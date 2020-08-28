Liquidity Is Flooding The Financial Markets

To those in dire needs, the liquidity gives them more life and to those not in dire needs, it gives them a chance to substantially increase their wealth.

The Federal Reserve and other central banks have seen to it that there is not a lack of cash availability, and this is resulting in money flowing almost everywhere.

The amount of debt that has been raised this year has been massive and is leading to piles of cash all over the place.

More information has become available pointing to the massive amount of liquidity available in world financial markets.

We read in the Financial Times,

In the US, S&P 500 non-financial companies were sitting on $1.35 trillion of cash and equivalents at the end of June, according to a Lex analysis of quarterly and half-year earnings data. That is a 39 percent increase on their position six months earlier, reflecting a fear that they might run out of ready funds.”

Cash and equivalents have also ballooned 30 per cent — to £205 billion — at the largest UK-listed non-financial companies on the FTSE 350 index...” "Soaring UK and US cash balances have forestalled a domino run of collapses among big businesses whose viability was threatened by tumbling earnings. Globally corporations have raised $2 trillion so far this year in bonds alone, a $600 billion increase on the same period of 2019, according to rating agency S&P...”

Other Evidence

This abundance shows up in other ways. The “celebrity” form of financial innovation this year seems to be the “blank check” form of investment vehicle. You can now raise large amounts of money to be used…for no specific target. That is, you raise a bunch of money so that some time over the next year or two, you might be able to find a worthwhile company to buy and then the money will be put to use. If not, then you return the money to those supplying the initial funds.

The latest “celebrity” to join the “blank check” movement is Gary Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs president and Trump administration adviser. Mr. Cohn will be joined by Clifton Robbins, a former dealmaker at the private equity group KKR in an effort to raise $600 million.

Other high-profile investors in recent offerings include Bill Ackman, the founder of hedge fund Pershing Square, Chinh Chu, a former Blackstone dealmaker, and Michael Klein, a former Citi banker.

There just seems to be all kinds of money around for… the sophisticated investor, the financial engineering corporation, the well-connected, the wealthy.

And, one wonders why income/wealth inequality has increased so much in recent years?

“We Had To Do It!”

I have been writing a post for Seeking Alpha for over ten years. Up until this past year my most viewed post was one called “Bernanke Is Underwriting The Wealthy.” This appeared on February 24, 2013.

The basic story I was telling had to do with the economic policy the Ben Bernanke and the Federal Reserve was conducting, following the end of the Great Recession. Mr. Bernanke and the Fed, it seems, were creating asset bubbles, even though Mr. Bernanke did not seem to believe in asset bubbles.

At least smart, wealthy people seemed to think that Mr. Bernanke liked asset bubbles and these smart, wealthy people liked asset bubbles... all the way to the bank.

The mantra those days was, "Don't Fight the Fed!" And, why?

Well the Fed had been engaging in a policy of quantitative easing... for more than four years. Yes, for more than four years!

I wrote at that time,

The Fed has been creating a big tidal wave of liquidity through the financial markets… and it has just been pushing in one direction. How smart does one have to be to bet WITH this government's policy?”

The Fed knew what it was doing, but when asked about the policy and its results, the basic answer from the Fed was...“We Had To Do It!”

And, I agree… the Fed had to do it! The Federal Reserve could not let the economy collapse, for whatever reason. The central bank had to respond quickly to the possibility of a liquidity crisis, and it did so. This is what central banks do to keep the financial system running.

It does have consequences, but that is the job of a central bank.

What Happens Afterward?

The question then becomes, what happens after the Federal Reserve intervention? The answer: unknown.

We are in a period of “Radical Uncertainty."

Radical uncertainty occurs when you not only do not know what probabilities to apply to particular outcomes; it is a time when you don't have a good idea about what all the possible outcomes might be.

That is, there are not only known, unknowns... there are unknown, unknowns.

We don’t know the future. In fact, we don’t know what many of the possible outcomes of the future might be. So, we…and, the policy-makers… tend to err on the conservative side of being overly-cautious. We try to be “too safe.”

And, so the Federal Reserve pumps massive amounts of liquidity into the financial system to protect the country from a financial collapse. This is what happened under Mr. Bernanke, as mentioned above, and it is happening once again.

Let us hope that current Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has the success that Mr. Bernanke achieved. Let us hope that the current recession does not get any worse.

But, even if the current recession does not get any worse, there are still “unintended consequences’ of the Fed’s actions. And, in cases like these the “unintended consequences” turns our to be the “underwriting of the wealthy.” And, the wealth/income gap widens.

The Future

And, how can this type of situation be avoided? Well, the current situation exists because the government has been following a policy of "credit inflation" and this has resulted in an “out of equilibrium” economy that basically “underwrites the wealthy.”

This problem can only be addressed after the economy recovers from the recession, but at that time, politicians lose interest in changing the way they do business. And, credit inflation continues on… and on… and on, until we arrive at the next threat of a financial crisis. Then, we do it all again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.