Demand commentary from PC supply chain suggests the demand uptick is much stronger than what commentary from Intel, AMD, and market research sources suggested until recently.

Within the last two weeks, earnings reports from AsusTek (2357:TT), Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), Nvidia (NVDA), Dell (DELL), and HP (HPQ) coupled with several news reports from Taiwan are indicating that, contrary to widespread expectations, Q3 is shaping up to be a red hot quarter for PCs.

Probably most telling commentary comes from the Dell earnings call. Jeff Clarke, the COO, commented:

“If you think about what's just happened is even IDC within the calendar quarter, Q3 has changed the forecast outlook for the calendar quarter we're in by 20 points. I've been at this a while. I've never seen that much change in a 6-week period with 7 weeks to go, which, to me, suggests that there is unanticipated demand driven from learn from home, a one-to-one education initiative.”

Not surprisingly, there is component shortage including CPUs. The COO had this to say:

“If you look at the supply constraints there, there's supply constraints with LCD. Typically on glass itself and the drivers themselves and there aren't enough low core count CPUs for the industry to respond to this demand profile.”

Similarly, on HP earnings call, CEO Enrique Lores commented:

“As we look at the next quarter, really, the key limitation is not on the demand side. On the demand side is actually on the supply chain side, because given the demand that we see in some specific segments, we really need to find -- need continue to find more components, processors and panels to respond to the demand that we see.”

Last week, Nvidia guided gaming revenues to be up 25% for the October quarter on top of an already massive July quarter indicating a strong consumer quarter.

Earlier, AsusTek forecasted 30% growth in PCs for Q3 from an already strong Q2. In some sub segments, AsusTek is seeing even stronger growth. For example, the company is seeing over 40% growth in gaming laptops and even stronger growth in Chromebooks for the education segment. The demand is so high AsusTek is reporting component shortages from various vendors including Intel (INTC) and, for the first time, also from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). In the case of AMD, AsusTek is seeing shortages of mid-range to high-end product. In the case of Intel, AsusTek is seeing shortages at the low-end. Lenovo is reporting strength on similar lines.

All this is contrary to prior expectations, including guidance from Intel, that H2 PC demand is slowing down once COVID demand is satisfied. Note that it has been nearly a month since Intel gave us the dour guidance and the good news on demand front is only starting to trickle in during the last week or so. To that extent, Intel’s just announced stock buyback is a positive sign of what Intel may be seeing in the environment.

On the flip side, datacenter demand does appear to be weaker during H2. Micron (MU), Western Digital (WDC) and other companies have recently indicated signs of cloud digestion and enterprise and SMB weakness driving demand slowdown. Micron stock price took a 10%+ beating during the last week due to concerns about demand slowdown. Nvidia’s datacenter growth is also less than stellar.

All things considered, datacenter and server demand appear to be slowing down as expected but demand on the PC front is showing signs of being significantly above prior expectations. Consequently, it now appears that PC food chain companies will post a strong Q3.

In the case of AMD, the prognosis appears to the best. The company is now capacity limited and in such a situation it is common for businesses to shift product mix up to maximize revenues. We suspect that AMD will be doing the same. AMD’s wafer starts at TSMC (TSM) may limited but AMD’s other foundry, Global Foundries, likely has capacity to deliver additional product which should help AMD satisfy the massive Chromebook wave that seems to be occurring. While a large growth in Chromebook CPUs could depress margins somewhat, they should smartly add to EPS.AMD’s EPYC product line also seems to be doing well with several high profile deployments from key customers in the recent weeks. Increased server sales should also help the company’s ASPs. Nvidia’s A100 appears to be driving considerable amount of new business for EPYC. As A100 ramps, it should directly benefit EPYC. Given the PC and server strength and rising ASPs, AMD should solidly beat on both top and bottom lines.

In the case of Intel, the company likely has incremental capacity in part due to AMD taking share. This capacity will come in handy in driving incremental production to fulfil the strong demand. Consequently, Intel too will solidly beat Q3 guidance.

Micron investors may also be in for a pleasant surprise. Typically, memory demand lags CPU demand slightly due to some customers adding memory later in the PC purchase process and also because the memory stick supply chain is shorter. Micron, which has been beaten down due to datacenter demand concerns, and more recently due to Huawei concerns, should see demand increasing in the coming weeks from PCs. Considering the massive demand wave, this demand is likely to offset much of the weakness Micron is seeing on the datacenter front.

TSMC should also see a robust uptick in Q3 and Q4 as a result of the strong PC demand.

As such, AMD, Intel, TSMC, and Micron are well poised for a run up as the news of strong demand spreads and as the companies beat guidance. We expect that there will be widespread upgrades in the segment as the quarter comes to an end. A run up over the next several weeks going into Q3 earnings is likely.

