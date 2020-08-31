U.S. Global Investors (GROW) is a small investment management firm. They have a variety of different strategies and have historically been primarily a mutual fund shop. That (unsurprisingly) isn't a growing business, and they've been losing assets under management in that segment for some time. They also have 2 ETFs that they advise and manage. The ETF management segment is where the vast majority of the value is here, and is the reason for this piece.

They manage two ETFs:

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metals Miners (GOAU)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS)

US Global JETS ETF

This ETF is designed to give investors exposure to the airline sector. According to the prospectus, they do this in a formulaic way, with the largest holdings being taken from US/Canada based airlines. They take the 4 largest (based on market cap and load factor) and weight those at 10% each. Then, the next 5 are weighted at 4% each. That means, each quarter, they start with 60% of the fund in large North American airlines. This gives the fund significant concentration in the 'big 4' US airlines of American (AAL), Delta (DAL), United (UAL) and Southwest (LUV). The remaining assets are allocated based on fundamental factors (cash flow return on investment capital, etc.) to 30 other companies, both domestic and international. So, they do end up with holdings in firms that own airports in other countries, but the main exposure here is to domestic airlines. These airlines are all correlated to one another in normal times, as macro conditions, travel budgets, and oil prices affect them all. In a world that has been affected by COVID-19, they are even more linked, as travel restrictions and government bailout programs affect them all.

GROW instead of JETS?

I believe those who are considering an investment in JETS are likely to be better served buying GROW instead. If the airline industry bounces back quickly, the airlines will do well, but that will also boost the assets under management in the ETF (both because the existing assets will now be more valuable, and the performance will likely attract new assets). That means a bounce back from the airlines will benefit GROW shareholders as well.

Conversely, if the airlines struggle going forward, the performance of the JETS ETF will follow them down dollar for dollar. However, the stock price performance of GROW is likely to do better than that. They have a number of other assets that will help them in the downside case, and they are significantly undervalued at present. Thus, the market already appears to be assuming a significant decline in JETS assets when it values GROW, so there shouldn't be as much downside if that actually comes to pass.

JETS has been a huge success story recently, with assets under management [AUM] having grown to a recent $1.395 billion. That is a huge increase, given that the fund had well under $100 MM in AUM at the start of the year. The increase in AUM is a function of the increased interest in betting on the airline sector to recover (or decline). While I think the increase in assets is at least partially a function of speculative excess, I think now that it has happened, the AUM of the fund is likely to remain high.

The ETF is now highly liquid, which makes it a convenient industry proxy for those betting on the industry to decline or advance. It also makes it a convenient hedging tool. Someone looking to take a short on a single airline (as I did successfully a few years ago with Alaska) can hedge out the sector-specific risk by buying JETS units, or JETS options.

The liquidity in Jets has developed to the point it has an active options market. There are some contracts outstanding where the open interest is over 10,000 contracts, and many with thousands of contracts outstanding, including weekly options, which are generally less liquid. The presence of a viable and liquid options market will support unit creation of the underlying ETF. Options market participants and market makers will hold shares to delta hedge. Additionally, the presence of an options market will make the ETF more attractive for regular users for hedging.

The liquidity and AUM provide the ETF a significant moat. It is relatively unlikely that a new ETF would be able to take this position, even if it offered lower fees and a similar portfolio. The significant liquidity provides a low spread and the ability to take significant positions (and sell them) quickly. The users of this ETF are likely to value that more than slightly lower fees, especially in sector ETFs where the average hold time is likely much shorter and motivations more speculative than owners of something like SPY.

There should also be continuing momentum for the creation of more units. ETF units are created when a market participant trades bundles of underlying securities for bundles of net ETF units. The dealers only do this when the ETF units are selling for more than the value of their holdings, because then, there is an arbitrage where they can buy the underlying for less than they can sell the ETF units for. JETS has consistently been selling at above its NAV (30-day average premium of 0.45%), which is why assets under management have been growing. At yesterday's close, the premium was 0.08%, so I'd expect the creation of new units to continue.

Continuing growth provides further upside to this valuation, but I'm offsetting that with the risk that AUM of JETS will shrink once the market blows off some of the speculative excesses. I think the most likely path is that the ETF will continue to grow, and then shrink at some later point, but that the average assets will remain in excess of $1 billion. I'm going to use the current assets under management of $1.4 billion for my estimated value, even though it is still growing quickly. In fact, since I first wrote up GROW for Microcap Review Subscribers on July 17th they have added approximately $200 MM in new assets at JETS, which is more than the fund had at the start of the year.

Valuation

There are a few different lines of business here. The most valuable by far is their asset management business. I'm going to include their G&A expenses here, as this is the operating line of the company. To value it, I'm going to take their run rate revenues and expense from the first 9 months of their fiscal year (which is the three quarters prior to March 31st) and then add my estimate of revenue and expenses for the added assets under management.

To estimate the new assets, I compared their 9-month average AUM from their most recent 10-Q with the average AUM from their mutual funds for the same time period. That led me to an estimate of $101 MM of average ETF assets under management during the 9-month period. During that 9-month period, they had an operating loss of $2.158 MM. I'm using operating loss here because they run investment gains and losses through the income statement, and I'll value the investments separately next.

According to their published information as of the 8/21/2020 close, the combination of their two ETFs had $1,512 MM in assets under management, with nearly $1.4 billion of that in JETS. Both funds charge the same "all-in" management expense ratio of 0.60%. So, GROW takes 0.60% per year and covers the hard costs of the fund from that. I think the costs of running a large ETF are extremely small (which is why many of them have expense ratios that are very low). As an example, BlackRock manages a Real Estate sector fund that is approximately the same size as JETS with an expense ratio of 0.08%. While BlackRock is almost certainly a more efficient operation than GROW, it seems likely they have priced their products to leave a profit margin as well, so presumably, their costs are lower than the 0.08%. Also, the JETS product seems like one where securities lending might be more lucrative than other sector focuses. Securities lending collateral is often invested by the manager in a related party money market fund, so that has the potential to help their margins as well. I'm going to assume their incremental margins on the extra assets under management are 90% on a run rate basis.

The incremental costs of running a larger ETF shouldn't be significant, although there will probably be some higher costs initially related to the creation of all these new units and just managing that. I suspect that the rampant increase in the size of the fund is probably just about done, and so I suspect their July-September quarter (which is their Q1 of fiscal 2021) will be a good data point for how profitable they will be going forward. The combination of their extra assets and 90% incremental margins suggests an extra $7.619 MM in operating profit on an annual basis. Adding that to their annualized run rate loss of $2.148 MM suggests a forward operating profit of $5.5MM. Assuming they pay tax at 21% and that an ETF provider should be worth at least 15X earnings comes to a valuation of $64.8 MM for the operating business.

They also have deferred tax assets, where they will not need to pay tax on the first $9 MM of future earnings. If their earnings bounce as expected, they'll burn through that quite quickly, so not much of a discount is required. I'll assume it saves them 21% and discount that by 20% for time-value-of-money, which makes it worth $1.5 MM.

They also own a bunch of investments that can be added to their valuation. At the end of March, they had $6.9 MM held in their various mutual funds. Most of this is held in their fixed income fund, which are short-term funds specializing in US Treasury and municipal debt. I'm going to value these at their face value of $6.9 MM, as short-term government debt is a reasonably safe asset class, even in a mutual fund wrapper.

They also have some more speculative investments. The largest of these is a stake in Hive Blockchain Technologies (OTCQX:HVBTF)[TSXV:HIVE]. This stake was worth $1.9 MM CAD at the end of March, but the shares have since recovered with the broader market and are now worth $4.55 MM CAD ($3.45 MM USD). This has more than doubled since they last reported. Aside from the implications to the value of the firm, they will also book a more than $2 MM gain in their next quarterly earnings, which is a potential catalyst for getting the market to notice the firm as well. They have two other smaller positions disclosed (Thunderbird Entertainment and Goldspot Discoveries) which have combined for considerable gains as well. At current market prices, these three investments are worth $7.0 MM USD.

They also have net current assets (which I define here as all current assets not already counted less all current liabilities) of $2.5 MM. This is almost all cash, so counting it dollar for dollar is reasonable.

Finally, they own a 46,000 square foot office building in San Antonio. I'm not going to add anything to my valuation for it, because the rent and expenses are included in the operating income above, and they are using a portion of their own offices. However, this asset would be worth a few million dollars and provides a bit of margin of safety on the downside if their business operations ended up failing for some reason.

Adding that all up and dividing by shares outstanding, I get a value of $5.49 per share, which is 61% above the current share price of $3.41. The shares are up 23% in the 5 weeks since I first profiled them for Microcap Review subscribers, so there is also strong momentum in the name.

Catalyst

Everything is going right for them right now, and when the market sees their next set of results that is likely to be a significant catalyst. There will be good news on all sides - the higher AUM will mean higher earnings. The higher earnings mean their deferred tax asset will start getting monetized, and they can reverse the previous impairment. That should run through the income statement, for another big gain. The big reversal in their equity investments in the last quarter will also pad both their balance sheet and income statements. So, they are going to print a great set of results when they report.

Risks

There are two risks that I think are the largest potential issues here. The first is that, for some reason, the JETS ETF could implode. I don't think that will happen in the short term for investment reasons (Warren Buffett already came out and said COVID-19 completely changed the value of airlines, and that made no difference at all). The two things that I could see plausibly reducing interest in JETS would be a dramatic stock market decline that stays low for a great deal of time and pushes speculators out of the market completely, OR a recovery and reduction in volatility of airline stocks. I don't think either of those is imminent, so I suspect AUM will be high going forward.

One case study here is the previous market-darling sector of cannabis stocks. While I think cannabis stocks are, on average, less investable than airlines for a number of reasons, cannabis was a popular sector. There are many reasons airlines are less fragile: they're larger (cannabis companies have risk of getting out-competed by cigarette giants eventually), they're currently 100% legal (in fact, the government is bailing out airlines) and the market is consolidated (there are only a few big airlines but many small cannabis firms). Those factors all make the sector more durable. But from an ETF perspective, the most important thing is whether assets flow out of the ETF. The largest cannabis ETF is ETFMG Alternative Harvest (MJ), which had peak assets under management of $1.2 billion. That AUM has declined to under $600 MM, but that decline is all due to poor performance, as the three-year return here is -55%. So, even in the face of consistent losses, the assets under management here have been sticky. That seems like a pretty worst-case scenario to me, and if you cut the value of their asset management business by 50%, you get almost exactly the current market price. So, effectively, it seems the market is pricing in a worst case scenario for JETS in the price of GROW shares.

That is basically the thesis to me for switching an investment from JETS to GROW - if JETS goes down by 50% GROW would look fairly valued to me. So, there is significantly better downside protection. But GROW will also capture significant upside from any appreciation in JETS, so the switch seems like an asymmetric benefit to me.

The other big risk is that the CEO Frank Holmes completely controls the company. The Class A shares (that I own and publicly trade) are non-voting, and he owns essentially all of the Class C shares. That means shareholders are completely at the mercy of his decisions. Mitigating this is that he has a significant percentage of the total ownership, so any bad decisions impact him as well. He also seems to run a relatively conservative ship financing wise, with no debt and reasonable G&A. That is a distinct pro for someone who has launched products in risky areas (blockchain, gold miners, and airlines aren't exactly blue chip areas). Still, I'm uncomfortable with unlimited management power, so wanted to include it as a risk factor.

Conclusion

GROW is trading significantly below its intrinsic value, largely because of the increase in assets under management of its ETFs. While the shares are up dramatically, I think the market hasn't fully appreciated the value being generated by the new assets, as well as the appreciation in their other assets. The company manages risky type assets, but management fees are still relatively sticky and high margin type revenue streams. The ~60% upside to my target price provides plenty of upside, and the conservative balance sheet (cash, owned real estate, fixed income fund positions) provide at least some downside protection.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GROW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.