Long Ideas | Consumer  | Editors' Picks | Mexico

Bachoco: Mexico's Poultry Powerhouse Is Bizarrely Cheap

|
About: Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA), Includes: PPC, SAFM, TSN
by: Ian Bezek
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Summary

Generally, companies selling at tangible book value have some obvious defect or shortcoming.

That's not the case with Bachoco - it's a growing business with stable profitability in a recession-proof industry.

The company's cash balance alone makes up half the market cap and more than covers all outstanding liabilities. This is the definition of a safe haven investment.

It's also quite profitable - it offers a 10% earnings yield and pays a reasonable dividend as well.

I see 53% upside as earnings normalize post-Covid and the stock returns to a 14x P/E ratio.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Source: Bachoco 2019 annual report

Bachoco (IBA