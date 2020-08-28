Bachoco: Mexico's Poultry Powerhouse Is Bizarrely Cheap
Generally, companies selling at tangible book value have some obvious defect or shortcoming.
That's not the case with Bachoco - it's a growing business with stable profitability in a recession-proof industry.
The company's cash balance alone makes up half the market cap and more than covers all outstanding liabilities. This is the definition of a safe haven investment.
It's also quite profitable - it offers a 10% earnings yield and pays a reasonable dividend as well.
I see 53% upside as earnings normalize post-Covid and the stock returns to a 14x P/E ratio.
Source: Bachoco 2019 annual report
Bachoco (IBA