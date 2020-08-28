At $345.00, even if the P/E multiple were to contract 10%, the annualised return would likely be 10.8% over the next 4 years. Reiterate Buy.

The Consumer segment had its best year for 4 years, as COVID-19 accelerated the growth in DIY filings, where Intuit maintained its share.

The Small Business segment continued its strong growth, with some negative impact from COVID-19 that moderated during the quarter.

Even with COVID-19, FY20 was another year of double-digit EPS growth, up 16.4%; revenues were up 13.2% and EBIT margin expanded 111 bps.

Intuit shares have returned 29.3% in 11 months since our initial Buy rating, and FY20 results this week again supported our Buy case.

Introduction

We review our investment case on Intuit (INTU), eleven months after our initial Buy rating last September and after this week’s FY20 results. Since our initiation, shares have gained 29.3% (including dividends), more than 10 percentage points ahead of the S&P 500 but behind the NASDAQ:

Intuit Share Price vs S&P 500 & NASDAQ (Since 17-Sep-19) Source: Yahoo Finance (27-Aug-20).

Intuit has outperformed its main listed competitor Sage (OTC:SGGEF) (Neutral-rated) (whose share price rose 9.1% in GBP in the same period), but was behind Australia-listed start-up Xero (OTCPK:XROLF) (no coverage) (whose share price rose 59% in AUD).

Buy Case Recap

Our original Buy case was based on Intuit delivering a low-teens revenue growth and a stable-to-rising EBIT margin, roughly in line with management long-term targets, including:

The Small Business & Self-Employed ("SBSE") segment growing revenues at 10-15%+ annually, thanks to the still-low software penetration among SMBs, as well as cross-selling other products such as payments and payroll

The Consumer segment growing revenues at 8-12% annually, from resilient U.S. tax filing numbers, Intuit market share gains and a positive price/mix

With a low-teens revenue growth and a stable-to-rising EBIT margin, we believe Intuit could achieve a low-teens EPS growth. Intuit has been paying a dividend, and also had a growing net cash balance that could be used for buybacks or accretive acquisitions.

At our initiation, relative to FY19 financials, Intuit shares were trading at a 39.2x P/E and a 2.6% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield. We assume valuation multiples would remain roughly stable, which together with EPS growth and the 0.5% Dividend Yield at the time would mean a low-teens investor return.

Since then, Intuit's growth and valuation have both exceeded our expectations, with EPS growing 16.4% year-on-year in FY20 and the P/E multiple expanding to 43.9x. However, we believe the shares still offer a 10.8% annualised return over the next 4 years, as we will explain below.

Group FY20 Results

Despite COVID-19, FY20 (ending July 31, 2020) was another year of double-digit EPS growth for Intuit, with EPS up 16.4% year-on-year; revenues were up 13.2%, and EBIT margin expanded 111 bps to 34.7% (all non-GAAP):

Intuit P&L vs. Prior Year (FY20 Q4 & FY) Source: Intuit results materials (Q4 FY20).

Quarterly comparisons for the Consumer and Strategic Partner segments are not meaningful, as the postponement of the IRS filing deadline from April (part of Q3) to July (part of Q4) pushed substantial revenues back by a quarter.

FY20 continued Intuit's track record of double-digit (at least 12.5% so far) revenue growth and margin expansion since the launch of the One Intuit Ecosystem strategy in FY17:

Intuit Group Revenue Growth & EBIT Margin (FY13-20A) NB. FY ends on 31 Jul. Source: Intuit company filings.

Full-year revenue growth of 14.6% in the SBSE segment was near the top-end of the 10-15% long-term target range:

Intuit SBSE Revenue Growth & EBIT Margin (FY13-20A) NB. FY ends on 31 Jul. FY15-17 financials distorted as segment moved its revenue model from perpetual licenses to annual subscriptions. Source: Intuit company filings.

Full-year revenue growth of 13.0% in the Consumer segment exceeded its 8-12% long-term target range:

Intuit Consumer Revenue Growth & EBIT Margin (FY13-20A) NB. FY ends on 31 Jul. Source: Intuit company filings.

We review the performance of individual businesses in more detail below.

Small & Moderating COVID-19 Impact on SBSE

The SBSE segment continued its strong growth in Q4 FY20, with some negative impact from COVID-19 that moderated in the quarter, partially offset by revenues related to Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans.

SBSE's Q4 revenue growth of 15.9% (including 2% from PPP loans) was an improvement from Q3 (10.7%), mostly due to desktop revenues, but remained below the 16.0% growth seen in H1.

SBSE's Online Ecosystem revenue grew 29% in Q4 (or 25% excluding PPP), continuing a deceleration from 28% in Q3 and 35% in H1, and was also below the long-term target of 30%+. The lower growth in Q4 is the result of lower subscriber net adds in previous quarters, as well as delayed price increases and software migrations/upgrades this year.

The deceleration in online revenues was broad-based - non-U.S. online revenues grew 31% year-on-year in Q4, significantly decelerating from the “over 50%” growth in Q3 and the “over 60%” growth in Q1 and Q2.

Management provided some datapoints to show how its QuickBooks Online ("QBO") business improved in Q4 FY20 but remained below pre-COVID levels:

QBO new customer acquisition accelerated by 10 percent from the second half of Q3, but was still 5 percent down from pre-COVID

QBO customer retention “improved” during Q4, but full-year retention was down two percent to 77%

Similarly, there were datapoints that showed U.S. small businesses had seen improvements in payment flows, number of workers, etc., from the sharp deceleration seen in the second half half of Q3 FY20 (i.e. mid-March to April):

Accelerated Online Growth in Consumer

Including Q4 FY20, the Consumer segment had its best year for 4 years, as COVID-19 accelerated the growth in DIY filings while Intuit maintained its share there. Excluding stimulus-related filings, the DIY category expanded its share of filings by more than 200 bps.

Intuit's TurboTax grew its share of tax filings by more than 150 bps (FY18: 27%). Total TurboTax units were up 9% year-on-year, including online units up 11% and desktop units being flat. TurboTax Live, which includes online consultations with tax professionals, grew its customers by 70%, with most (70%) of the new customers being previously users of assisted filing services.

Other Businesses

Intuit's lending business has continued to grow. QuickBooks Capital has distributed $1.2bn of PPP loans to date; non-PPP loans totalled $242m in FY20, compared to $441m in the preceding 2 years.

In acquisitions, the $7.1bn Credit Karma acquisition announced in February is still expected to close in H2 CY20. Intuit also announced the acquisition of TradeGecko, an inventory management software provider, in early August, at a rumoured total consideration of $80m.

A new bank account for SMBs, QuickBooks Cash, with an 1% deposit rate and a Visa-branded (V) debit card, was announced by Intuit in July. This is provided in partnership with Green Dot (GDOT).

Outlook

Intuit is still not providing forward guidance, though management again reiterated the commitment to its long-term targets, stating at the same time that they may not be achieved at present:

“We remain committed to growing organic revenue double digits and growing operating income dollars faster than revenue ... These principles remain our long-term commitment, though we recognize that we may not be able to achieve them in the current environment.” Michelle Clatterbuck, Intuit CFO (Q4 FY20 Earnings Call)

The main uncertainty is on the economy and how it will affect small businesses. Instead of guidance, management provided a set of expected FY21 SBSE revenue growth rates for 3 different economic scenarios:

Economic recovery continues at the current pace – SBSE revenue grows high-single-digits in FY21

W-shaped recovery – SBSE revenue grows at mid-single-digits

Double-W-shaped recovery – SBSE revenue flat to up low-single-digits

The expectation of positive SBSE revenue growth even in more adverse economic scenarios shows the resilience of Intuit's businesses. During the Great Financial Crisis, group EBIT grew 2.2% in FY08 and 6.1% in FY09.

Valuation

At $345.00, on FY20 financials, Intuit shares are trading at a 43.9x P/E and a 2.0% FCF Yield:

Intuit Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (FY18-20) Source: Intuit company filings.

The Dividend Yield is 0.7% ($2.36), after the dividend has been raised (as is typical each October) by 11% to $0.59 per quarter.

On share buybacks, management repeated their comments from last quarter, specifically that they have been suspended because of the part-stock Credit Karma acquisition, $2.4bn remains on the authorised program, and “we expect to be in the market in the future”.

We believe Intuit’s sustainable low-teens EPS growth and resilience during downturns justify a high valuation, though perhaps not as high as 43.9x P/E.

Illustrative Returns Analysis

Our illustrative returns calculations are below - they mostly use the same high-level assumptions as before, but with more specifics added, including:

FY21 EPS growth of 9.0%, partially corresponding to the assumptions in management's W-shaped recovery scenario

EPS growth to return to 13.5% thereafter, a conservative figure relative to the average revenue growth of 13.9% during FY18-20

Our estimates are approx. 2% higher than current consensus, which include EPS of $8.42 in FY21 and $12.33 in FY24

Dividend to grow in line with EPS each year, at a payout ratio of 27%

P/E of 40x at FY24 year-end (July 2024), basically unchanged from our assumption in September 2019 but implying a 10% de-rating from present

With shares now at $345.00, these imply an exit price of $501.06 and a 10.8% annualised return over the next 4 years:

Illustrative Intuit Returns Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Conclusion

Intuit shares have returned 29.3% in 11 months since our initial Buy rating, and FY20 results this week again supported our Buy case.

Even with COVID-19, FY20 was another year of double-digit EPS growth, up 16.4%; revenues were up 13.2% and EBIT margin expanded 111 bps.

The Small Business segment continued its strong growth, with some negative impact from COVID-19 that moderated in the quarter.

The Consumer segment had its best year for 4 years, as COVID-19 accelerated the growth in DIY filings, where Intuit maintained its share.

At $345.00, even if the P/E multiple were to contract 10%, the annualised return would likely be 10.8% over the next 4 years.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Intuit.

