HelloFresh had an outstanding second quarter due to global lockdowns caused by the coronavirus. Their total revenue (excl. corporate) increased by 39.1% compared to 1Q20. In Q1 2020, total revenue went up by 36.6%, q-o-q.

As I have said in prior articles, I am very bullish on the Meal Kit sector, and I have been bullish long before the coronavirus. Since the coronavirus was forced into our lives, meal kit bulls have come out of the woodwork as an increase in meal kit demand is only logical due to the stay-at-home-orders. The only difference between me and these bulls is that I believe there will be a correction in active customers once all of the restrictions are lifted.

Currently, U.S. investors can only get direct exposure to this market through Blue Apron (APRN) and HelloFresh S.E. (OTCPK:HLFFF). For those who do not know, I am neutral on Blue Apron as the company has been losing its market share since 2017 and very bullish on HLFFF.

Since the company published its Q2 2020 financials, HLFFF has lost a little over 5% of its value, which threw me off at first as I had expected it to increase. In this article, I will cover why I believe the stock price decreased, and what we can expect from HelloFresh in the future.

Q2 2020 Overview

As I said at the beginning, HelloFresh had two consecutive high growth quarters with a year over year revenue increase of 95.1% for the semester. I am not going to give you a play by play highlights of their results. I am going to go into better detail on some issues that occurred this quarter that could be interpreted negatively if a person just briefly looks over the financials. For example, active customers in 1Q20 were 4.18 and they are 4.18 in this quarter. Another example is the almost 300 bps decrease in the group's contribution margin on a year over year basis.

Without listening to this quarter's results webcast and reviewing the data, it is difficult to understand why investors reacted negatively to HLFFF's results. Like I said, this quarter's revenue increased by 123% (y-o-y).

Figure 2 - Quarterly Order Growth

Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2019, the company's growth in orders started to increase rapidly in the U.S. and internationally. In 1Q20, the U.S. operations produced 61.3 million meals, and the international operations made 50 million. In the 2nd quarter, the U.S. and international segments produced 63.9 and 85 million meals, respectively. As I pointed out in figure 2, the number of U.S. orders decreased during the second quarter, while its international operation's orders skyrocketed. Why did one region outperform the other if both were lockdown?

What we didn't know in the first quarter that we know now is that the maximum operational capacity of the three HelloFresh U.S. facilities is around 62 million meals a quarter. We also didn't know that to be able to meet the demand of 2.6 million more meals that the U.S. operations would have to sacrifice over 600 bps of its contribution margin. There is no doubt that COVID 19 restrictions contributed to the 600 bps decrease in contribution margin; still, there is an amount that occurred as a result of ramping up production to meet demand.

The company informed us that its U.K. location had a hard time keeping up with demand too. If what the company says is true, then it is logical to believe that international KPIs could have been better, just like they could have been better in the United States.

The company is already working to resolve its capacity issues. In the United States and the United Kingdom, the company is opening two new facilities. One in Newman, Georgia, that should be fully operational by the end of September (fourth U.S. facility). The second one is in Nuneaton, U.K. making it one of the two facilities (opens in December).

At first glance of seeing the news that the company is opening two new facilities reminded me of APRN's IPO. Blue Apron used funds from its IPO to open its Arlington facility to meet future demand. Since then, the facility has closed due to underutilization, and to reduce its fixed costs in hopes of one day being profitable. The keywords of this story are "future demand" and "meet demand." HelloFresh is opening these two facilities to meet current demand and not to fulfill a future need.

Figure 3 - Customer Growth

Due to the company's lack of production capacity, it decided to focus on customers with larger orders resulting in both a decrease in active clients but an increase in average order value and average orders per customer. In 1Q20, the U.S. had 2.64 million active clients, and this quarter it had 1.98 million. Even with a 25% decrease in active customers, the revenue still increased by 20.4%. This was possible because both the average order per customer and average order value increased by 32.1% and 21.5%, respectively. Figure 4 below better demonstrates what occurred to these KPIs.

Figure 4 - U.S. KPIs

Based on the information presented in this section, I believe that HLFFF's price decreased because investors expected growth in revenue with only slight pressure on the contribution margin due to coronavirus related expenses. The market also expected active customer growth between quarters. The issue is that the market did not take into consideration the capacity factor, and they were shocked when the results put this issue into the light.

I do not believe all is lost because of what occurred with customer and order growth. For starters, it proves that the company has not been operating with a lot of excess capacity in the past few quarters. This lets us know that they are efficiently managing their fixed assets, which means they are good stewards of the investor's resources. Next, the company acted quickly to correct the capacity issue. Though I believe the new facility will decrease the contribution margin in the short-term, in the long-term, customer satisfaction should remain high and the contribution margin should return to normal levels.

Meal Kit Industry Forecasts

Figure 5 - Key Drivers Behind Revenue Growth

The company presented figure 5 to demonstrate what occurred to the Meal Kit industry during 1S20. A typical family cooked at home four times a week before the coronavirus outbreak. In the post-COVID 19 world, the number of meals a typical family cooked increased due to a lack of options.

The stay-at-home-orders also forced people to adopt E-Commerce as a form of shopping.

Table 1 - E-Commerce Adoption Pulled Forward (US)

% of Total Retail Sales 2019 2020 2021 2022 Pre-COVID 19 Forecast 15.2% 16.9% 18.7% 20.6% Post-COVID 19 Forecast 15.2% 20.0% 22.5% 24.0% Delta 0% 3.1% 3.8% 3.4%

At the beginning of this article, I mentioned that I believe there will be a correction in E-Commerce sales after restrictions are lifted. Table 1 demonstrates this correction occurring between 2021 and 2022, which I think will be the same period that HelloFresh will experience a correction in active customers.

Conclusion

In the short-term, I believe the group's contribution margins will be squeezed by COVID 19 restrictions and the increase in fixed costs due to the addition of new facilities. In the mid to long-term, contribution margins should increase from 26% to 29%. The company currently expects its adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the range of 9% to 11% in 2020. Given that information, it is logical to believe that the company could achieve an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11% to 14% in the mid to long-term.

If I had to choose between a company that has to work to keep up with demand and a company that had to work to grow demand, I would choose the first one all day.

