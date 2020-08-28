What I really like about this deal is that investors are too scared of regulators in this particular case because of headline risk associated with health data privacy concerns.

I moved away a bit from researching a lot of M&A deals because I expected that this market would be dead because of COVID-19 and its effects on the economy and credit markets. I expected the probability of deals breaking was about to increase immensely. However, a few months and a few trillion dollars along the way, markets are calmed down, some uncertainty has been removed and credit is again available at very favorable terms (to some).

The general M&A market is once again heating up. In fact, I think there are quite a few catch-up deals that are suddenly getting done. Unless the Fed is forced by currency devaluation or raging inflation to restrain itself, the merger and acquisition season is open again.

I've been researching M&A situations again. I've also remained involved in a few deals. One deal that currently looks particularly attractive to me is the Fitbit (FIT) deal. The company is being acquired by Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). When this deal was first announced the gross spread stood at 1.9% and I didn't like the deal very much. I changed my mind later when the spread increased to 9.93%.

And I followed it up with a short note with a tactic that I still like;

I like selling short term puts on Fitbit but in very small quantities. If it breaks, the stock can fall far. To me the odds of political grandstanding, delays and delays is enormous. Ultimately, I see it getting done.

I wrote the gist of this note last week and published it for subscribers. At the time the spread was 16.11%. It has come in quite a bit to 12.11% but that's still attractive to me. Keep in mind, the deal was initially announced on November 1, 2019.

This is an acquisition of a U.S. company by a U.S. company. Both are traded on the New York stock exchange. I think that's relevant because the primary perceived risk here is the deal getting blocked by the European Commission.

Fitbit sells smartwatches and similar hardware. These can track your heart rate 24/7, count the steps you take, the distance you travel, how many floors you climb, estimate how many calories you burn when you sleep and how you sleep. Some devices are used to enter weight and food consumption data as well. It is private data but it is not exactly access to your medical history files.

Because this health data is perceived as highly sensitive the case gets a lot of headlines. Regulators are making sure to not let this slip by without a hard look. That was to be expected. I still really like selling puts on this as I don't think the risk of a deal break is as high as perceived. The probability of lengthy delays was and is high.

The European Commission launched a 2nd stage review into this deal that should finish around the 9th of December. Alphabet tried to avert that 2nd stage review by offering not to use Fitbit's health data to help it target ads. The EC has communicated it didn't think that promise was sufficient because:

The commitment consisted of the creation of a data silo, which is a virtual storage of data, where certain data collected through wearable devices would have been kept separate from any other dataset within Google. The data in the silo would have been restricted from usage for Google's advertising purposes. However, the Commission considers that the data silo commitment proposed by Google is insufficient to clearly dismiss the serious doubts identified at this stage as to the effects of the transaction. Among others, this is because the data silo remedy did not cover all the data that Google would access as a result of the transaction and would be valuable for advertising purposes.

A key word in the above is "insufficient". That suggests there's a commitment that would be deemed sufficient.

A related key phrase is "did not cover all the data". Google apparently wanted to use some of the data for advertising purposes and they could theoretically still give up that right.

At first glance, it looks quite concerning and as if the EC is on solid ground to intervene here. But there are many factors that make it unlikely, in my humble opinion, this deal is going to get blocked. I do think it is the ambition of the Executive Vice President of the European Commission for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age and European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager to fundamentally change the way the commission looks at tech mergers and acquisitions. But that framework is not ready yet. Historically and theoretically vertical mergers are not often blocked. Vertical mergers are deals where it concerns firms that are active in different parts of the supply chain. If they are blocked that does not always hold up in court.

For example, in a relevant recent judgment, the EU General Court annulled the European Commission's decision to block Hutchison's attempted acquisition of Telefónica's "O2" mobile network. This is a typical horizontal telco acquisition where the number of U.K operators would have decreased from four to the critical three (historically this has been a tough barrier to overcome with M&A but we've seen the same thing with the T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint deal.

The court reasoned that:

"the Commission is required to produce sufficient evidence to demonstrate with a strong probability the existence of significant impediments following the concentration. Thus, the standard of proof applicable in the present case is therefore stricter than that under which a significant impediment to effective competition is 'more likely than not', on the basis of a 'balance of probabilities', as the Commission maintains. By contrast, it is less strict than a standard of proof based on 'being beyond all reasonable doubt'" (para. 118).

But none of the theories of harm (three in total) brought forward by the EC met this minimum hurdle maintained by the court.

This is a ruling that pertains to a typical horizontal telco merger that takes the total number of operators from three to four. These are traditionally some of the most sensitive and highly contested mergers.

If the EC can't block a merger like this, then how is it supposed to block an acquisition where a trillion-dollar market cap company buys another company. Fitbit is worth 0.2% of Alphabet's market value. Fitbit tracks data of 26 million active users whereas over a billion monthly unique users query Google.com. Finally, Fitbit is a company that's active in consumer products instead of advertising.

I have a hard time imagining "sufficient evidence to demonstrate with a strong probability the existence of significant impediments following the acquisition of Fitbit."

The EC is definitely very interested in ways to manage competition in the digital age. Here's a good interview with the European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager. There's no news in there but it gives a sense of where the commissioner is coming from and what she's interested in and why. Watching interviews and talks by Vestager helped me to gain perspective on its actions. As I understand her; Vestager believes the current legal and regulatory framework that is used to combat monopolies is no longer fit for this digital age. But she also wants the commission to follow the law as it exists.

There is a risk that the EC wants to take this to court to find out what kind of arguments hold up. It doesn't seem reasonable or likely to me if this somehow gets blocked on grounds of competition law. If it does, I think there is a high probability that the decision wouldn't hold up in court.

If this deal somehow does get blocked I believe it would be a highly problematic incident for the broader M&A market. I think that could be a political consideration because there are definitely (entirely misguided in my humble opinion) misgivings in France and Germany about the blocked Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) merger. There's a sentiment among some European politicians (Peter Altmaier and Bruno Le Maire come to mind) to desire the emergence of European champions on the global playing field.

There is a high probability this deal gets delayed even further. Because the spread is so wide that isn't necessarily a problem. You can still come out with a satisfactory annualized return. In May Alphabet can walk away if the deal hasn't closed. It's not a certainty that it will.

If a scenario develops where EC tries to block this deal there is also the possibility it will address the commission's concern by making further promises not to use data for advertising purposes. The wording of the commentary by the EC suggests it would have been sufficient IF Alphabet had siloed ALL data. Alternatively, Alphabet can take the case to court and that could potentially stall the deal for a very long time bringing the annualized returns down to mundane levels.

The big risk is that the deal breaks. In my opinion, Fitbit could fall 50%.

My estimate of the expected annualized return here is 17.07%. But actual outcomes have a wide range around that number and are skewed to the downside. Meaning, you'll have some outcomes that are better (but not by a huge amount) and low probability outcomes that result in a deep drawdown. I'm sizing this position in a way that a 50%-60% drawdown doesn't exceed what I'm willing to lose on a position.

The expected annualized return communicates what I think the return would be here if I could make this bet hundreds of times and average the results.

Name acquirer Name target Target ticker Acquirer ticker gross spread expected annualized return Days remaining until close estimated closing probability Alphabet Inc. Class C Fitbit Inc. FIT GOOG 12.11% 17.07% 160 90.14%

To get to 17.07% I've assumed the average time until the conclusion of this merger will be 167 days, I'm putting the closing probability at 90.14% and put the break price at around $3 for Fitbit.

I think this is an interesting M&A situation because it appears to me that 1) the market's perception of blocking risk is above of where it really is 2) the spread is wide 3) the market has been fairly strong since the merger was announced indicating there's a possibility the break price is somewhat conservative 4) What I view as a key risk is that this merger can turn into a multi-year affair. But that makes selling put options with a strike of $6 and 3-6 months out particularly interesting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.