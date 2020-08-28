I view Empire State Realty as a smart way to get exposure to the recovery in tourism and a great way to invest in the comeback of New York.

The Empire State Building Observatory 86th floor deck reopened on July 20th, and the 102nd floor reopened on August 24th. Momentum is starting to pick up. The Observatory is a cash flow machine in normal times. There is only upside from here.

The company decided to pay down its $550M revolving credit facility and has no debt maturities until 2024. This provides tremendous financial flexibility and the ability to weather the storm.

The company took the conservative approach and suspended dividends for Q3 and Q4, despite having one of the strongest balance sheets in the space and despite solid rent collection results.

Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) is one of the many office/retail landlords affected by the coronavirus. The company owns a portfolio of trophy assets in Manhattan and the greater New York Metropolitan market that was assembled over almost eight decades using separate property partnerships. In October 2013, these partnerships and related businesses were consolidated into a publicly listed REIT, hence the birth of ESRT as we know it. The portfolio consists of 14 office properties and 6 standalone retail properties totaling approximately 10.1M rentable square feet, including the Empire State Building, one of the world’s most iconic and famous buildings.

Despite having one of the strongest balance sheets in the space and despite solid rent collection results, ESRT took the conservative approach and just suspended dividends for Q3 and Q4. As the CEO, Anthony E. Malkin, noted during the press release:

Our focus is to preserve and enhance shareholder value. The decision not to pay a dividend in the last two quarters of 2020 maintains the greatest balance sheet flexibility and is the correct action to take at this time

Even though it wasn't a necessary move, I agree with the rationale. It is a hard decision but the right thing to do, especially from a longer-term term perspective, in order to preserve balance sheet strength and come out on the other side of COVID-19 stronger. We must not lose sight that this is a temporary situation, a suspension for two quarters. It's not the end of the world. To be honest, I just initiated my position yesterday, following the dividend announcement, as I feel that from now on the positives will outweigh the negatives.

In the same press release, ESRT also provided us with a business update. Specifically, ESRT collected 93% of billings of rents and all other charges in July, with 96% for office tenants and 78% for retail tenants. August base rent collections totaled 94% through August 24th, with 95% for office tenants and 84% for retail tenants. Going forward, I expect the situation to improve further. Until things get back to normal, ESRT has taken measures to reduce its cost structure. Non-essential CAPEX has been deferred, the headcount has been reduced (reduction in force and furloughs) and the company continues to explore additional ways to reduce costs.

What's more, The Empire State Building Observatory 86th floor deck reopened on July 20th, and the 102nd floor reopened on August 24th. ESRT has seen some positive momentum with steady, weekly increases in visitors, but we still have a very long way to go, as attendance was just under 4% of 2019 comparable period attendance, for the week concluded August 23rd. For those who don't know, the Observatory is a cash flow machine, delivering consistent performance amid economic cycles, with annual revenue growth of 9% CAGR for the period 2001-2019.

The Empire State Building is a global and iconic brand and every year attracts millions of tourists from around the world who visit the building's observatories. That said, the return of attendance to pre COVID-19 levels is closely tied to national and international travel trends. As such, I view ESRT as a smart (and safer) way to get exposure to the recovery in the tourism sector. I also see ESRT as a great way to invest in the comeback of New York. The recovery in both tourism and New York will come. It's a matter of when, not if, in my view.

The good news is that ESRT has the balance sheet strength and flexibility to wait it out. In March 2020, amidst uncertainty about credit markets, ESRT drew down $550M on its revolving credit facility, as a precautionary measure. The company has now decided to pay down in full its revolver as it is "confident in the banking system’s ability to fund line drawdowns". This move will save ~$7.5M of annual interest expense and leave ESRT with $350M in cash, $1.1Bn of undrawn capacity on its revolving credit facility, and no debt maturities until 2024. Below is the debt maturity profile.

Note the revolving credit facility balance of $550M, highlighted by the green dotted line box, has been repaid in full, so the next maturity is in 2024 for the amount of $78M. Having no debt maturities for the next 3+ years provides tremendous financial flexibility. Its buys the company a lot of time.

What's more, ESRT has one of the strongest balance sheets.

ESRT's Net Debt to EBITDA is 5.2x (versus 7.6x for peers) and Net Debt to Enterprise Value is 44% (versus 56% for peers). Peers include Boston Properties (BXP), Paramount Group (PGRE), SL Green (SLG) and Vornado Realty Trust (VNO). On a YTD basis, has been the worst performer compared to its peers, down almost 55%.

Going forward, I believe ESRT is set to outperform, benefiting from improving trends at the Observatory and its leading balance sheet. I do not believe investors will continue to be able to acquire trophy NYC assets for such low valuations for too long. These are generational buys, in my view. I believe in New York and I believe in the recovery of tourism. Life will go on.

I am sure the naysayers will find ways to criticise and say how office and retail properties are doomed. In any event, it is important to acknowledge the risks involved. Office vacancy rates in New York are on the rise as a result of the pandemic and marquee office markets in general could lose their pricing luster. In fact, Moody's Analytics predicts that U.S. office vacancy rates will hit historic highs in 2021, with effective rents falling as much as ~20% in New York and other larger markets. As a result, some tenants may find cheaper office space elsewhere or otherwise demand rent rate concessions. This is not good news. The good news is that this is already baked in ESRT's share price, to a large extent, in my opinion. There is also margin of safety as ESRT's properties have a substantially lower price point versus rents for new construction /aged Class A. The other piece of good news, as already discussed, is ESRT's strong, industry-leading balance sheet, with no debt maturities until 2024. Lastly, it is important to emphasize that not all properties are the same. While trends change (due to technology, work-from-home movement, etc), it is my belief that high quality assets with superior locations will stand the test of time. They always do. ESRT owns many irreplaceable assets which will always be in high demand. It might take a bit of time until the dust settles, but it will. And once it does, New York will make a comeback, and so will ESRT. Tourists will flood back, benefiting the Observatory, and office and retail tenants will eventually be in better shape, as life gets back to normal.

