Prepared by Stephanie, analyst at team BAD BEAT Investing

Pan American Silver (PAAS) is a silver mining stock that we have traded many times. Of course like other miners in the space the name continues to be volatile along with the moves in silver and gold prices over the last few months. Of course, it's mostly been moving higher, with the exception of recent weeks. In March, we became bullish, and the stock has of course ramped up nicely delivering some sizable returns for investors who followed our advice. We continue to hold a position. How should you play it? We like this miner. If shares dip into the high $20's it would be a solid opportunity to add as the fundamentals for silver remain strong. A buy in the low $30s is also attractive. But wait for the pullback. In the present column, we discuss the critical metrics you should be aware of following Q2. Further, we offer our projections for 2020 and remain bullish.

Production increases

In Q2 the global COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on results, with all Pan American's Latin American operations placed in care and maintenance mode for long periods of time during the quarter. This was reflected in all lines of performance. Pan American produced 2.8 million ounces of silver. This is down 57% year-over-year from the 6.4 million ounces in Q2 2019. So what happened? Well, we were expecting declines because of COVID-19 related mine closures. Here is a look at mine specific production:

Source: Q2 slides

This decline was quite large and was above our expectations for a decline of 45-50%, with only Dolores coming in above expectations for silver. Now, consolidated gold production was 96,600 ounces in Q2, which is down sharply year-over-year from the 154,600 ounces a year ago. The issue here was the uncertainty surrounding mine closures thanks to COVID-19 shutdowns. We knew the impact would be dire. The market wrote this off, as it did for many companies. It looked ahead. Q3 will be better, as nearly all mines are back online. Let us be very clear. Handicapping the results was tough, and as we will see the results were disappointing relative to expectations, and it mostly stems from the lower production. There is good news however as the restart of operations has commenced and everything except two properties in Peru are up and running. Let us turn to the cost side of the equation.

Costs rise

One of our primary concerns in the last two years has been the costs to do business in the mining space. With a lower silver and gold price compared to several years ago, the only way to survive was to lower costs. However, that all changed in 2019 when metal prices began their resurgence. Some miners have seen big cost inflation as metal prices rose, which we still think is ridiculous. Miners with huge cost increases right now for production should be avoided. PAAS has maintained strong fiscal discipline, but costs rose in many areas in Q2:

Source: Q2 slides

The discipline faltered here a bit in Q2. While some mines saw increases, others saw decreases, but the overall story here was that total costs did rise from last year. The "Silver Segment" cash costs fell, while All-in Sustaining Costs (or AISC) in Q2 2020 were $6.23 and $12.54 per silver ounce sold. This was most disappointing in our opinion. The "Gold Segment" cash costs and AISC also rose from last year. They came in at $905 and $1,015 per gold ounce sold, respectively. Gold Segment cash costs were negatively impacted by mine sequencing at the La Arena operation, resulting in less ore tonnes at lower grades, and mining lower grade extensions to reserves at Timmins.

Metal prices

We discussed that Pan American Silver saw a decline in production, which isn't good for revenues, which we will discuss momentarily. However, to really move the needle on performance, the company needed help from metal prices. As we all know, the price of silver and especially gold has soared in recent months. Pricing was strong in the quarter for the precious metals, but was down for the base metals.

The average realized price of silver rose to $16.58 per ounce, up from $14.90 a year ago. However, gold prices were also up nicely to $1,708 per ounce versus $1,312 per ounce a year ago. This is stellar pricing and exactly why this miner, along with so many others, saw its stock skyrocket off the March bottom. With that said, zinc, lead, and copper prices were all down heavily, with zinc seeing the largest decline of 37%.

Putting it all together the top line fell heavily

For Q2 2020 we thought $240 million in revenues was within reach. Analyst consensus was about $220, and Pan American Silver saw revenues that surpassed these estimates, thanks to higher metal prices. The company saw $249 million in revenue. This was down 1.8% from last year which considering the massive decline in production, was pretty strong. The strength in pricing really helped. Base metal prices weighed. With cash costs rising and production down, earnings were something to be concerned with.

Earnings held up

Net income was $19.4 million or $0.10 per share. This reflects mine operating earnings of $48.4 million, with the impact of COVID-19 related suspensions reducing both revenue and the impact on the cost of sales. Net income included $47.5 million of investment income, primarily relating to gains on the sale and fair value measurements of certain equity investments owned by Pan American, offset by $52.2 million of mine care and maintenance costs, the vast majority incurred from the COVID-19 related suspensions. But, we have to adjust for a bulk of these expenses. Adjusted earnings were $58.4 million or $0.28 per share after backing out $46.5 million of COVID-19 related mine care and maintenance costs. Much better than we or the Street were expecting. We think that so long as pricing holds up, this Q2 was the near-term bottom in performance.

Balance sheet commentary

Operations were strong overall. This is evidenced by net cash generated from operations of $62.8 million. Even with the chaos, the company has taken steps to preserve its balance sheet strength by deferring certain capital expenditures and exploration spending. Cash and short-term investment balances are $262 million and working capital of $88 million. Total debt is very manageable at $236 million, as the company has paid down over $60 million since last quarter. We want to also point out management maintained the dividend.

Take home

Should the stock sell off further, especially into the $20's, we think you can buy. The outlook for metals is still strong. Silver and gold prices have surged and may consolidate, but the outlook is still bullish. The balance sheet is relatively strong. Most mines are reopened. The dividend is still being paid. We like the prospects here as the stock pulls back.

If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow," and if you want direct guidance from a professional team check out BAD BEAT Investing below.

We turn losers into winners Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. We're available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long-term. You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.