silver Elephant Mining Corp. announced:

Silver Elephant subsidiary acquires Bisoni Vanadium Project next to Gibellini. Silver Elephant Mining Corp. announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Nevada Vanadium LLC (“Nevada Vanadium”) has entered into a binding definitive Asset Purchase Agreement (the “APA”) with CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. (“Cellcube”) to acquire the Bisoni vanadium project (Bisoni Project) situated immediately southwest to Nevada Vanadium’s Gibellini Project. Subject to the terms and conditions in the APA, Nevada Vanadium is acquiring the Bisoni Project by its parent Silver Elephant issuing 4 million Silver Elephant common shares and paying $200,000 cash to Cellcube at closing. Additionally, Silver Elephant will make a one-time payment to CellCube of $500,000 worth of Silver Elephant’s common shares, upon the price of European vanadium pentoxide price exceeding US$12 a pound for 30 consecutive business days, occurring on or before December 31, 2023. Closing of the acquisition is expected in September 2020 and subject to the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Together, the Gibellini and Bisoni Projects are comprised of a total of 934 contiguous claims along a 20.7 km (NE-SW) strike covering 43.4 square km (4,342 hectares).

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Vanadium Resources Limited [ASX:VR8] (formerly Tando Resources [ASX:TNO])

Vanadium Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold zinc, lead, copper and other mineral opportunities. Vanadium Resources owns 74% of a globally significant vanadium project, the Steelpoortdrift [SPD] Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

On July 30, Vanadium Resources Limited announced: "Marketing and investment mandate signed with global commodity merchant." Highlights include:

"Marketing and investment mandate granted to Pelagic Resources Group, a global commodity merchant that holds customer relationships with Chinese state owned enterprises, global asset allocators and large international commodity merchants.

Mandate is aimed at introducing clients to VR8, to promote and conclude strategic partnerships and investment transactions to develop the Steelpoortdrift Vanadium Project...

On July 31, Vanadium Resources Limited announced: "Activities report – June quarter 2020." Highlights include:

"Scoping Study completion imminent with key inputs completed during the Quarter.

Excellent results from initial downstream testwork confirms Steelpoortdrift concentrate eminently suitable for conventional salt roast-leach processing.

Vanadium extraction of up to 89% in roasting tests using standard and proven operating conditions.

Testwork has also upgraded the Steelpoortdrift vanadium concentrate to a higher quality product through reducing deleterious silica and alumina.

Concentrate maintains superior V2O5 grade [2.2% V2O5] and increases iron content to 58.5% Fe.

Updated Mineral Resource for Steelpoortdrift Vanadium Project released in April of 662Mt at an in situ grade of 0.78% V2O5 in the Measured, Indicated and Inferred categories.

High grade, near surface, open pittable Mineral Resource increased to 188Mt at an in situ grade of 1.23% V2O5 in the Measured, Indicated and Inferred categories......

Marketing mandate (non-exclusive) granted to Pelagic Resources Group, a global commodity merchant that holds customer relationships with Chinese state owned enterprises, global asset allocators and large international commodity merchants."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

King River Resources [ASX:KRR] (formerly King River Copper)

King River holds 785 square kilometres of mineral leases covering a unique geological feature in the Eastern Kimberley of Western Australia, called the Speewah Dome. The company state on their website: "The focus of King River Copper Limited is the exploration for Gold, Silver and Copper." However their deposits also contain vanadium.

On July 27, King River Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report 30 June 2020." Highlights include:

"The Speewah Specialty Metals [SSM] Project Prefeasibility Study has advanced with the production of >4N [>99.99% Al2O3] High Purity Alumina [HPA], with further process optimisation underway to improve recoveries, and testwork to verify grade and alumina phase.

KRR announced a Security Purchase Plan to raise funds for ongoing development studies on the HPA and V-Ti project, complete further exploration on the Mt Remarkable and Tennant Creek gold project areas, and for working capital."

On August 18, King River Resources announced:

SPP completed. King River Resources Limited is pleased to advise that the Security Purchase Plan [SPP] has been successfully completed and applications totalling $7,861,240 have been received."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. [TSXV:VRB][GR:NWN] (OTCPK:APAFF)

VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. 100% owns the Lac Dore Vanadium-Iron-Titanium project in Quebec Canada. The Company also has royalties on the Raglan Nickel-PGM mine. The Company is looking to take a vertically integrated approach and is also developing leading process technologies ‘VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology’ and "Electrochem globally patented Electrowinning" technology.

On August 11, VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. announced:

VanadiumCorp reports final Davis tube testwork results at Lac Doré, Québec, including 13 m* grading 30.5 % magnetics at 1.65% V2O5.....

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

First Vanadium Corp. [TSXV:FVAN] (FVANF) (formerly Cornerstone Metals Inc.)

Cornerstone’s Carlin Vanadium project hosts one of North America’s largest richest primary vanadium deposits, located in Nevada. Its West Jerome project targets a large scale high grade copper and zinc deposit in Arizona. Carlin has a historic Inferred Resource 28Mt at 0.525% V2O5 (2010 SRK).

No vanadium related news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Graphite miners with potential vanadium projects

Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR] (OTC:OTCPK:SYAAF) (OTC:SRHYY)

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON] [GR:1TG]

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT]

NextSource Materials [TSX:NEXT]

DNI Metals [TSXV:DNI] [GR:DG7N](OTCPK:DMNKF)

Other listed vanadium juniors

Golden Deeps [ASX:GED]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

Trigon Metals Inc. [TSXV:TM] (OTC:PNTZF)

Venus Metals [ASX:VMC]

Intermin Resources [ASX:IRC]

Vanadium One Energy Corp. [TSXV:VONE] [GR:9VR1] (OTC:VDMRF)

New Energy Minerals [ASX: NXE] (formerly Mustang Resources)

Maxtech Ventures [CSE:MVT]

Pursuit Minerals [ASX:PUR]

Victory Metals [TSXV:VMX]

BlackRock Metals (Private)

Gladiator Resources [ASX:GLA]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

VRFB Companies

Protean Energy [ASX:POW] [GR:SHE1]

Cellcube Energy Storage [TSXV:CUBE] (STNUF)

Conclusion

Vanadium spot prices were slightly higher in August.

Highlights for the month include:

Energy storage to support electric vehicle charging could reach 1,900MW by 2029.

Energy storage systems to pave the way for the next phase of the energy transition, says GlobalData.

Vanadium flow batteries hold the promise of frequent, virtually unlimited cycling without degradation, which gives them a special niche in energy storage.

U.S. Vanadium calls for government to take steps to bolster domestic production of vanadium.

AMG second ferrovanadium plant in Zanesville, Ohio remains on schedule.

Largo Resources Q2, 2020 results - Net loss of $7.0 million and a loss per share of $0.01. Nameplate capacity increase by 10%.

Energy Fuels reported an operating loss of $6.5 million during Q2-2020 as they choose to build vanadium (& uranium) inventory due to low market prices.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. prevails in permit hearing.

Neometals - Successful completion of Scoping Study which indicated potential for lowest quartile cash cost operation to recover vanadium chemicals from SSAB steel making by‐products.

Australian Vanadium - Iron-titanium co-product sales opportunities to differentiate AVL.

Technology Metals Australia - Memorandum of Understanding signed with Big Pawer Electrical Technology Xiangyang Inc. Co., Ltd, one of the World’s leading VRFB companies: Minimum offtake of 1,000Tpa and up to 5,000Tpa V2O5’. Five year term with five year option to renew.

TNG Ltd LOM binding Offtake Agreement with VIMSON secured.

Silver Elephant subsidiary acquires Bisoni Vanadium Project next to Gibellini.

King River Resources - The Speewah Specialty Metals [SSM] Project Prefeasibility Study has advanced with the production of >4N [>99.99% Al2O3] High Purity Alumina [HPA].

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLENCORE [LSX:GLEN], AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV [AMS:AMG], LARGO RESOURCES [TSX:LGO], NEOMETALS [ASX:NMT], AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM [ASX:AVL], SYRAH RESOURCES [ASX:SYR], TRITON MINERALS [ASX:TON], SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP. [TSX:ELEF]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.